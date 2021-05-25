Breaking News

“Empty Hospitals, Overstaffed, Not Treating Patients” – NHS Whistleblower confirms you’ve been lied to

By on ( Leave a comment )

An NHS Doctor turned whistleblower has come forward to tell the truth about what is happening in hospitals. They’re empty, overstaffed and have hardly any patients.

Dr “John” also shards stories of people too scared to go to hospital for fear of catching the virus, and an elderly woman left sitting in her own faeces after a lack of treatment following a hip replacement operation.

‘Denty and Shaz‘ run through the whistleblowing NHS Doctors eye opening revelations in the video below…

ou can find more great videos from ‘Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.

We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Criminal Investigation opened against Swiss ‘National Covid-19 Science Task Force’ for committing Covid Fraud
Criminal charges have been filed against Martin Ackermann, the head of the …
Daily Expose suspended by Twitter for saying “Dr Fauci changes his mind more than his underwear”
The Daily Expose has had its main Twitter account suspended @DailyExposeNews for …
Nobel Prize Winner says “Covid Vaccines are an unacceptable mistake”
Nobel Prize Winner, Professor Luc Montagnier stated in a recent interview that …
Wisconsin to Liquefy the Dead, flush into Sewers, Then Spray the Sludge on Food Farms
Source: Security National LifeThe practice involves a pressurised vat that can typically …
An exclusive interview with Dr Roger Hodkinson – “When the history of this madness is written, reputations will be slaughtered and there will be blood in the gutter “
VACCINES could cause “mass male infertility”, Anthony Fauci is a “dead man …
Bill Gates: from ‘Computer Programming’ to ‘Eugenics’ & ‘Depopulation’ (Part 1)
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation does not need much introduction. Bill …
Shocking! – Latest update on adverse reactions to the Covid Vaccines in the USA released by CDC
The number of reported adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines in the …
The Mainstream Media are lying to you – India’s Government confirms the “Indian Variant” does NOT exist
What you are seeing on your TV screen and reading in a …
Nothing but lies and propaganda – Uncovering the truth about India’s alleged “Covid Crisis”
The scenes being broadcast on ‘BBC News’ and displayed in newspapers such …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, Opinion Pages

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments