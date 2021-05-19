W.H.O and World Leaders have serious questions to answer in the upcoming trials for ‘Crimes against Humanity’ by committing COVID Fraud

Nuremberg Trial 2.0 is in preparation, with a class action lawsuit supported by thousands of lawyers and medical professionals worldwide, led by the American-German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, who is prosecuting those responsible for the Covid-19 scandal manipulated by the Davos Forum.
In this respect, it is worth recalling that Reiner Fuellmich is the lawyer who succeeded in condemning the automobile giant Volkswagen in the case of the tampered catalytic converters, as well as succeeding in condemning Deutsche Bank as a criminal enterprise.
According to Reiner Fuellmich, all the frauds committed by German companies are derisory compared to the damage that the Covid-19 crisis has caused and continues to cause. This Covid-19 crisis should be renamed the “Covid-19 Scandal” and all those responsible should be prosecuted for civil damages due to manipulations and falsified test protocols. Therefore, an international network of business lawyers will plead the biggest tort case of all time, the Covid-19 fraud scandal, which has turned into the largest crime against humanity to ever be committed.
A Covid-19 commission of inquiry was set up in July 2020 on the initiative of a group of German lawyers with the aim of bringing an international class action lawsuit using Anglo-Saxon law.
Here’s what Reiner Fuellmich had to say on the findings of the inquiry and the questions to be answered in the forthcoming trial against the WHO and World Leaders for crimes against humanity –
‘The hearings of around 100 internationally renowned scientists, doctors, economists and lawyers, which have been conducted by the Berlin Commission of Inquiry into the Covid-19 affair since 10.07.2020, have in the meantime shown with a probability close to certainty that the Covid- 19 scandal was at no time a health issue.
Rather, it was about solidifying the illegitimate power (illegitimate because it was obtained by criminal methods) of the corrupt “Davos clique” by transferring the wealth of the people to the members of the Davos clique, destroying, among other things, small and medium-sized enterprises in particular. Platforms such as Amazon, Google, Uber, etc. could thus appropriate their market share and wealth.
The three major questions to be answered in the context of a judicial approach to the Corona Scandal are:
1) Is there a corona pandemic or is there only a PCR-test pandemic? Specifically, does a positive PCR-test result mean that the person tested is infected with Covid-19, or does it mean absolutely nothing in connection with the Covid-19 infection?
2) Do the so-called anti-corona measures, such as the lockdown, mandatory face masks, social distancing, and quarantine regulations, serve to protect the world’s population from corona? Or do these measures serve only to make people panic so that they believe, without asking any questions, that their lives are in danger — so that, in the end, the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprints?
3) Is it true that the German government was massively lobbied, more so than any other country, by the chief protagonists of this so-called corona pandemic (Mr. Drosten, virologist at Charité Hospital in Berlin; Mr. Wieler, veterinarian and head of the German equivalent of the CDC, the RKI; and Mr. Tedros, head of the World Health Organization or WHO) because Germany is known as a particularly disciplined country and was therefore to become a role model for the rest of the world for its strict and, of course, successful adherence to the corona measures?
Answers to these three questions are urgently needed because the allegedly new and highly dangerous coronavirus has not caused any excess mortality anywhere in the world, and certainly not here in Germany.
But the anti-corona measures, whose only basis are the PCR-test results, which are in turn all based on the German Drosten test, have, in the meantime, caused the loss of innumerable human lives and have destroyed the economic existence of countless companies and individuals worldwide.‘
These were the conclusions of the committee –
‘The corona crisis must be renamed the “Corona Scandal”
It is:
• The biggest tort case ever
• The greatest crime against humanity ever committed
Those responsible must be:
• Criminally prosecuted for crimes against humanity
• Sued for civil damages
Deaths:
• There is no excess mortality in any country
• Corona virus mortality equals seasonal flu
• 94% of deaths in Bergamo were caused by transferring sick patients to nursing homes where they infected old people with weak immune systems
• Doctors and hospitals worldwide were paid to declare deceased victims of Covid-19
• US states with and without lockdowns have comparable disease and mortality statistics
Autopsies showed:
• Fatalities almost all caused by serious pre-existing conditions
• Almost all deaths were very old people
• Sweden (no lockdown) and Britain (strict lockdown) have comparable disease and mortality statistics
Health:
• Hospitals remain empty and some face bankruptcy
• Populations have T-cell immunity from previous influenza waves
• Herd immunity needs only 15-25% population infection and is already achieved
• Only when a person has symptoms can an infection be contagious
Tests:
• Many scientists call this a PCR-test pandemic, not a corona pandemic
• Very healthy and non-infectious people may test positive
• Likelihood of false-positives is 89-94% or near certainty
• Prof. Drosten developed his PCR test from an old SARS virus without ever having seen the real Wuhan virus from China
• The PCR test is not based on scientific facts with respect to infections
• PCR tests are useless for the detection of infections
• A positive PCR test does not mean an infection is present or that an intact virus has been found
• Amplification of samples over 35 cycles is unreliable but WHO recommended 45 cycles
Illegality:
• The German government locked down, imposed social-distancing/ mask-wearing on the basis of a single opinion
• The lockdown was imposed when the virus was already retreating
• The lockdowns were based on non-existent infections
• Former president of the German federal constitutional court doubted the constitutionality of the corona measures
• Former UK supreme court judge Lord Sumption concluded there was no factual basis for panic and no legal basis for corona measures
• German RKI (CDC equivalent) recommended no autopsies be performed
• Corona measures have no sufficient factual or legal basis, are unconstitutional and must be repealed immediately
• No serious scientist gives any validity to the infamous Neil Ferguson’s false computer models warning of millions of deaths
• Mainstream media completely failed to report the true facts of the so-called pandemic
• Democracy is in danger of being replaced by fascist totalitarian models
• Drosten (of PCR test), Tedros of WHO, and others have committed crimes against humanity as defined in the International Criminal Code
• Politicians can avoid going down with the charlatans and criminals by starting the long overdue public scientific discussion
Conspiracy:
• Politicians and mainstream media deliberately drove populations to panic
• Children were calculatedly made to feel responsible “for the painful tortured death of their parents and grandparents if they do not follow Corona rules”
• The hopeless PCR test is used to create fear and not to diagnose
• There can be no talk of a second wave
Injury and damage:
• Evidence of gigantic health and economic damage to populations
Anti-corona measures have:
• Killed innumerable people
• Destroyed countless companies and individuals worldwide
• Children are being taken away from their parents
• Children are traumatized en masse
• Bankruptcies are expected in small- and medium-sized businesses
Redress:
• A class action lawsuit must be filed in the USA or Canada, with all affected parties worldwide having the opportunity to join
• Companies and self-employed people must be compensated for damages’
Is the writing on the wall for Gates, Hancock, Fauci and friends? Well the lawsuits have been filed and Reiner Fuellmich’s track record certainly suggests they don’t stand a chance.
I’m surprised they plan to hold the court-case in US or Canada. This means it won’t be held in Nuremberg? I guess this is because it seems to be using civil tort law rather than criminal law? More details, please.
Oh I just wish this whole trial happens! So many,many people are suffering and dying!
Please see information regarding the Canadian case in Reiner Fuellmich’s newsletter https://www.corona-schadensersatzklage.de/newsletter-355-06-01-2021-money-talks-vi-and-the-worldwide-lawsuits/
While I wholeheartedly agree that such a trial, with similar sanctions, is necessary for the crimes which have been committed, a realistic perspective is necessary. In any such trial, the defendants would surely include top government ministers, prime ministers, senior advisors, health officials, drug company management and researchers, high ranking members of the media, and many more; they have all been complicit in these crimes.
Nuremberg was only possible because Germany had been defeated militarily and was under occupation. The trials could never have been brought to German courts at the time. That is the point. Nuremberg II would be putting the very heads of governments on trial along with other members of the “elite”; in other words, the very people who make and can change the law at any time.
While the guilt of these individuals could surely be established easily under current laws, those current laws would be re-written to grant effective immunity to the evil-doers at the first hint of any high level court doing its duty.
We also have other troubling precedent – most recently, the lack of interest of The Hague in hearing war crimes cases against the likes of Bush and Blair. The simple fact remains, in law, some people are far more equal than others.
