Hundreds of FOI’s reveal that health/science institutions around the world have no record of COVID-19 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever

Would a sane person mix a patient sample (containing various sources of genetic material and never proven to contain any particular virus) with transfected monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum and toxic drugs, then claim that the resulting concoction is “SARS-COV-2 isolate” and ship it off internationally for use in critical research (including vaccine and test development)?

Because that’s the sort of fraudulent monkey business that’s being passed off as “virus isolation” by research teams around the world.

By Christine Massey

Just 1 of many examples is shown below – this is from a study cited by the Australian Department of Health as a paper “which led to the isolation of SARS-CoV-2 in culture“. (Can you spot the oxymoron in that quote?)

If you are new to the topic of “virus isolation/purification”, I strongly recommend reading the Statement On Virus Isolation by Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Thomas Cowan and Sally Fallon Morell, MA.

https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/sovi/

A colleague in New Zealand (Michael S.) and I (CM) have been submitting Freedom of Information requests to institutions in various countries seeking records that describe the isolation of a SARS-COV-2 virus from any unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient.

Our requests have not been limited to records of isolation performed by the respective institution, or limited to records authored by the respective institution, rather they were open to any records describing “COVID-19 virus” (aka “SARS-COV-2”) isolation/purification performed by anyone, ever, anywhere on the planet.

Thus far (May 7, 2021) 20 Canadian institutions have provided their responses: Public Health Agency of Canada, Health Canada, the National Research Council of Canada, Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac), Canadian Institutes of Health Research, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, Ontario Ministry of Health, Institut National de Sante Publique du Quebec, British Columbia’s Provincial Health Services Authority (2 responses, 1 re “SARS-COV-2, 1 re “the UK variant”), Vancouver Coastal Health Authority (re “the UK variant”), Newfoundland Labrador Department of Health & Community Services, McGill University, the City of Toronto, the Region of Peel (Ontario), KFL&A Public Health (Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, Ontario, re “any variant”), Grey Bruce Health Services, the University of Toronto, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, McMaster University and Mount Sinai Hospital (Toronto) (note that researchers from the last 4 institutions had publicly claimed to have “isolated the virus”, as had VIDO-Intervac).

Every institution has failed to provide even 1 record describing the isolation aka purification of any “COVID-19 virus” directly from a patient sample that was not first adulterated with other sources of genetic material. (Those other sources are typically monkey kidney aka “Vero” cells and fetal bovine serum).

The response from 1 additional Canadian institution is long overdue:

Public Health Ontario (request submitted July 16, 2020)

Click on the above links to access the responses from Canadian institutions. Scroll further down this page for responses from institutions outside of Canada.

Here are 3 compilation pdfs containing ~70 responses from 53 institutions in 11+ countries/jurisdictions re the isolation/purification/existence of “SARS-COV-2” last updated April 9, 2021 (note: some of these responses were obtained by FOI-submitters other than Michael S. and myself, as indicated further down this page):

Part 1: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/FOI-replies-SARS-COV-2-isolation-existence-causation-47-institutions-Feb-12-2021-chrono-part-1.pdf

Part 2: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/FOI-replies-SARS-COV-2-isolation-existence-causation-47-institutions-Feb-12-2021-chrono-part-2.pdf

Part 3: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/FOI-replies-SARS-COV-2-isolation-purification-existence-part-3-April-3.pdf

Check back here (the page you are currently on) for regular updates. As of May 7, 2021: 58 institutions and offices in 15 countries/jurisdictions have responded thus far, and none have provided or cited any record describing “SARS-COV-2” isolation. Note that some institutions failed to fully co-operate. Tsk tsk University of Auckland, Public Health Wales, Imperial College London.



(And yes, we are aware of the many publications wherein authors claim to have “isolated the virus”. We’ve looked at numerous such studies and have yet to see one where they actually did so. Claiming to have done something and actually doing it are sometimes 2 different things, even in peer-reviewed science. And yes we are aware of the many published alleged “SARS-COV-2 genomes” – these were in fact manufactured, not discovered. And yes we are aware that EM photos have been published, allegedly of “the virus”, however a photo of something does not tell you what the thing is, where it came from or what it does. One has to scrutinize the Methods used to “isolate the virus” / obtain said photos / obtain alleged genomes, and that is when absolutely everything falls apart with “COVID-19”.)

FOI responses from institutions in the U.S., India, New Zealand, Australia, U.K., England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Denmark, Spain, European CDC, Slovenia, Czech Republic, etc

A big Thank You to all the individuals who have now kindly shared additional FOI responses that they obtained re isolation/purification/existence of “SARS-COV-2”. Some prefer to remain anonymous, others are named below.

Also note that we have included below responses from the U.S. CDC and a couple of New Zealand institutions in regards to isolation/purification of a number of other alleged “viruses”, i.e. “HIV”, “Ebola virus”, “Zika virus”, “XMRV”, “HTLV1”, “HTLV-III/LAV”, 2003 “SARS-COV”, any common cold “coronavirus”, any “virus” on NZ’s “immunization” schedule. Again, none have yielded any records or citations of records describing the isolation/purification of any virus.

[We also await responses from the CDC re: “measles virus”, “polio virus”, “MERS virus”, “HPV” and any alleged “virus” on their child or adult “vaccine” schedules.]

As this next link you will see a “no records of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification” FOI response from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (CDC/ATSDR), dated November 2, 2020:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/USA-CDC-Virus-Isolation-Response-Scrubbed.pdf

On March 1, 2021 once again the CDC made clear that they still have no records of “SARS-COV-2” isolation performed by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever… just not in so many words. Instead, the CDC absurdly implied that isolation of “SARS-COV-2” would require the replication of a “virus” without host cells and thus is impossible.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-1-2021-SARS-COV-2-Isolation-Response-Redacted.pdf

March 3, 2021: CDC again fails to provide/cite any records describing “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification by anyone anywhere ever… BUT will no longer simply say so (as they did back on November 2nd); instead they give song and dance and cite their own fraudulent study (by Harcourt et al.):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-March-3-2021-SARS-COV-2-purification-FOI-response.pdf



[Note that someone kindly forwarded another FOI response from the CDC dated December 30, 2020 re the alleged 2003 “SARS-COV-1” and all “common cold coronaviruses” – the CDC has no record of any having been isolated. Here is a temporary pdf of the redacted letter…. a better pdf one will follow:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CDC-isolation-FOI-reply-any-coronavirus.pdf

And… March 15, 2021 CDC FOIA response: no records of any “Ebolavirus” isolation/purification by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/CDC-Ebola-FOIA-request-response-No-Records.pdf

And… March 19, 2021, U.S. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) admit they have no record of any “Zika virus” isolated/purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FOIA-request-response-CDC-re-Zika-isolation.pdf

And… March 23, 2021 CDC admitted in a FOIA response that they have no record of any “HIV” purified/isolated from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, ever.

[Please note: you might notice a strange reference to “influenza” in my FOIA request, however this detail did not effect the request in any way because the reference was in the context of me giving any example of the sort of record I was looking for. The reference was the result of sloppy editing on my part … I had recycled my earlier FOI request to the CDC re purification of any “influenza virus”, and neglected to edit that part when adapting the text for my HIV request.]

