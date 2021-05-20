FRIGHTENING! – 16th update on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines released by UK Government / MHRA

The UK Government have released their sixteenth report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020 and it makes for shocking reading, showing the rate of adverse reactions has increased yet again.

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 12th May via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 11.7 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 23.9 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered. As well as 9.9 million second doses of the Pfizer jab and 9 million second doses of the AstraZeneca jab. There had also been approximately 200,000 first doses of the Moderna jab administered.

You may remember the earlier report we brought you back at the beginning of February 2021 which covered the first released report by the Government highlighting adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines, using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January.

Back then there had been 5.4 million first doses of the Pfier/BioNTech jab administered and 1.5 million first doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab administered, and around 0.5 million second doses administered, with most of these being the Pfizer jab.

There had at this point, up to the 24th January been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with the rate of adverse reactions occurring equating to 1 in every 333 people.

Well we can confirm that in the space of just just fifteen weeks the number of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has more than doubled, increasing by 235.5% standing at a total of 165,986. However the number of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine is astounding, increasing by a whopping 2993.77% to a total of 650,681. The frightening fact about this is that experts believe around only 1% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

We can also confirm that in the same time frame the rate of adverse reactions to the experimental Covid vaccines occurring has increased from 1 in every 333 people to 1 in every 142 people.

This week we decided to take a look back at the number of different adverse reactions seen in the 1st update and compare them with what the Government / MHRA have just released in the 16th update, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

In the first update which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January we saw how thanks to the Pfizer vaccine, which uses MRNA technology to instruct human cells to carry out “a certain task” 5 people were now blind and a further 31 had their vision impaired.

In total there were 634 eye disorders reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme.

But fast-forward to the 16th update which covers data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 12th May 2021 and we can see that the number of people now blind thanks to the Pfizer jab has increased almost 7-fold standing at a total of 34, the number of people with impaired vision has more than quadrupled standing at a total of 139, and the total number of eye disorders has increased by 323.8% to a total of 2687.

Imagine being confined to the same four walls for over a year and not being able to see family or friends. Then getting excited because you naively think an experimental “vaccine” is going to give you your life back and allow you to see them once more. But then leaving without the ability to ever see anything ever again.

But how has the AstraZeneca jab fared in the eye disorder department?

Well in the Government’s 2nd update which covered data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 31st January 2021, we saw that a total of 8 people were left blind, 15 left visually impaired, and a grand total of 456 eye disorders had occurred as a result of the AstraZeneca jab being administered

But fast forward 15 weeks and we can see that the number of people left blind as a result of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine has increased to a shocking total of 176, the number of people with impaired vision has increased by 3060% to a total of 474, and the total number of eye disorders resulting from the Oxford jab has increased by 2092% to a grand total of 9996.

Now you may be wondering what could possibly cause people to be going blind, well blood is essential to vision, and a blockage in the retina’s blood vessels can permanently affect vision and lead to blindness. This of course has nothing to do with the reasoning behind several countries around the world suspending the use of the AstraZeneca jab due to blood clot concerns does it? It also doesn’t have anything to do with the MHRA and JCVI “reccomending” under 40’s are offered a different brand of vaccine does it? Maybe we should just take a look at what the data shows us…

A cerebrovascular accident is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. What causes a blockage? Well we’re glad you asked, the answer is blood clots.

When the Government released the 2nd report of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 31st January 2021, we saw that there had been a total of 11 cerebrovascular accidents reported as adverse reactions, with 4 of these sadly resulting in death. There had also been 1 brain stem stroke, 1 haemorrhagic stroke and 1 ischaemic stroke.

But when we look at the Government’s 16th report of adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 12th May 2021, we can see that the list has grown extensively, as well as the number of cerebrovascular accidents.

As of the 12th May the number of cerebrovascular accidents has increased by 6272.73% in just 15 weeks to a total of 701, with 32 of these sadly resulting in death. The number of ischaemic strokes have also gone up, increasing by 8300% to a total of 84. There have also been 122 cerebral haemorrhages, 57 cerebral infarctions, 74 subarachnoid haemorrhages, and 40 intracranial haemorrhages. This is truly shocking.

But whilst they authorities have managed to have you worried by the adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine they have distracted you from the worrying number of serious adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, which has also seen a shocking number of strokes.

Back in the Government’s first update using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January we saw a total number of cerebrovascular accidents reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine resulting in 1 death, 6 ischaemic strokes resulting in 1 death, and 1 brain stem infarction resulting in 1 death among numerous others types of stroke.

But fast-forward 15 weeks to the 16th report using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 12th May we can now see that the Pfizer vaccine has caused a total of 211 cerebrovascular accidents, an increase of 904.76%, with 12 of these resulting death. Ischaemic strokes have increased by 333.33% to a total number of 26, and the total number of cerebral haemorrhages now stands at 23, with 6 of these resulting death.

In all the Pfizer jab has caused 30,778 nervous system disorders up to the 12th May 2021, this doesn’t just include strokes. This also includes conditions such as paralysis, seizure, tremors, brain damage, and bell’s palsy – of which there have been 239 reports to the MHRA alongside 167 reports of facial paralysis.

However the AstraZeneca jab has caused a devastating amount of nervous system disorders. Up to the 12th May the MHRA received 140,409 reports of nervous system disorder adverse reactions. These include 224 cases of seizure, 45 cases of paralysis, 4 cases where a person ended up in a coma, 239 cases of Bell’s palsy.

You’re probably wondering how many deaths have been reported as adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines?

Well back in the 1st report which included data inputted up to the 24th January there were a total of 107 deaths due to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

And back in the 2nd report which included data inputted up to the 31st January there were a total of 90 deaths due to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine.

Well we can confirm that according to the Government’s 16th update on adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 12th May, the number of deaths due to the Pfizer jab has increased by 249.53% since the 1st report to a grand total of 374.

We can also confirm that according to the Government’s 16th update on adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine using data inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 12th May, the number of deaths due to the AstraZeneca jab has increased by 773.33% since the 1st report to a grand total of 786.

There have also been 4 reported deaths due to the Moderna jab and 16 deaths where the brand of vaccine was not specified. This means the total number of deaths due to the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1,180 as of the 12th May 2021.

We can also confirm that as of the 12th May the total number of blood disorders to have occurred due to receiving one of the Covid vaccines now stands at 11,313, the total number of cardiac disorders now stands at 8,813, the total number of ear disorders now stands at 8,450, and the total number of gastrointestinal disorders now stands at 82,315. But none of these come anywhere near to the total number of nervous system disorders, which includes brain damage, facial paralysis and strokes, which now stand at 171,187. The worrying thing? These are the only numbers that have been reported to the MHRA, estimated by the MHRA to be between 1% – 10% of the real life number.

These are also just the immediate side effects of the Covid vaccines. We dread to think what adverse effects we might see in the long term.

Will you be having the “jab”?