Have faith mate
ALREADY STARTED – The UK government have repealed the 1969 genocide act 9/05/2021‼️
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/1969/12/contents
I queried that with my MP. Replies as follows:
1/
Thank you for contacting me regarding the Genocide Act 1969 (repealed). The Act was repealed by the International Criminal Court Act 2001 and its terms were brought into the new Act.
The comment about changes is placed there by the editors of legislation.gov.ukhttp://legislation.gov.uk and is generic, as there is a slight delay in any change to legislation and the site being updated.
You can find the International Criminal Court Act 2001 here https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2001/17/contents
2/ Asking clarificaton:
Are you therefore saying that the ICC Act 2001 actually replaced the Genocide Act 1969?
3/ Further reply:
In 2001 the UK ratified, and became a state party to, the Rome Statute which established the International Criminal Court.
The Court assigned four crimes prosecutable under international law: genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and crimes of aggression in the territory of state parties. The UK was one of the first states to ratify and adopt the statute into domestic legislation. This then repealed the Genocide Act.
Hope that clarifies
Why and how? Everything the government dose is what THEY WANT not the people, they do not care, they change things to suit THEMSELVES, WE the people should know what changes are being made and why?
Not just to suit them. People should be waking up to all the lies they keep coming up with. Latest the lies a out how serious the India virus is. If you do your research you will see it is not what they are saying its being done to panic people to get the jab, because the up take is slowing down and they want everyone to be jabbed but NOT for the reason they say. They were NEVER going to remove all restrictions on 21 June.!!!
Check out some of the articles flights were still coming in from India.
The innocent people of the whole world, subjected to this tyranny and barbaric experiments on their lives, hope for a fair trial and a conviction for the entire ‘medical’ charlatan mafia! We wish Dr. Fuellmih with team strength and luck!
I have been sex trafficked in the republic of ireland since i was 12 years old in 1980.
all throughout my teenage years, young adult and mature citizen i have been a victim to the criminals who run our communities and our country, unknown to my parents and even my parents being victims also, my siblings have suffered also but they are in marriage partnerships, i live alone with my mother, my father and my older sisters only child son were murdered by the state run criminals they tried to murder me many times and continue to do so, they are also trying to murder my mother under duress, my siblings and their families are also in danger from these vicious barbarians, the RTE media in the republic of ireland have been involved in massive crimes in ireland the media are hungry and as long as there is a story no matter who commits the crime in the media its HUSH HUSH.
THE only life they are interested here in the republic of ireland is homosexuality and pedophilia they go hand in hand but they don’t expose the pedophilia in ireland but they force feed you all about the homosexuals and their rights. mmmmm COVID-19
In 2004 EILEEN DUNNE RTE 1 news reader announced on a news bulletin that there was an ASTEROID heading for earth by the year 2019 and that it could wipe out the WORLDS POPULATION.
Then came COVID-19 Just after Christmas 2019
EDWARD SNOWDON AND WIKI LEAKS ANNOUNCE THE WORLD MASS SURVEILLANCE
I had been told about people being followed in waterford ireland in 1998 by the irish psychiatric services and the irish gardai / irish police forcing psychiatric patients to commit suicide.
I was forced into the psychiatric system in waterford ireland because of the criminal run state i live in the republic of ireland and the cover-up of pedophilia and drug smuggling.
I started to be gang stalked in 2007 with some of the stalkers making death threats to me again because of the cover-up of pedophilia and drug smuggling.
Just a few lines of whats happening here in waterford ireland 12/05/2021
I hope all concerned get there just dissert .they should suffer as much as they have made others suffer .they cannot be alias to get away with this .and it must not ever happen again .
Yes we know it’s all true Horrible horrible horrible truth Revolting really ,and they actually are very polite at the Court too The truth is really just too unbelievable for public consumption so they’re very restrained in their allegations .
I wish it succeds !!
I have never believed in the corona.virus.
Jane Doe I see what the vaccine did to you.
Excellent news! This may be a David vs. Goliath process, but I know Dr. Fuellmich and his team can and will win. Time has gone by to show the whole pandemic is a destructive fraud. God bless and thank you to Reiner Fuellmich and his associates for their amazing efforts thus far. Please keep proceeding. Eventually the MSM will promote the cause towards Nuremburg 2.0.