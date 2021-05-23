NHS Whistleblower exposes the truth about NHS Policy, Hospital Capacity, and lack of care throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

An NHS whistleblower has come forward to expose the lies perpetuated by authorities and the mainstream media about NHS hospitals being overwhelmed due to Covid-19 over the past year.

The NHS staff member, who we will call Dr John for the purposes of this article, as they wish to remain anonymous, has worked in minor injuries and illness centres and within a primary care role throughout the entirety of the alleged Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr John says that he has “seen this mess evolve from the very beginning of the pandemic” after assessing people in car parks even though hospitals were extremely quiet and almost empty in some cases.

“I used to see an average of 20 patients per day, that dropped to 1 – 2 patients during the first lockdown. I have even witnessed an elderly lady with horrific broken bones come in to the hospital three weeks after her accident as she was too scared of catching coronavirus to visit the hospital sooner. In the end the pain overcame the fear.

“I have also assessed people with chest pains in their homes whom would not go for further assessment as they were so scared of ‘the virus’ they would rather chance a heart attack than the infection or the loneliness of going to hospital alone.”

NHS statistics certainly back up Dr John’s claims. We examined the data for A&E attendance in the months of April (Lockdown 1) and November (Lockdown 2) for 2020 and compared this with April and November in 2018 and 2019 which showed A&E attendance during the first lockdown was 57% down on the previous year, and A&E attendance during lockdown 2 was 31% down on the previous year.

2018 – April – 1,984,369 attended A&E / November – 2,036,847 attended A&E

2019 – April – 2,112,165 attended A&E / November – 2,143,505 attended A&E

2020 – April – 916,581 attended A&E / November – 1,485,132 attended A&E





Such a significant drop can only suggest that people were far too scared to visit a hospital thanks to the lies and fear propaganda perpetuated in the mainstream media.

Dr John also described how a change in care policies meant usual follow ups were not done. This meant that parents were removing casts from the broken limbs of their children. “I dread to think the state of some of their limbs,” he said.

He also described how the change in care policies led to one 80-something -year-old woman being permanently disabled.

“I recall visiting one patient a female in her 80’s. She’d only had a single face to face physio follow up and a single follow up via phone call following a hip operation. I found her laid in her mess on incontinence pads, her dignity taken because she was bed bound with a fixed rotated leg, unable to transfer to a commode. Her family were extremely upset”.

The demise of the NHS didn’t just affect Dr John’s patients though, it also affected him personally as he lost a family member to cancer during the alleged pandemic due to not being given the required care.

“He was given 7 years to live with his illness, he lasted just 1 year in the new NHS system. I’ve also witnessed the desperation of family’s witnessing their own relatives dying sooner than they should have due to the lack of professional care that should have been provided. It has been a very sad year in which I have witnessed the demise of the health service.

“I have also seen stroke patients sent home without being given any follow up care. I also know of a triage policy in which staff were forced to send potentially seriously ill people home on the premise of giving them a call if their condition worsened”.

It’s hard not to believe Dr John’s claims of a lack of care considering the fact a Care Quality Commission report found that 34% of NHS staff said they were pressured into placing ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders on Covid patients with disabilities and learning difficulties. A policy which led to people with disabilities and learning difficulties accounting for 3 in every 5 Covid deaths according to official ONS figures.

“These are just my experiences. You can’t begin to understand the gravity of the problem until you multiply them by every member of staff in the NHS,” said Dr John.

“I honestly do not judge my NHS colleagues. They want to do their best their hands are tied in most some cases due to the policies implemented from above.

“But in saying that they have frustrated the hell out of me with their blinkered approach and lack of critical thought.”

Dr John says he has lived through and witnessed countless more dreadful policies and experiences throughout the past year and has much more to get off his chest so if you have a question for Dr John then please comment below and we will get back to him.

If you work for the NHS and feel you also have something to get off your chest then please contact us directly with assured anonymity at contact@theexpose.uk .

