Breaking News

Daily Expose suspended by Twitter for saying “Dr Fauci changes his mind more than his underwear”

By on

The Daily Expose has had its main Twitter account suspended @DailyExposeNews for saying “Dr Fauci changes his mind more than his underwear”.

Twitter deemed the tweet to break its regulations on spreading “misleading information on Covid-19”.

The tweet had been made by us in relation to a recent article in which we pointed out how Fauci had changed his mind on mask wearing for a third time, and how he now believed the alleged Covid-19 virus had been created in a lab.

Thanks to this ridiculous censorship by Twitter we now need your help to make sure our articles reach the eyes of everybody out there by sharing them on all of your social media accounts.

In the meantime you can also find us on Twitter at our ‘Newsroom’ account @DailyExposeUK
We’re also on Gab – @DailyExpose
And you can join us on Telegram – t.me/DailyExpose

The seven day suspension has also “coincidentally” been enforced in the last week of our May Fundraising Campaign. So if you love what we do please help us to keep doing it by supporting us today, because Twitter are doing their best to silence us.

