Criminal Investigation opened against Swiss ‘National Covid-19 Science Task Force’ for committing Covid Fraud

Criminal charges have been filed against Martin Ackermann, the head of the Swiss National Covid-19 Science Task Force and “possibly other parties involved”, for deliberately and successfully frightening the population in accordance with Art. 258 of the Criminal Code.

The criminal complaint was submitted by five associations and seven private individuals.

The plaintiffs accuse Martin Ackermann of the following crimes, among others:

  • Repeated publication of implausible horror prognoses regarding the utilisation of intensive care beds, with the aim of terrifying the public and implementing more stringent measures.
  • Repeated and systematic manipulation of past ICU bed data, presumably with the aim of making the current situation appear more dramatic.
  • False statements about hospitalisations and deaths. On the occasion of the Federal Council’s press conference on October 27, 2020, Martin Ackermann commented on the current situation: “Today, Switzerland has more hospitalisations and deaths per day than in mid-March. And the numbers keep increasing. ” The statement was wrong.
  • Constantly changing reasons for tightening or maintaining the measures, depending on which indicator fits best into the desired narrative.

The Zurich Limmat public prosecutor’s office is now requested to open a criminal investigation and to secure documents on the criminal offenses from the accused and “any accomplices”. Yves Flückiger, board member of swissuniversities, Michael Hengartner, president of the ETH board and Matthias Egger, president of the Swiss National Science Foundation and first president of the task force, are named as accomplices.

Gordon Bird

It is clear that similar prosecutions for inciting fear by false claims against SAGE. The British Scientific Advisers and Group of Experts. Also the people who promulgated their eronious advice such as Mat Hancock and Boris Johnson and the NHS bosses!

