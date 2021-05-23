Dr Fauci changes his mind more than his underwear as he admits he now believes Covid-19 was created in Lab

Dr Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the President is showing signs that his head is on the chopping block after changing his mind more times than his underwear in the past few weeks on both mask wearing and the origin of the alleged Covid-19 causing virus.

Fauci’s comments on the origin of SARS-CoV-2 came during an interview with PolitiFact’s Katie Sanders as part of the Chinese Communist Party-linked company’s United Facts of America: A Festival of Fact-Checking event.

“Are you still confident that it developed naturally,” Sanders questioned the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director.

“No, actually,” Fauci responded. He continued, adding he was “not convinced” that the virus has natural origins:

“No. I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China until we find out to the best of our ability exactly what happened. Certainly, the people who investigated it say it likely was the emergence from an animal reservoir that then infected individuals, but it could have been something else, and we need to find that out. So, you know, that’s the reason why I said I’m perfectly in favor of any investigation that looks into the origin of the virus.”

Fauci’s newfound skepticism of COVID-19’s natural origins is at odds with his former stance on the issue. As a National Geographic article from May 2020 reveals:

“Everything about the stepwise evolution over time strongly indicates that [this virus] evolved in nature and then jumped species,” Fauci says. Based on the scientific evidence, he also doesn’t entertain an alternate theory—that someone found the coronavirus in the wild, brought it to a lab, and then it accidentally escaped.

At the time mainstream media outlets spun the NIAID Director’s remarks as a rebuke of the Trump administration’s claims that COVID-19 was traceable to the Wuhan Institue of Virology.

Fauci also changes his mind on mask wearing for the third time in a year. Back in March 2020 Fauci told CBS News –

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face,”.

Fast forward to January 2021 and Fauci was advocating Americans to “double-mask” –

“If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective, and that’s the reason why you see people either double masking or doing a version of an N95″.

But fast forward to May 13th 2021 and Dr Fauci said Americans need to start getting used to seeing people outside without masks as more and more people get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“We got to make that transition,” Fauci said in an interview with CBS News after anchor Gayle King said people give her “the side-eye” when she takes her mask off outside, even though she’s fully vaccinated. “If you are vaccinated and you are outside, put aside your mask, you don’t have to wear it”.

So why the sudden change of tune from Dr Fauci? Could it have anything to do with the threat to his job due to pressure being applied by the senate on the advice given and decisions made over the past year?

Here’s Senator Rand Paul sparring with Dr Fauci over the origin of the Covid virus at the beginning of May 2021.

Or could it be the ‘Fauci’s Incompetence Requires Early Dismissal Ac’t that is being introduced by Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio?

The bill seeks to impose a retroactive 12-year term limit on the job Fauci has held since 1984, which would effectively force his retirement.

Or maybe his sudden change of tune has something to do with the inevitable court case coming his way alongside corrupt institutions and world leaders for committing crimes against humanity?

