The Mainstream Media are lying to you – India’s Government confirms the “Indian Variant” does NOT exist

What you are seeing on your TV screen and reading in a newspaper about an alleged ‘Indian Covid variant’ is nothing more than propaganda and lies which are being used to maintain the level of fear that they have managed to invoke in the majority of people in the United Kingdom since March 2020. You are being deceived, and we can prove it thanks to India’s Government.

On the 12th May 2021, India’s ‘Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’ released a statement entitled “WHO has not associated the term ‘Indian Variant’ with B.1.617, now classified as Variant of Concern”.

The statement read –

Several media reports have covered the news of World Health Organisation (WHO) classifying B.1.617 as variant of global concern. Some of these reports have termed the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus as an “Indian Variant”.

These media reports are without any basis, and unfounded.

This is to clarify that WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in its 32 page document.

In fact, the word “Indian” has not been used in its report on the matter.

So why is it that every headline from the UK mainstream media at the moment concerns a Covid-19 variant known as the ‘Indian Variant?’

It’s never ending and it is being done by design to scare you into compliance, and to coerce you into taking an experimental vaccine.

How do we know this? Because India’s government have now gone one step further and sent a cease and desist to all social media companies demanding they immediately remove all content that names, refers to, or implies ‘Indian Variant’ of coronavirus from their platforms immediately.

The full statement reads as follows –

To All Social media platforms:



This invites reference to the advisory dated 20.03.2020 and 07.05.2021 issued by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India regarding curbing of false news / misinformation concerning corona virus on social media platforms.



2.It has come to our knowledge that a statement is being circulated online which implies that an ‘Indian variant’of corona virus is spreading across the countries. This is completely FALSE. There is no such variant of Covid-19 scientifically cited as such by the World Health Organisation (WHO).WHO has not associated the term “Indian Variant” with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports.



3. This has already been clarified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 12th May., 2021 through a press release available at https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1717876



4. Therefore, you are requested to remove all the content that names, refers to, or implies ‘Indian variant’of corona virus from your platform immediately.



Now will you turn off BBC news, stop buying the daily propaganda and listen to what we’re telling you?