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FOIA-request-reply-CDC-HIV-purification-March-2021.pdf]

CDC has no record of “XMRV” purification/isolation:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/XMRV-request-response.pdf

CDC has no record of “HTLV-1” purification/isolation:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/HTLV1-request-response.pdf

CDC has no record of “HTLV-III/LAV” purification/isolation:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/HTLV-IIILAV-request-response.pdf

April 12, 2021: CDC admits they have no record of any “influenza virus” isolated/purified from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere on the planet, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/CDC-FOIA-request-response-influenza-purification.pdf

Ron Bublitz asked the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), National Institutes of Health (NIH) the question shown below. His correspondence is posted at the following link, along with the evasive response provided by the NIH/NIAID Section Chief for Controlled Correspondence and Public Inquiries, Legislative Affairs and Correspondence Management Branch. https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/has-causation-been-proven-ron-bublitz/ Here is a pdf showing the text and a photo of the actual emails: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/NIAID-reply-to-Ron-Bublitz-re-SARS-COV-2-isolation.pdf

Ron kindly provided a screenshot of his communications with NIAID, shown below.

Note that NIH/NIAID failed to answer any of Ron Bublitz’s questions and merely cited a CDC study that indulged in the typical fraudulent “monkey business” approach to so-called “isolation” – as shown in the screenshot below). NIAID’s response strongly suggests that they too have no records of any isolated/purified “SARS-COV-2”.

This is the same study that Dr. Thomas Cowan recently wrote about (“Only Poisoned Monkey Kidney Cells ‘Grew’ the ‘Virus’“) where he also addressed the fraudulent nature of the authors’ fabricated “SARS-COV-2 genome” (as shown in the screenshot below).

May 3, 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICRM, “the apex body in India for formulation, coordination & promotion of biomedical research”) has failed to provide/cite any record of “SARS-COV-2” purification for the requester (who asked to keep both their name and file # private); instead they cited a typical example of “monkey-business” fraud. Note that ICRM had fraudulently claimed to have been tracking “the virus” across India, to have isolated the imaginary UK variant, has developed a COVID-19 quackcine, shares ownership rights on the quackcine and is a member of guess WHO’s Global Health Workforce Network. Full response:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/India-Council-Medical-Research-request-reply-redacted.pdf

I personally cannot read these Czech documents, but was told:

Univerzita Karlova: “This from the No.1 university in Czech R. As answer, they inform us, that “there is broad consensus in the international scientific community” about precise RNA sequence of SARS-Cov2, about its chemical and protein structure and it causing COVID19.”

Thus Univerzita Karlova failed to provide any record proving the purification or existence of “the virus”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Czech-university.pdf



Czech Ministry of Health: “This is the response of Czech ministry of health. When a proof of existence of the SARS-Cov2 virus was requested…”

The references cited by the Ministry are in English and do not describe purification of an alleged virus, let alone scientific study of such. Full letter:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Czech-ministry-of-health.pdf

The Dutch Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport provided/cited for the requester no records of actual purification and control experiments to show “SARS-CoV-2” exists:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/FOI-RIVM2.pdf

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health and NZ’s crown research institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research admitted they have no records of “SARS-COV-2” isolation: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/new-zealand-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation-at-the-ministry-of-health-or-the-institute-of-environmental-science-and-research/

Here are 5 pages of pure gold, evidencing masterful evasion plus stunning incompetence and/or fraud from New Zealand’s Ministry of Health. Instead of providing the requests records of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification and proof of accurate diagnostic tests, they blathered about genomes and cultures of the never-isolated imaginary virus; stated that PCR tests have been validated around the world and are the gold standard; and cited a February 2020 preliminary report (“The Pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 in hACE2 Transgenic Mice”) that used the so-called “SARS-COV-2” strain that had been concocted by Zhu et al. and claimed that Koch’s Postulates had been fulfilled.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/NZ-Min-Health-2nd-FOI-no-records.pdf



No records describing isolation of SARS-COV-2 from a sample not already adulterated with other genetic material, admits New Zealand’s Department of the Prime Minister & Cabinet: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/NZ-Prime-Minister-And-Cabinet-Response-scrubbed.pdf

March 22, 2021, New Zealand’s Ministry of Heath, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the NZ Cabinet confirm they still have no record describing purification of “the virus” and hence zero proof of its existence, and they choose to cite fraudulent studies instead (the infamous Harcourt et al. study mentioned above and the Australian paper cited at the top of this page). Full pdf response:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-22-NZ-MOH-Purification-SARS-COV-2-redacted.pdf

April 19, 2021, responding to a request that had been forwarded to them by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern‘s Office, the New Zealand Ministry of Heath confirms that no record describing purification of “SARS-COV-2” is held by the Ministry or by any “agency subject to the Act”. Full pdf response: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/2021-04-19-NZ-MOH-Purification-SARS-COV-2-Final-Request-Redacted.pdf

April 23, 2021 Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern‘s Office, New Zealand, again confirms they have no record describing purification of “SARS-COV-2” by anyone, anywhere, ever. Full pdf response:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/NZ-PMO-23.04.2021-2021-068-Redacted.pdf

New Zealand’s University of Auckland was disappointingly non-cooperative, the only institution as of October 8th failing to simply admit that they have no such records, opting instead for a sketchy “refusal” of my colleague’s request. Let’s face it, if the University actually had any such records (that no one else on the planet appears have) and they are publicly available, the University of Auckland would have proudly provided links/citations. But they didn’t. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Auckland-redacted-FOI-emails.pdf

New Zealand’s University of Otago, where Professor Miguel Quiñones-Mateu, Ph.D. claimed months ago to have “isolated the virus”, responded that they too have “no records” describing isolation of SARS-COV-2 from a sample not already adulterated with other genetic material: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/new-zealands-university-of-otago-claimed-to-have-isolated-covid-19-virus-but-has-no-record-of-it-isolated-from-an-unadulterated-sample-anywhere-on-earth-by-anyone-ever/

March 30, 2021 New Zealand’s University of Otago confirm they still have no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification, by anyone anywhere. Full response pdf here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021-03-30-University-of-Otago-Purification-of-SARS-COV-2-redacted.pdf

[BONUSES:

New Zealand‘s Ministry of Health admits to having no records describing isolation of ANY virus listed on NZ’s Immunisation Schedule: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Ministry-of-Health-Immunisation-Schedule-Virus-Isolation-Request_Response-2-scrubbed.pdf;

NZ’s crown research institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research also admits to having no records describing isolation of ANY virus listed on NZ’s Immunisation Schedule, and equates “isolation” with culturing:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/NZ-ESR-Isolation-of-ANY-VIRUS-OIA-Request-Response.pdf

New Zealand‘s Ministry of Health obviously has no record describing the isolation of the alleged 2003 “SARS-COV” or any “common cold coronavirus” by anyone, anywhere, ever, but wasn’t willing to admit such. Instead they falsely implied that Michael S. had asked for things he had not asked for.

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/NZ-MOH-SARS-COV-1-Isolation-Response-redacted.pdf]

New Zealand’s crown research institute, the Institute of Environmental Science and Research once again equates “isolation” with culturing and this time admits to having no record re isolation of “SARS-COV-1” or any “virus” on NZ’s Immunisation Schedule and simply “ignored” a query re isolation of any “common cold coronaviruses”. I think we know the answer though, don’t we?

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/ESR-FOI-reply-schedule-SARS-common-cold.pdf

March 9, 2021: New Zealand’s Institute of Environmental Science and Research admits that they still have no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification (performed by anyone on the planet, anywhere, ever):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/ESR-SARS-COV-2-Purification-Redacted.pdf

One of New Zealand’s Associate Ministers of Health Jenny Salesa has “no records”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/NZ-Ass-Min-Health-Hon-Jenny-Salesa-Response-scrubbed.pdf

Another of New Zealand’s Associate Ministers of Health Julie Anne Genter has “no records”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Hon-Julie-Anne-Genter-Response-scrubbed.pdf

And another of New Zealand’s Associate Ministers of Health Peeni Henare has “no records”:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Hon-Peeni-Henare-Response-scrubbed.pdf

Same, “no records” says Bay of Plenty District Health Board, Tauranga Hospital, New Zealand:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Bay-Of-Plenty-District-Health-Board-response-scrubbed.pdf

At this next link you will find an interesting “no records” FOI response from Australia’s Department of Health:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/australian-dept-of-health-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/

Same admission from Australia’s Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (which had publicly claimed to have “isolated the virus”).

Same admission from Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation – CSIRO (“Australia’s national science research agency”), which is involved in “COVID-19” vaccine trials using the so-called “SARS-COV-2 isolate” from Doherty Institute:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/CSIRO-Isolation-Response-scrubbed.pdf

March 22, 2021, Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation still has no record of any “SARS-COV-2” purified from a patient, by anyone, anywhere:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/no-records-CSIRO-SARS-COV-2-Purification-Redacted.pdf

The following FOI letter is in response to a request that was submitted on the advice of Australia’s Department of Health, and has come to us via John Blaid. Addressed to Mary-Jane Liddicoat, the formal (but undated) letter that was authored sometime after March 9, 2021 by the ACT Government (aka Government of the Australian Capital Territory) / Canberra Health Services (CHS) advises that CHS holds no records relevant to the topic of isolating (aka purifying) the alleged “SARS-COV-2”. The entire pdf letter from CHS is posted here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Australian-Dept-of-Health-March-2021.pdf

[BONUS: Australia’s Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation – CSIRO (“Australia’s national science research agency”) also admits to having no record describing the isolation of ANY virus on Australia’s national “immunization” schedule, by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CSIRO-Immunisation-Schedule-Response-Redacted.pdf]

No records of “SARS-COV-2” isolation, admits the U.K. Department of Health and Social Care (note: there are not 1, not 2, not 3, but 4 such responses from DHSC – the most recent dated November 23, 2020): https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/u-k-dept-of-health-and-social-care-has-no-record-of-covid-19-virus-isolation/

[Note The U.K. Department of Health and Social Care has kept us waiting for 2 months already on an FOI request for (at most) 3 days worth of analysis on their alleged “new variant” announced by Matt Hancock on December 14 2020: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/UK-DHSC-handling-of-Dec14-FOI-re-socalled-variant.pdf]

UK’s Government Office for Science has no record of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/uks-government-office-for-science-has-no-record-of-a-covid-19-virus-isolated-from-an-unadulterated-sample-anywhere-on-earth-by-anyone-ever/

Same, from the UK’s Cabinet Office and the UK Prime Minister’s Office, in response to a query from Marc Horn. See here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Cabinet-Office-isolation-FOI2020-10121-Reply.pdf and here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Prime-Ministers-Office-FOI-reply-isolation-SARS-COV-2.pdf

Here is a sketchy FOI reply from the U.K. Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (obtained by Mr. Athanasios Kandias). The agency provided/cited no records re “SARS-COV-2” isolation. Their response includes an (apparently fraudulent) claim that such records are available in the public domain, but they provided zero links/citations despite having been asked for the location of any such records. Excerpts are shown below. Full response: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/documents_held_showing_sars_cov2_2#incoming-1670059

Pdf: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/UK-Medicines-and-Healthcare-products-Regulatory-Agency-no-isolation-records.pdf

May 4, 2021: University of Warwick (UK) admits that they hold no record describing “SARS-COV-2” purification from a patient sample, by anyone, anywhere, ever:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/University-of-Warwick-F352.20-21-May-4-2021.pdf

Regarding “BNT162b2”, the mRNA ingredient in the Pfizer-BioNTech “Covid-19 vaccine”, that is allegedly transcribed from the the alleged corresponding genetic template that allegedly encodes the alleged viral spike (S) protein of the alleged “SARS-COV-2 virus”, U.K. Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency admitted to investigative journalist Frances Leader that: the genetic template on which it (“BNT162b2”) is based “does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person“, rather it “was generated via a combination of gene synthesis and recombinant DNA technology“. The email exchange is available here:

https://hive.blog/worldnews/@francesleader/email-exchange-with-uk-mhra-exposing-the-genomic-sequence-of-sarscov2 and in a pdf here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/UK-MHRA-emails-w-FL.pdf.

No EM photos of purified “SARS-COV-2”, no peer reviewed paper with the genome of purified “SARS-COV-2”, no proof that “the virus” causes “COVID-19”, etc — says UK’s Cabinet Office in response to the queries shown below from Bartholomeus Lakeman; full letter here: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/666330/response/1589609/attach/3/FOI2020%2006375%20Draft%201.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1 and preserved here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Bartholomeus-Lakeman-Cabinet-Office-isolation-FOI-reply.pdf

No records re isolation of “SARS-COV-2” from an unadulterated sample, says the UK’s House of Commons, in response to a query from Marc Horn: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/House-of-Commmons-FOI-reply-isolation-SARS-COV-2.pdf

Same, from the UK’s House of Lords, in response to a query from Marc Horn: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/House-of-Lords-FOI-reply-isolation-SARS-COV-2.pdf

(Click here to see a series of “COVID-19” FOI requests submitted by Marc Horn to various agencies: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/user/marc_horn)

Same, from Public Health Scotland in response to Athanasios Kandias: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/PH-Scotland-RESPONSE-2020-000133.pdf

Same, for the 2nd time from Public Health Scotland in response to my colleague in NZ: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Public-Health-Scotland-Response-2020-000158.pdf

Public Health Wales provided Dr. Janet Menage a sketchy excuse for not properly assisting with her request (Dr. Menage has submitted a complaint to the PHW ‘Corporate Complaints’ team); see PHW’s response here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Puplic-Health-Wales-453-Isolation-of-Sars-COV-2.pdf



Here is a 2nd & more recent dodgy response from Public Health Wales yielding no record, or citation of any record, of “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification done by anyone, anywhere, ever. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/PHWales.pdf

Below is a screenshot of a Freedom of Information response from the University College Dublin, explaining thatIreland’s National Virus Reference Laboratory has no records describing “how the Novel Coronavirus was purified“. Click the link for more details.

Statens Serum Institut, Denmark told Alex Holmsted that (translation): “The Statens Serum Institut can state that we have now carried out a journal search for documentation that has convinced the Statens Serum Institut about the real existence of SARS-CoV-2, the alleged cause of COVID19 and moreover, we have in some other way tried to locate relevant documents. Statens Serum Institut can note that we are not in possession of the requested documents...”https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Denmark-The-Statens-Serum-Instituttet-SARS-COV-2-FOI-reply-Afgoerelse_Alex_Holmstedt_SAG_20-08162__1_.pdf

April 2020: Public Health England admits using fake virus material to evaluate “COVID-19” tests, the gold standard is not isolated virus, and more https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/public-health-englands-answers-to-covid-19-testing-questions/

No records re isolation of “SARS-COV-2” from an unadulterated sample, Public Health England told Andrew Johnson, a Technology Tutor at a UK University: https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/679566/response/1625332/attach/html/2/872%20FOI%20All%20records%20describing%20isolation%20of%20SARS%20COV%202.pdf.html. This is Andrew’s write-up on his FOI request: https://cvpandemicinvestigation.com/2020/08/phe-has-no-real-evidence-that-sars2-cov2-causes-covid-19-chromosome-8-blood-plasma-treatment-and-more/.

Months ago, the StandUpX Science Committee published an open letter dated June 22, 2020 to the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Below is a screenshot from their letter, demanding scientific proof of the alleged “COVID-19 virus”. (Their entire letter can be viewed and/or downloaded here: https://kevinpcorbett.com/onewebmedia/Signed%20StandUpX%20definitive.pdf)

StandUpX Committee member Piers Corbyn also made the demand verbally outside the headquarters of the UK government; video footage of the demand is available at this url (not the embedded video below – that is a different video featuring Peirs Corbyn; WordPress would not embed the footage of the demand for some reason, so please click on this url to see the demand, not on the image below): https://youtu.be/4FpuzGBa36c

Below is footage of Piers Corbyn calling out the UK government for the non-isolation of their theoretical “SARS-COV-2 virus”. https://www.bitchute.com/embed/1eDDh3eqFPAJ/?feature=oembed#?secret=fSiAIVe09M ERRATUM: In the description underneath the video (on the bitchute page) the authors of the publication on the Drosten PCR test are referred to has ‘Drosten et al’ when it should read ‘Croman et al’.

StandUpX has a petition entitled “If there’s no proof the virus exists end all Lockdowns/Masks/Trax/Vax actions“. If you can tell the difference between isolation and fraudulent monkey business, please consider signing it, here: https://www.gopetition.com/petitions/if-theres-no-proof-the-virus-exists-end-all-lockdownsmaskstraxvax-actions-2.html

In April StandUpX committee member Dr. Kevin Corbett MSc PhD (@KPCResearch on Twitter) published a paper describing issues around the non-isolation of the theoretical SARS-COV-2 virus. Below is a screenshot from his paper entitled “WHERE IS THE EVIDENCE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF THE ‘NOVEL CORONAVIRUS’, ‘SARS-CoV-2’, AND THE ACCURACY OF THE TESTS?”, which you may access here:

https://kevinpcorbett.com/onewebmedia/WHERE%20IS%20THE%20EVIDENCE%20FOR%20THE%20EXISTENCE%20OF%20THE%20CORONAVIRUS%20FINAL2.pdf

Guess “WHO” advised Public Health England (and the rest of the world) not to isolate “the virus” as a routine diagnostic procedure, and “WHO” encourages the conflation of isolation with culturing? See the screenshots below from page 4 of the Interim Guidance document dated March 2, 2020 “Laboratory testing for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in suspected human cases” kindly provided by Dr. Corbett of StandUpX: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WHO-COVID-19-laboratory-2020.4-eng.pdf and page 8 of the Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 Interim guidance 11 September 2020 https://canucklaw.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/WHO-2019-nCoV-laboratory-September-11-2020-Guidelines.pdf

Update, October 1, 2020: My colleague in New Zealand recently received a “no records” response from Public Health England – identical to the “no records” response above that was already provided to Andrew Johnson. You may access this 2nd response from PHE here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Public-Health-England-scrubbed.pdf

Update November 1, 2020: Marc Horn also queried Public Health England for records describing “SARS-COV-2 isolation” from a sample not unadulterated with additional genetic material. Response: no records. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PHE-FOI-reply-re-SARS-COV-2-isolation.pdf

Another “no records” FOI response from Public Health England dated November 3, 2020, in response to a request from Athanasios Kandias for records (re SARS-COV-2 isolation) held by the National Biological Standards Board.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/701311/response/1669071/attach/2/1740%20FOI%20NIBSC%20records%20on%20SARS%20COV%202.pdf?cookie_passthrough=1 (Preserved here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PHE-1740-FOI-NIBSC-no-records-SARS-COV-2-isolation.pdf)

No records supporting the claim that the alleged “SARS-COV-2 virus” causes “COVID-19” symptoms says Public Health England, in response to a query from Marc Horn. Note that PHE cited 3 publicly available studies, none involving isolation of “SARS-COV-2” from a sample not unadulterated with additional genetic material. https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PHE-FOI-reply-re-SARS-COV-2-isolation-and-causation-of-COVID-19.pdf

No records supporting the claim that the alleged “SARS-COV-2 virus” causes “COVID-19” symptoms, says the UK’s House of Commons, in response to a query from Marc Horn: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/UK-House-of-Commons-FOI-reply-re-COVID19-causation.pdf

No records supporting the claim that the alleged “SARS-COV-2 virus” causes “COVID-19” symptoms , says the UK’s House of Lords, in response to a query from Marc Horn: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/UK-House-of-Lords-FOI-reply-re-COVID19-causation.pdf

Britain’s Health and Safety Executive confirmed for Athanasios Kandias on November 3, 2020 that they hold no information relating to isolation of “SARS-COV-2”.

https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/documents_held_showing_sars_cov2_3

(Preserved here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/Health-and-Safety-Executive.pdf).

Imperial College London managed to provide/cite zero records in their wildly un-informative Freedom of Information response dated March 12, 2021 re: isolation/purification of the imaginary “SARS-COV-2” (by anyone, anywhere, ever):

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Imperial-College-London-March-12-reply-re-isolation.pdf

Kepa Ormazabal submitted a Freedom of Information request to Spain’s Ministry of Health for bibliographic records of studies describing “SARS-COV-2” isolation (“the term “isolation” is used in the sense given by the Real Academia Espanola Dictionary”); the Ministry’s response yielded no records:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Spain-Ministry-of-Health-isolation-request-reply-w-translation.pdf

The Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, Andrea Ammon, has admitted to having no documentation, even for the ECDC’s methodology to prove that a virus exists, let alone proof of SARS-COV-2: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/DOCUMENT-REQUEST-ECDC-AND-RESPONSE.pdf

According to the website of Slovenia’s University of Ljubljana, the Faculty of Medicine there has been involved in “…implementation of the latest molecular diagnostic procedures; an attempt to isolate the virus in cell cultures [oxymoron], which is a precondition for testing anti-viral agents and vaccines…“. The Faculty formally admitted on November 30, 2020 to having no record (even obtained from others) of “SARS-COV-2” isolation or proving a causal link to “COVID-19”; also that 40 PCR cycles have been used across Slovenia since the beginning of testing. The Faculty’s original response and an English translation are available here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FOI-reply-Slovenia-University-of-Ljubljana-re-isolation.pdf

Hall of Shame

The FOI request shown below was submitted to Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health by Michael S. on August 9, 2020 and has been completely ignored. I think we know the answer though, don’t we?

Pdf: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/German-Federal-Ministry-of-Health-ignored-FOI-request-redacted.pdf



On February 15, 2021 Kepa Ormazabal submitted an FOI request re isolation/purification of the phantom “virus” to the Basque Country (Spain) Office of the President and Department of Health and all dependent institutions. Months later Kepa wrote:

“According to the law, they have 30 days to respond; 60 if the question is especially complex. Today is May 2nd and I have not heard from them.”

On March 30, 2021 Kepa Ormazabal submitted another FOI request re isolation/purification of the phantom “virus” to the flagship of Spanish research, Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas /Higher Council of Scientific Research (the image below indicates the reception of the request by the institution). Months later Kepa writes: “Again, they have not responded and, therefore, their silence is refusing access to the information they may hold in regards to my question.“

“The CSIC and the Basque government are public institutions and, therefore, must comply with the Ley de transparencia, buen gobierno y acceso a la información pública/Law of transparency, good governance and access to public information. Article 20.4 of this law states that, if after 30 days there has been no response from the public administration, this silence is to be understood as meaning that the request to access the public information solicited has been refused.”

Here is an exasperating email exchange between myself and Imperial College London, home of the disgraced “COVID-19” modeller Professor Neil Ferguson and Public Health England’s Deputy Director of National Infection Service and Director of Reference Microbiology Services, British virologist, Professor Maria Zambon FMedSci FRCPath. The College clearly has no records describing “SARS-COV-2” isolation/purification but is unwilling to admit such:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Imperial-College-London-FOI-exchange-SARS-COV-2-isolation.pdf

By Christine Massey – Source

Like this: Like Loading...