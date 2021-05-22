Doctors refuse to treat 3-year-old boy in excruciating pain because his Mother is medically exempt from wearing a Face Mask

Footage has emerged of a mother pleading with doctors to treat her three-year-old boy who was in excruciating pain, after they refused to do so because the mother was not wearing a face mask, even though she has a medical exemption.
The event took place at Orange County Urgent Care in the USA, which is a walk-in medical clinic that treats urgent medical conditions and minor trauma for children and adults of all ages.
A statement on their website says that OC Urgent Care provide “prompt, courteous, and cost-effective care”. Judging by the video below that’s a complete and utter lie…
