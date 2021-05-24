Nobel Prize Winner says “Covid Vaccines are an unacceptable mistake”

Nobel Prize Winner, Professor Luc Montagnier stated in a recent interview that epidemiologists know, but remain “silent” about the phenomenon known as “Antibody-Dependent Enhancement” (ADE).

While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, French Virologist, Luc Montagnier contends that “it is the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

In April 2020, Prof. Montagnier claimed that the alleged novel coronavirus was created in a lab. Fast forward one year and the 2008 Nobel Laureate is now referring to the Covid vaccination programme as an “unacceptable mistake”. Montgagnier made the explosive comments as part of a larger interview with Pierre Barnérias of Hold-Up Media earlier this month.

“Mass vaccinations are a scientific error as well as a medical error,” he said. “It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants,” Prof. Luc Montagnier continued.

The prominent virologist explained that “there are antibodies, created by the vaccine,” forcing the virus to “find another solution” or die. This is where the variants are created. It is the variants that “are a production and result from the vaccination.”

Prof. Montagnier explained that the trend is happening in “each country” where “the curve of vaccination is followed by the curve of deaths.”

The Nobel Laureate’s point is emphasised by information revealed in an open letter from a long list of medical doctors to the European Medicines Agency. The letter stated in part that “there have been numerous media reports from around the world of care homes being struck with “Covid” within days of vaccination of residents.”

We also revealed how this happened in the UK two months after the vaccine roll-out began, in which there was a 240% increase in “Covid” care home deaths, even though they were at the front of the queue.

Prof. Luc Montagnier continued to say that he is doing his own experiments with those who become infected with the coronavirus after getting the vaccine. “I will show you that they are creating the variants that are resistant to the vaccine,” he said.

