Breaking News

Moderna Covid Vaccine Causes Blood Clots in Colorado Resident

By on ( Leave a comment )
Jeff Johnson, 49 (pictured), of Brighton, Colorado, experienced blood clots in his leg one week after he received the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Salud Family Health Centers
Source: Daily Mail
Jeff Johnson, 49, of Brighton, Colorado, developed blood clots in his left leg just one week after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine.

A Colorado man who received the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine says he developed blood clots which he feared would kill him.

Jeff Johnson, 49, of Brighton, Colorado received his first dose of the Moderna shot at the city’s Salud Family Health Centers, and did not have any issues until one week post-injection.

Johnson said that he began feeling pain and tenderness in his left leg, which began to swell: “I was concerned, naturally. I know blood clots are bad and I was afraid to die.”

The Brighton resident then went to the emergency room, where doctors said he was afflicted with deep vein thrombosis (DVT), whereby a blood clot forms in a distant blood vessel such as in the thigh or lower leg.

Doctors found two blood clots in his left leg and said that they could have been caused by the Moderna vaccine, but there is “no evidence” for the claim. After treatment, Johnson’s condition improved and he was discharged from the hospital and is set to return to work.

Johnson expressed hope that he has no other issues – other than the blood clots that developed in his left leg – after receiving the Covid vaccine.

He said that he became increasingly concerned about the clots on his left leg after he heard similar news from the single-dose Janssen Covid-9 jab. Although, the blood clots linked to the Janssen jab are different from the one that Johnson experienced.

It appears as though blood clots have become the anticipated side effect of the Covid vaccines, along with a tsunami of other adverse reactions including strokes, blindness, and death. Whilst the media may report upon these deadly – or as they put it, “normal” – side effects to the jab, they avoid connecting the dots and continue to spout propaganda encouraging the public to roll up their sleeves to “serve their country.”

We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
21-year-old Medical Student in Cincinnati Dies One Day After Receiving J&J Covid Vaccine
Source: Daily MailJohn Foley, 21, tragically died one day after he received …
UK Government Whistleblower says “Government has a plan to ensure Lockdown doesn’t end”
A Whitehall source directly linked to the Covid Response has said that …
Don’t fall for the trap – The ‘Indian Covid Variant’ doesn’t exist, they haven’t even isolated the ‘”Original” Covid Variant’
Let’s clear up the “new variant” propaganda being spouted by the UK …
Lawyers and Medical Experts worldwide say they have all the evidence they need to convict WHO, CDC, PHE, Bill Gates and World Leaders of ‘Crimes against Humanity’
Legal proceedings have begun worldwide against various authorities, institutions and world leaders …
Covid Vaccines have caused over 10.5K Deaths across EU countries according to Adverse Reaction Database
The latest update to the European database 'EudraVigilance' on reported adverse reactions …
Pfizer document confirms concerns of ‘Vaccine Shedding’ after thousands of women report irregular bleeding and miscarriage
Hundreds if not thousands of women have reported that they have suffered …
Twitter have censored us again
Twitter have censored our account @DailyExposeUK for 7 days due to quoting …
Number of women to lose their unborn child after having the Covid Vaccine increases by 2000% in just fourteen weeks
Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the …
The Government’s ‘Behavioural Scientists’ have turned into ‘The Ministry of Choice’ making decisions for ‘the plebs’ and treating Brits like kids
I should know: I was formerly the Lead Psychologist at Cambridge Analytica. …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments