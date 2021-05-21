Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’

Legal proceedings have begun worldwide against various authorities, institutions and world leaders including the WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and so on and so on, for committing Covid fraud, crimes against humanity and genocide, and every single lawyer and medical expert proceeding with the prosecutions say they have the evidence they need to ensure convictions.

Since July 2020 the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany has taken testimony from a large number of international scientists and experts.

The committee led by Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, have since concluded the following –

The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal”

It is: The biggest tort case ever The greatest crime against humanity ever committed

Those responsible must be: Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity Sued for civil damages

Deaths There is no excess mortality in any country Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu 94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19 Autopsies showed: Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions Almost all deaths were very old people Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics

Health Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious

Tests: Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles

Illegality: The German government locked down, imposed social-distancing/ mask-wearing on the basis of a single opinion The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating The lockdowns were based on non-existent infections Former president of the German federal constitutional court doubted the constitutionality of the corona measures Former UK supreme court judge Lord Sumption concluded there was no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for corona measures German RKI (CDC equivalent) recommended no autopsies be performed Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately No serious scientist gives any validity to the infamous Neil Ferguson’s false computer models warning of millions of deaths Mainstream media completely failed to report the true facts of the so-called pandemic Democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models Drosten (of PCR test), Tedros of WHO, and others have committed crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code Politicians can avoid going down with the charlatans and criminals by starting the long overdue public scientific discussion

Conspiracy: Politicians and mainstream media deliberately drove populations to panic Children were calculatedly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow Corona rules” The hopeless PCR test is used to create fear and not to diagnose There can be no talk of a second wave

Injury and damage: Evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations Anti-corona measures have: Killed innumerable people Destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide Children are being taken away from their parents Children are traumatized en masse Bankruptcies are expected in small- and medium-sized businesses

Redress: A class action lawsuit must be filed in the USA or Canada, with all affected parties worldwide having the opportunity to join Companies and self-employed people must be compensated for damages



These conclusions have been reached thanks to the testimony and evidence submitted by experts in every field of science to the committee which undeniably prove the Covid-19 pandemic is a planned criminal operation.

And it is thanks to these testimonies and submitted evidence that thousands of lawyers and medical professionals worldwide now have all the evidence they need to convict the World Health Organisation, the CDC, Public Health England, SAGE, and World leaders for Covid fraud, crimes against humanity and genocide.

One such court case has already been granted permission to proceed in the Supreme Court and will take place in Ontario, Canada. The official court proceeding document can be found here. This case would not have been granted if it was not for the mass evidence that has been gathered by Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his team on the Corona Investigative Committee.

The legal proceedings that have commenced in the Superior Court of Justice in Canada are against –

‘POPE FRANCIS, THE HOLY SEE, THE STATE OF THE VATICAN, THE SOCIETY OF JESUS, HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II, THE ORDER OF THE GARTER, THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR (FORMERLY SAXE COBOURG GOTHA), GLOBAL VACCINE ALLIANCE (GAVI), the UN’s WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION/PUBLIC HEALTH ORGANIZATION OF CANADA, BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, DR. THERESA TAM, PREMIER DOUG FORD, CHRISTINE ELLIOTT, MAYOR JIM WATSON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR ONTARIO’

This is of course just the beginning as many more legal proceedings are currently being requested to take place across the world.

Another, is described in the following press release from attorney, Melinda C. Mayne, and Justice of the Peace, Kaira S. McCallum who has presided as a JP in Central London Magistrates and Crown Courts for the past twenty years, who also used to be a highly qualified pharmacist.

PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday 21st of April 2021

‘Request for Investigation’ of the UK Government and its advisers, for genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code, issued to the International Criminal Court at the Hague, on Tuesday 20th of April 2021.

On Tuesday 20th of April 2021 we, the undersigned, issued a 27 -page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, with a view to asking that our allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code, by the UK Government and its advisors, be accepted by the ICC and investigated.

We believe that we have provided compelling reasons as to why our Government and its advisers are guilty of the above charges. However, at this stage it is important to note that we are not required to provide all the evidence we have (which would run to several hundred pages) and are limited to a maximum of 30 pages, simply to make an outline case as part of our Request.

The ICC will review our ‘Request for Investigation’ and assess whether they believe there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into a ‘Situation’, pursuant to the criteria established by the Rome Statute.

The ICC does not provide a timeline regarding acceptance, nor of course is there any guarantee that they will ultimately accept our ‘Request for Investigation’ due to a variety of reasons, including the fact that they are limited in their capacity to conduct investigations.

Updates will be provided as and when more information becomes available.

Melinda C. Mayne LPC LLM MBA GDLA

Kaira S. McCallum JP BSc

And a third is a prosecution brought to the courts by Michael O’Bernicia who is suing the UK Parliament and their corrupt scientific advisors for fraud, treason and genocide.

What can you do to help put an end to this crime against humanity? Share this information and hold your politicians, media, doctors and nurses to account.

Visit the Covid Committee website at: https://corona-ausschuss.de/

If you have been affected by this crime. Report the event, persons involved, and as much detail to the following website:

https://www.securewhistleblower.com/

Legal proceedings are commencing, evidence has been collected and the writing is on the wall for the authorities and world leaders that have criminally ruined the lives of millions.

