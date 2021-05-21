Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’

Legal proceedings have begun worldwide against various authorities, institutions and world leaders including the WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and so on and so on, for committing Covid fraud, crimes against humanity and genocide, and every single lawyer and medical expert proceeding with the prosecutions say they have the evidence they need to ensure convictions.
Since July 2020 the Corona Investigative Committee in Germany has taken testimony from a large number of international scientists and experts.
The committee led by Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, have since concluded the following –
- The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal”
- It is:
- The biggest tort case ever
- The greatest crime against humanity ever committed
- Those responsible must be:
- Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity
- Sued for civil damages
- Deaths
- There is no excess mortality in any country
- Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu
- 94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems
- Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19
- Autopsies showed:
- Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions
- Almost all deaths were very old people
- Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics
- US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics
- Health
- Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy
- Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves
- Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved
- Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious
- Tests:
- Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic
- Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive
- Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty
- Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China
- The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections
- PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections
- A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found
- Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles
- Illegality:
- The German government locked down, imposed social-distancing/ mask-wearing on the basis of a single opinion
- The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating
- The lockdowns were based on non-existent infections
- Former president of the German federal constitutional court doubted the constitutionality of the corona measures
- Former UK supreme court judge Lord Sumption concluded there was no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for corona measures
- German RKI (CDC equivalent) recommended no autopsies be performed
- Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately
- No serious scientist gives any validity to the infamous Neil Ferguson’s false computer models warning of millions of deaths
- Mainstream media completely failed to report the true facts of the so-called pandemic
- Democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models
- Drosten (of PCR test), Tedros of WHO, and others have committed crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code
- Politicians can avoid going down with the charlatans and criminals by starting the long overdue public scientific discussion
- Conspiracy:
- Politicians and mainstream media deliberately drove populations to panic
- Children were calculatedly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow Corona rules”
- The hopeless PCR test is used to create fear and not to diagnose
- There can be no talk of a second wave
- Injury and damage:
- Evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations
- Anti-corona measures have:
- Killed innumerable people
- Destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide
- Children are being taken away from their parents
- Children are traumatized en masse
- Bankruptcies are expected in small- and medium-sized businesses
- Redress:
- A class action lawsuit must be filed in the USA or Canada, with all affected parties worldwide having the opportunity to join
- Companies and self-employed people must be compensated for damages
These conclusions have been reached thanks to the testimony and evidence submitted by experts in every field of science to the committee which undeniably prove the Covid-19 pandemic is a planned criminal operation.
And it is thanks to these testimonies and submitted evidence that thousands of lawyers and medical professionals worldwide now have all the evidence they need to convict the World Health Organisation, the CDC, Public Health England, SAGE, and World leaders for Covid fraud, crimes against humanity and genocide.
One such court case has already been granted permission to proceed in the Supreme Court and will take place in Ontario, Canada. The official court proceeding document can be found here. This case would not have been granted if it was not for the mass evidence that has been gathered by Dr Reiner Fuellmich and his team on the Corona Investigative Committee.
The legal proceedings that have commenced in the Superior Court of Justice in Canada are against –
‘POPE FRANCIS, THE HOLY SEE, THE STATE OF THE VATICAN, THE SOCIETY OF JESUS, HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II, THE ORDER OF THE GARTER, THE HOUSE OF WINDSOR (FORMERLY SAXE COBOURG GOTHA), GLOBAL VACCINE ALLIANCE (GAVI), the UN’s WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION/PUBLIC HEALTH ORGANIZATION OF CANADA, BILL AND MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU, DR. THERESA TAM, PREMIER DOUG FORD, CHRISTINE ELLIOTT, MAYOR JIM WATSON, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA, THE ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR ONTARIO’
This is of course just the beginning as many more legal proceedings are currently being requested to take place across the world.
Another, is described in the following press release from attorney, Melinda C. Mayne, and Justice of the Peace, Kaira S. McCallum who has presided as a JP in Central London Magistrates and Crown Courts for the past twenty years, who also used to be a highly qualified pharmacist.
PRESS RELEASE
Wednesday 21st of April 2021
‘Request for Investigation’ of the UK Government and its advisers, for genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code, issued to the International Criminal Court at the Hague, on Tuesday 20th of April 2021.
On Tuesday 20th of April 2021 we, the undersigned, issued a 27 -page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, with a view to asking that our allegations of genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code, by the UK Government and its advisors, be accepted by the ICC and investigated.
We believe that we have provided compelling reasons as to why our Government and its advisers are guilty of the above charges. However, at this stage it is important to note that we are not required to provide all the evidence we have (which would run to several hundred pages) and are limited to a maximum of 30 pages, simply to make an outline case as part of our Request.
The ICC will review our ‘Request for Investigation’ and assess whether they believe there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation into a ‘Situation’, pursuant to the criteria established by the Rome Statute.
The ICC does not provide a timeline regarding acceptance, nor of course is there any guarantee that they will ultimately accept our ‘Request for Investigation’ due to a variety of reasons, including the fact that they are limited in their capacity to conduct investigations.
Updates will be provided as and when more information becomes available.
Melinda C. Mayne LPC LLM MBA GDLA
Kaira S. McCallum JP BSc
And a third is a prosecution brought to the courts by Michael O’Bernicia who is suing the UK Parliament and their corrupt scientific advisors for fraud, treason and genocide.
What can you do to help put an end to this crime against humanity? Share this information and hold your politicians, media, doctors and nurses to account.
Visit the Covid Committee website at: https://corona-ausschuss.de/
If you have been affected by this crime. Report the event, persons involved, and as much detail to the following website:
https://www.securewhistleblower.com/
Legal proceedings are commencing, evidence has been collected and the writing is on the wall for the authorities and world leaders that have criminally ruined the lives of millions.
Great new article for you mate … THE GAME IS UP https://thecovidblog.com/2021/05/16/india-turns-to-ivermectin-and-hydroxychloroquine-covid-cases-drop-significantly/
There are TWO remedies against COVID viruses and all mutants- Ivermectine and CDS solution made of ClO2- Dioxido de Chloro. Both are cheap have up to 100 % Recovery, often very fast (2-3 days) and therefore there is no need of dangerous vaccines or Hospital stays.. Hydroxychloroquine is NOT GOOD- together with the COVID Antibiotics it can cause heart failure. Stay away from this drug! My clan is alive thanks to the two remedies! And apart we saved 9 other lives sharing our treatments!
We should have used ivermectin at the start BUT BILL GATES WHO PAID UK GOVERNMENT TO ROLL OUT SO CALLED VACCINE BLOCKED ALL USE OF IVERMECTIN. This is fact.
The reason is stated in the law allowing the push for the so called emergency vaccines.
the law says that experimental vaccines can be use only in the case in which medical remedies are not found.
in other other words, if they would approve any kind of a
alternative medicine to cure the disease, they would have to stop selling and administrating the so called vaccines.
The law in question.
Read the point 4 in the requirement section of the official document
Based on this declaration and determination, FDA may issue an EUA after FDA has determined that the following statutory requirements are met (section 564 of the FD&C Act (21 U.S.C. 360bbb-3)) (Ref. 3):
• The chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear (CBRN) agent referred to in the March 27, 2020 EUA declaration by the Secretary of HHS (SARS-CoV-2) can cause a serious or life- threatening disease or condition.
• Based on the totality of scientific evidence available, including data from adequate and well- controlled trials, if available, it is reasonable to believe that the product may be effective to prevent, diagnose, or treat such serious or life-threatening disease or condition that can be caused by SARS-CoV-2.
• The known and potential benefits of the product, when used to diagnose, prevent, or treat the identified serious or life-threatening disease or condition, outweigh the known and potential risks of the product.
•(There is no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.)
https://www.fda.gov/media/142749/download
They are so evil.
The reason is stated in the law allowing the push for the so called emergency vaccines.
the law says that experimental vaccines can be use only in the case in which medical remedies are not found.
in other other words, if they would approve any kind of a
alternative medicine to cure the disease, they would have to stop selling their vaccines.
I pray to god the perpetrators of this hoax are brought to justice and the minds of the people are awakened to this pure evil !
They will be, I’m sure
This is great news. But one important question. What about the global depopulation agenda of these mass murders? The mrna. DNA altering. Gen bioweapon designed to kill billions around the world? Of which upper word’s of 150 million in the USA alone have already taken the bio injections?? And most, if not all, are supposed to die from them??
La mayoría la recibe porque son personas que no investigan y le creen al gobierno y las televisoras pagadas
There is a GOD.
if this is true. I am waiting for actual sources. An article on a website is not what I consider a source. Nevertheless, there definitely IS a GOD and HE reigns and, BTW, HE kinda told us this would happen. (All through HIS WORD.)
The article itself has a link to the legal filing of 120+ pages with the Ontario Supreme Court
Recuerda la palabra de Dios dice el que tenga la marca de la bestia podrá comprar y vender de lo contrario no se puede se habla de la modificación del ADN humano y también de la incertacion de un nano chip es ahora o nunca el mundo tiene que despertar y descubrir bajo que dominio vive es un nuevo orden mundial satánico
This is great news. But one important question.
Of which upper word’s of 150 million in the USA alone have already taken the bio injections?? And most, if not all, are supposed to die from them??
Me: Nobody knows whether “Test Vaccines” work or not and if anyone will die from them is speculation, at best, but like everyone else, we will just have to wait and see.
The obvious question that springs to my mind is, why inject anyone with Covid-19 Test Vaccines, when that was the current virus in 2019, where we are in mid 2021 and Covid-19 has been replaced by at least 5, much more dangerous variants, but the Covid-2019 Test Vaccines have not?
Richard
Just because the ‘scientific’-establishment says there are more dangerous strains, does mean there are. They’re liars and in no way are they scientists. They abandoned actual science decades ago in favor of lobby money for propagating lies, no matter how heinous, to the public. Study actual data, believe nothing that any government says about Covid. It’s real but it’s not scary. What’s scary is that people still buy an obviously crooked and depraved governments nonsense after having been caught so many times in lies and scandals. That’s what scares me. ‘people buying the narrative’ even when it makes no tangible sense.
This is so true and must be dealt with as such crimes .
It’s about time! So happy! I hope this gets out to the general public through mainstream media! Now the good doctors and scientists can work on an antidote.
I agree that they all need to go to jail, But someone Please tell me why they are still injecting people with poison. And now they are injecting our children SOMEONE needs to stop this and Trump doesnt seem to care
Trump is trying to bring out all the truth about the election fraud to all good Americans.
Correct and it will be all out in the open. Trump is an ego maniac BUT we dont accept lies and fraud from governments and lame stream media. Trump is president.
This is all well and nice BUT what lawful agency is there to arrest these demons? These elitists own the armies and law enforcement agencies! The only way is individuals make citizen arrests. That will open Pandora’s box. Is the legal team ready for such an event?
precisely. I am suspicious of this entire article. How does anyone arrest the people who actually rule the world?
The only Suspations will be from a democratic communist.
Brian mate, you need to do more research mate. TIP : dont use google
No one is above the law, they may think they are, eventually justice prevails. Don ‘t give up.
Mette Frederiksen the Danish pm who’s a Paedophile and a NWO puppet paid by bill gates needs to be executed and Heunicker the so calle health minister in Denmark also Executed and who ever else who was Involved Executed,and other world criminals in Government EXECUTED we demand executions for this the biggest crime against humanity.and the ROTHSCHILDs BANKING MAFIA Executed the Rockerfeller’s Bilderbergs all Executed and more the royal familys the 13 all Executed..
Absolutely!
Never to Late for Justice ..” Peace “
Are there any actual links to the actual documents being discussed here? I mean, this would be great and I would be very happy to see the global elite being brought to justice but, to be honest, this seems pretty far-fetched. Can you provide some sources?
Brian I have seen a bunch of scientist and MDs who have verified exactly what is stated in this journal’s report of the pending law suit. PLENTY of videos on the internet for you to research. Look up Frontline Doctors and Ruby Ray Media.
Wonderful Wonderful news.Thankyou.
I personally think that the COVID-19 was nothing but a bad flu. This was a drill from the powers that be to see how and what their control span over us is
They were making a BIOWEAPON using gain of fucntion. The Virus escaped by accident before they had prepared all the other things needed to complete the NWO/DIGITAL PASSPORT take over. They have tried to still follow the plan BUT because the virus came out too early they have FKED Up and everyone can see the fraud. The INDIAN VARIANT is to COVER themselves because the VAX doesnt stop COVID.. FUCKING FRAUD CRIMINALS
Looks like a joke, why attacking the catholic church when the focus should be on pig pharma and its proxies?
Divide and conquer?
We need unity not more conflicts!
Sol,if you learn more about the real Jesuit Pope then you won’t say or still think the Vatican is a holy see…the Black pope and his 7 generals rule the world
I am not a believer.
as a mater of fact I am against all religions.
religions divide people in clans.
I think and act on my understanding!
attacking the pope (which by the way is not even the real pope since according to the catholics a new pope can only be elected after the old one dies) will only serve to make the catholic believers (judges included) against this very important lawsuit.
The Vatican was finished when Trump left, he had all the evidence piles and piles told them feel free to look through them, they did the next day they complied, children found in the bottom of the Vatican that were tortured and abused very badly they were rescued our birth certificates were returned and planes brought back all the gold and artifacts the pope stole!
Hi,
This is great news and we need to fight these lies and manipulations WORLDWIDE.
I have a request that you investigate Portugal as well, as government together with the health organization has used “fear” to trick people into taking the experimental mRNA vaccines, without the correct information and deceiving people in believing that these experimental mRNA vaccines are the way forward.
Poor old people who have been used as experimental guinea pigs!
Now they going after the younger generations as well, without informing people of the real dangers and are following the EU regulations blindly without questions.
The government, health organization and the main media should be accountable for there actions, in murdering millions of people and destroying businesses and peoples lives.
Here is the link to health site:
https://www.sns24.gov.pt/guia/programa-nacional-vacinacao/
They don’t stop with the vaccination program and don’t publish the truth!
I hope i’m wrong but i really don’t think that those behind the New World Order can be stopped lawfully.
Yes, they will its called the deadly wound in the book of revelation ch.13:3+4 KJV original Virsion 1611 the deadly wound will frail the antichrist will come and heal the deadly wound Rev.ch.12:7-9 KJV satan is the antichrist, there is no rapture Ezekiel ch.13:20 KJV satan will come in peace Daniel ch.8:25 Daniel ch.11:21 he will look like the lamb slain which is Jesus, 2 Corinthians ch11:13-15
Because the virus does not exist, never isolated, the term contagion is nonsense. The whole scam is based on the lie of a transferable “virus”, so its worse than this article shows.
Is This 100% Fact. I Pray To God.
I sincerely hope that everyone who is complicit in these crimes is brought to justice and I thank all the professionals working tirelessly towards this end for the people – heroes all of you.
I can’t help feeling that they will dismiss any court proceedings in regards to Covid-19. The stakes are too high. The Globalist Elites are implementing their Great Reset into the New World Order. Of which we will all have to swear allegiance to or suffer the consequences. I hope I’m wrong and the ICC decides to investigate these issues but I don’t like our chances. never submit to the NWO.
Too bad evidence doesn’t mean anything
Thankful to God, that someone stepped up to take this to Nuremberg.
With gratitude, Sonya C
Comment faire la même action contre le gouvernement Français et sa clique de détritus.
Good luck with it. I suspect it will all be swept under the carpet. The world it too corrupt. Judges et al will be paid off. I would be very surprised if anything comes of this.
tptw always inform the sheeple in advance what we think were simply ‘ Films ‘
Soylent Green?
btw , for reasons contraire , they also made it difficult to watch ‘ Rigoletto” &
‘ It’s A Wonderful Life ‘
Non sense who owns the court? The same ppl who these organisations are same who make laws..How many years ppl tried to get justice for iraq war. Ppl are they delusional try to get right hand to convict left hand 😂😂😂
I found from various experience of covid patients are very healthy and no symptoms still they are positive by pcr test
Gov organizations are funded by we the people. All suits should attack all those individuals and their organizations and Foundations, Etc. They should be imprisoned and or executed and all their Holdings confiscated and distributed to everyone in the world.
Thank goodness this is all being revealed,and out in the open a s a p
Totally agree with everything terrible crimes against humanity. It’s very wrong they destroyed the world. I would love to be involved as very educated on the matter.
Can some one contact me to make the test posible to prove it is a simple flu.
I habe the natural cure FOR this scamer virus.
IT take it WON’T take more than 24 h to see the result.
My email.
Panafuentes@yahoo.com.
Thank you for sharing I like to share with more information about the demand with Friends On Facebook Many people have no idea were to find information on low suits for lost on family and friends were murder with Poison infection
less than 5 minutes searching via duck duck showed that the Ontario case was thrown out
dismissedwas the word used.
Its a nice idea that the legal system (created by and solely to serve those whom we oppose) could be used to bring rational thinking to this dire situation, the same might apply to say a dozen french schoolgirls standing in opposition to German forces in 1930/40`s, ?
Dear people, you are at war, the fact is you always were, you just never knew it.
Your average Syrian, Iraqi, Afghani could have told you that you were at war, but as long as your meagre needs were being met (because it suited those we oppose) they allowed it to roll on..
Now you see?
PS, dt will never save you, he merely did precisely what he was told to do in exchange for a write off of his many, many crimes, folks you were had and you are being had again.
Psy op in psy op
Condena total para los culpables
Bolivia has no Pandemic right now thanks to CLO2 as mentioned below . Here is a web site with a great video on this as well as the Nuremberg details.
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/cds
