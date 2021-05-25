Vaccine Deaths in the USA have increased 27-fold over the average seen in the previous decade thanks to the Covid Jabs

Deaths due to vaccines in the USA have increased 27-fold in 2021 compared to the previous decade.



What is going on here?

Source: VAERS – query for “Group Results By”, “Year Reported” and “Event Category”, “Death” as of May 14th, 2021

By Leo Taylor

As of May 14th there have been over 4,133 deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in 2021, compared to just 165 in all of 2020, and an average of 153 per year, over the last 10 years. In other words, there are now over 27 times more vaccine deaths reported than average (and we are not halfway through the year).

The renowned internist, cardiologist, professor, and pioneer for multi-drug Covid therapy protocols, Dr. Peter McCullough was one of the first to sound the alarm on the unprecedented number of Covid vaccine deaths being reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System – VAERS. Attorney Virginia Stoner digs deep into the staggering increase in deaths in an incisive article “The Deadly COVID-19 Vaccine Coverup“. Dr. Joseph Mercola has run consistently superb articles on the issue:

To update, and put all these statistics in context, Covid shots started in the US, late December of 2020, and really ramped up in February through to April (see chart). It doesn’t take a lot of deep statistical analysis to see a trend here…



(Source: VAERS – query for “Group Results By”, “Month Reported” and “Event Category”, “Death” as of May 14th, 2021. Covid Shots – Our World in Data )

You can’t explain this staggering 27-fold spike in deaths by adding 280 million Covid shot doses in 4+ months, on top of the typical 300 million vaccine doses per year.

But are the deaths caused by the Covid vaccine? You be the judge – over 98% of these deaths were reported as deaths from Covid vaccines (calculated from OPEN VAERS). With the bulk of the deaths occurring in the first 2 days after the Covid shot (see charts).

…and don’t be misled by the integrity-challenged “fact-checkers” who complain that VAERS does not prove a causal relationship between the shot and the adverse event. VAERS is not supposed to do that – “VAERS is designed to rapidly detect unusual or unexpected patterns of adverse events, also known as ‘safety signals’ “. VAERS is an early warning system.



The elephant in the room is that no official alarm is being raised from the biggest spike in deaths in the history of VAERS. Do you think 27 times more deaths than average might just be a ‘safety signal’ ? Something is very, very wrong here.

…and if you hear the excuse that, “oh well, that it’s just a tiny percentage of all the people taking the shot”… That is a gross misdirection. To quote Dr. Peter McCullough “after five reported deaths where a medical product is suspected of being involved, the FDA will issue a black box warning — a notice to consumers warning them that the drug might cause death. At around 50 suspicious deaths, the product is pulled off the market”.





And the CDC website is still chanting, like a delusional cult leader, that Covid shots are “safe and effective” when the VAERS early warning data is screaming the opposite. Perhaps this is why 40% to 50% of the CDC staff have so far decided to wait and see on taking the experimental Covid shot.



But it could be worse, much worse. There are anecdotal reports (example) that there is a backlog of three months logging new adverse events into VAERS. Even a one month backlog would mean we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg from the wave of Covid shots that have been rolled out, cresting in March and April. So 280 million doses of an experimental gene therapy, given with ZERO long-term safety trials – and apparently they can’t even keep the early warning VAERS system up to date…

Is this the Vioxx drug fraud that killed tens of thousands of Americans all over again? Or is it something worse?

We need to see the CDC officials responsible for VAERS being questioned, under oath, as to why there is no investigation into this unprecedented spike in deaths – and the extent of the backlog.

Please warn all you care about to wait for unbiased, long-term safety studies, before becoming a guinea pig in this Covid vaccine experiment.

