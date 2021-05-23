So it begins – The Mainstream Media begin the assault on those who refuse the experimental Covid Vaccine

We have seen a coordinated pincer movement attack from main stream media and broadcasters over the past week, demonising anyone who has not had a Covid vaccine.

By Clara Dee

Whilst these media outlets are undoubtedly doing the bidding of the dark suits in and behind government, helping to push a totalitarian agenda designed to polarise communities, the danger of the current narrative cannot be underestimated.

Months ago it was bully anyone not able to wear a face covering. Now it’s the turn of anyone daring to refuse the Covid vaccine. This latest development has, however, leapt way beyond bullying, and all in the blink of an eye.

Yesterday’s Independent article (see here) plumbed the depths of evil and hatred and echoed a frightening past, a past where it was the accepted norm to marginalise sections of society and treat them appallingly. We all know what that led to and it was utterly horrific.

The article, which stated that those who have not been vaccinated should, amongst other things, be refused NHS treatment, retail service, and ought to lose their jobs, would have sat well at a Hitler rally of the late 1930’s. I don’t say this lightly, but I do want to ask, “How have we managed to get back to there?” “Can someone please explain”?

In searching for answers to these questions I have had to face some uncomfortable possibilites. I am still toying with the relevance of each of the conclusions that I have reached, and I don’t know if all are valid, or if any one of them has had more impact than another. However, it does seem to me that (1) we have allowed this to happen, collectively, either willingly or unwillingly (2) we are still allowing it to happen, willingly or unwillingly, (3) some regular citizens are enjoying being a part of a dystopian and totalitarian regime, (4) huge swathes of the country seem too dumbed down for some reason, to even notice what is frog marching towards them, (5) history it seems can be forgotten and easily repeated, (6) fear has been weaponised, and (7) fear turns some people into awful human beings capable of inflicting, and allowing to be inflicted, the worst kind of atrocities on people.

Points 5,6 and 7, for me, are the most frightening. My father was born in the early 30s and often told me what it was like to live through that, and the subsequent decade. He escaped dying in the early 40s after he was late to a cinema which was raised to the ground by a German bomb. If he had been on time I would never have been born, nor writing this. It’s not his stories of that ilk that I remember so much when I consider our present situation though. It’s his commentary on the Hitler regimes marginalisation of the Jewish and other communities that I remember. He talked alot to me as a young adult about how he couldn’t understand why people could be so evil to others, and often recounted how the stories of what was happening in the death camps was disbelieved due to German propaganda, and media bias at the time. Some of his remoter family served in the second world war and I remember him being proud to be related to those that he believed had taken an active part in helping to end heinous crimes, which, he thought, would never again be allowed to happen.

My father often remarked about that time in history as being the blackest. He would say he thanked the heavans that such atrocious behaviour would surely never occur again. He opined that people would not forget what had been done, and would never again allow themselves to be sold the idea that it is OK to unlawfully mistreat large sections of the population, and perpetrate crimes against them.

My father died a relatively young man in 1996. He would now, I sadly feel, be turning in his grave. I am not being flippant or trying to use a phrase to create a reaction here. I know my father would be aghast right now saying to me “My goodness, it’s happening again”.

For those reading this that cannot see the correlation of 30s/40s Germany to our present dire situation, let me try to explain.

The media and this government are currently SELLING you, via propaganda, the idea that your life is worse because of anyone who has not taken the Covid vaccine. In doing so they are actively giving you permission to not only fear that population, but to hate them, and ergo treat them as worth LESS THAN YOU, for exercising their perfectly legal right to decline an experimental medical treatment.

In turn this provides you with justification for that population to be mistreated, abused, and gives you the opportunity to feel you are right to cheer on that they do not DESERVE to have the same benefits as you.

You are being encouraged to feel this way. Even if that means that a non vaccinated person starves, gets ill from lack of NHS treatment, or dies. Or even if it means that their children don’t get educated, or treated by a doctor. Or even if it means they get spat at, or punched.

Do you see this? Do you see where you are. You are being sold this lie, and recruited into the hate brigade. If you go along with this you will be one of those people that you learned about in history lessons. You know the ones that that did nothing and made you ask “why did they go along with it”, or “How could they just let it happen”.

It’s time to wake up and smell the coffee. Whatever your views on the Covid vaccine or any other vaccine for that matter, its time to remember your history. If it’s the non vaccinated today, tomorrow it could easily be the overweight, the alcohol consuming, the smoker’s, non heterosexuals, the benefit claimers, the disabled, the over 60s, those with more than 2 kids, those without blond hair, those without blue eyes……

It’s gone far enough. 1930s and 40s German history should never be allowed to rear its head again, except in those history books, written so we could LEARN to spot how it all went wrong.

