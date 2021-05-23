Bill Gates: from ‘Computer Programming’ to ‘Eugenics’ & ‘Depopulation’ (Part 1)

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation does not need much introduction. Bill Gates is one of the wealthiest and most powerful men in the world.

Bill Gates is invited to G20 meetings and other top level gatherings such as those that take place in Davos at the World Economic Forum, where he is treated like a head of state. He is presented to the mere “plebs” of the world as the saviour of humanity and the Earth. As the embodiment of charity, a great example of the American dream, and a wonderful inspiration to all.

Where did he come from? Well Bill Gates was born in a wealthy family, a family of influence. His mother Mary Maxwell Gates came from a powerful banking family. His father William Henry Gates Senior was an attorney. Bill Junior dropped out of Harvard University and his mother, worried about his future, helped Bill to set up Microsoft, using her IBM connection to set up a deal with IBM.

Then in 1991 she arranged a meeting between her son Bill and Warren Buffet, the multi-billionaire who took Bill under his wing.

Both of Bill’s parents were heavily involved in family planning and eugenics, his father serving on the board of ‘Planned Parenthood’. From an early age Gates was spoon fed with the ideology of eugenics, and in his 30’s Warren Buffet added to this with his enthusiasm on the subject.

Buffet’s foundation the ‘Susan Thompson Buffet Foundation’ is a massive financial backer of pro-abortion activities and population control policies. By 2019 the foundation had spent $77 million on abortion, enough to kill 220,000 babies. It is the largest founder of reproductive health and family planning in the world, which are just fancy words for eugenics.

So Bill Gates, a Rockefeller descendent was pushed forward with one goal in life, and one goal alone. It was not computer programming. His role in this world was determined by his bloodline. He was to become the face of population control and depopulation within the framework of Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 set by the UN.

Between 2000 and 2017 the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation massively enforced their new polio foundation on the children of India. Half a million children under the age of 5 were left paralysed. The Indian people were furious and as a result the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation were thrown out of the country in 2017. Yet less than two years later they were allowed back in and India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi was honoured by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his efforts to reach the UN’s sustainable development goals.

However it’s extremely strange Bill Gates was given the opportunity in the first instance to begin his Polio vaccination campaign in India, considering the fact that back in the year 2000 it was known in the USA, that the oral Polio vaccine frequently caused paralysis.

In the UK the Polio vaccination programme was halted four years later in 2004, because of the proven link between the vaccine and paralysis. Yet the vaccination programme was continued for thirteen more years with devastating effects on India’s children. Nobody said a word, not the UN, not the WHO, not the RIVM who were involved in the development of the vaccine, and most certainly not the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

But the damage was done, and the WHO reluctantly admitted that the global explosion was caused by the mutated polio strains used in vaccines.

The oral vaccine was the cheapest of the two available vaccines which led to poorer countries receiving the oral vaccine, and richer countries receiving the injectable vaccine. But the oral vaccine started causing major issues. According to the WHO the oral vaccine contained a live, but weakened Polio virus activating an immune response in the body. However the weakened virus did not die after the body had become immune to Polio. It instead became stronger and started causing mayhem in children. Those who’d had the oral polio vaccine developed identical symptoms to the original wild polio virus and were left paralysed.

At first the WHO denied the allegations and stated this was an extremely rare occurrence. But then as the number of paralysed children grew they admitted it was due to mutated polio strains contained within the vaccine, giving it the name ‘Vaccine-derived Polio Virus’.

The WHO’s solution? Every child in the world should get the Polio vaccine. The very same vaccine that had caused the paralysis in thousands of children was to be given to every child under the age of 5 under the guise of ‘herd immunity’.

Did the paralysed children receive any compensation? No.

Was the WHO prosecuted? No.

Was the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation prosecuted? No.

Which is precisely why the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was able to continue it’s eugenics programme and move on to the children of Africa with the meningitis vaccine and disastrous HPV vaccine, which we’ll be covering in our next installment of our series on the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Please make sure to subscribe so you don’t miss it.

