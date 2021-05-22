Second Nuremberg Trial being sought by Lawyers and Medical Professionals worldwide against WHO, WEF, CDC, and World Leaders

One prominent German lawyer, who is also licensed to practice law in America, thinks the Covid-19 pandemic is one of the greatest crimes ever committed upon humanity and he has organised a team of thousands of participating lawyers to help set up a “second Nuremberg tribunal” against a cadre of international elites responsible for what he calls the “Corona fraud scandal.”

Targeting the World Health Organisation, the CDC, Bill Gates, and the Davos, Switzerland-based World Economic Forum and its devotees among global political leaders, attorney Reiner Fuellmich says they are guilty of crimes against humanity for their perpetration of Covid-response policies that led to forced shutdowns, destroyed businesses, impoverished families, broken lives and a spike in suicide rates.

He has formed the German Corona Investigative Committee to pursue civil charges against the main perpetrators, among them being the head of the United Nations World Health Organisation Dr. Tedros Adhanom. He hopes a successful class-action lawsuit will also lead to criminal charges.

Fuellmich was on the legal team that won a major lawsuit against German automaker Volkswagen in a 2015 case involving tampered catalytic converters in the U.S. He also was involved in a lawsuit that exposed one of Germany’s largest banks, Deutsche Bank, as a criminal enterprise. The bank was recently ordered by the U.S. Justice Department to pay $130 million to resolve corrupt practices that included money laundering, bribery and fraud between the years 2009 and 2016.

Fuellmich is licensed to practice law in Germany and the state of California.

He believes the frauds committed by Volkswagen and Deutsche Bank pale in comparison to the damage wrought by those who sold the Covid-19 crisis as the worst viral outbreak to hit the world in more than a century and used it to cause media-driven panic, government overreach and human suffering on a scale still not fully quantified.

“The truth is revealed in the numbers,” Fuellmich said, citing figures that show Covid-19 has not caused any statistically significant increase in the 2020 death counts over previous years.

The scam perpetrated on humanity hinged on one dirty little secret, he said – the PCR Test.

Not only are these tests not approved for diagnostic purposes but the inventor of the PCR Test, the late Kary Mullis, explicitly stated in an interview that this was never the purpose of his test.

“A number of highly respected scientists have concluded there has never been a coronavirus pandemic but only a PCR test pandemic,” Dr Fuellmich says.

“If someone tests positive it does not mean they are infected with anything, let alone with the contagious SARS-COV-2 virus,

“Based on the rules of criminal law, asserting false facts concerning the PCR tests, or intentional misrepresentation, that can only be assessed as fraud. Based on the rules of civil tort law, this translates into intentional infliction of damage.”

Fuellmich thinks people harmed by the PCR-induced lockdowns are entitled to full compensation for their losses.

“The crimes committed by Mr. Christian Drosten and Mr. Lothar Wieler, a veterinarian and head of the German equivalent of the CDC, and Tedros Adhanom, head of the WHO, must be legally qualified as actual crimes against humanity as defined in Section 7 of the International Criminal Code.”

He said the class-action lawsuit is the best avenue to try the case.

“This Covid-19 crisis should be renamed the ‘Covid-19 Scandal,’ and all those responsible should be prosecuted for civil damages due to manipulations and falsified test protocols. Therefore, an international network of business lawyers will plead the biggest tort case of all time, the COVID-19 fraud scandal, which has meanwhile turned into the biggest crime against humanity ever committed.” Fuellmich said.

Perhaps the most egregious outgrowth of the coronavirus scam has been the fear-mongering that not only led to devastating and non-scientific shutdowns but also the rush to market of an unproven, experimental vaccine, which is now making billions for Big Pharma.

Just like the lockdowns, the vaccine is unnecessary because there are already several well-documented treatments involving long-established drugs that are proven safe and widely available. Also just like the lockdowns, this vaccine carries potentially devastating long-term effects on human health. There are questions about its effects on the fertility of men and women, and it has already caused a minimum of 1,100 deaths in the UK. over 3,000 in the USA, and more than 10,000 deaths across EU countries. However these are only the numbers that have been reported to each countries regulator, with the regulators themselves estimating only 1% of adverse reactions are actually reported.

To make matters worse, it is becoming plainly obvious that the intent is to make this experimental vaccine mandatory for all of humanity. It was billionaire vaccine investor Bill Gates who originally floated the idea, in April 2020, that humanity could never return to “normal” until “we have a vaccine that we’ve gotten out to basically the entire world.”

Among the nations considered to be part of the “free world,” Israel is taking the lead in pushing forward with a new type of society in which corporations and governments work together to coerce and eventually force every human being on the planet to get an injection of experimental vaccine treatments.

Not since the Nazi Third Reich has there been so little respect for citizens’ rights of individual health autonomy in a Western nation.

Whether you live in America, the U.K., Australia or Europe, if you wish to see what your future holds under the “new normal,” just look at Israel.

The Israeli government has announced that people will not be allowed to participate in a host of life functions without showing papers offering proof that they have either been vaccinated or that they have had and recovered from COVID.

A host of Israeli businesses including shops, malls, markets, pubs, gyms, museums, synagogues, hotels and libraries were allowed to reopen Sunday, Feb. 21, the Times of Israel reports. But only those Israelis who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID were able to use gyms and pools, attend synagogues, sporting and culture events, board a flight or stay at hotels.

To be allowed to open their doors, all relevant businesses have been ordered by the government to scan their customers for the so-called “Green Pass,” barring from entry anyone who cannot produce such documentation.

What can you do to help put an end to this crime against humanity? Share this information and hold your politicians, media, doctors and nurses to account.

Visit the Covid Committee website at: https://corona-ausschuss.de/

If you have been affected by this crime. Report the event, persons involved, and as much detail to the following website:

https://www.securewhistleblower.com/

Legal proceedings are commencing, evidence has been collected and the writing is on the wall for the authorities and world leaders that have criminally ruined the lives of millions.

