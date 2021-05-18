21-year-old Medical Student in Cincinnati Dies One Day After Receiving J&J Covid Vaccine

Source: Daily Mail

A medical student at the University of Cincinnati tragically died one day after received a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

John Foley, 21, was a junior studying medical science at UC. On Saturday, April 10th, he got vaccinated with J&J’s one dose Covid-19 vaccine and died the next day.

His body was discovered shortly after his death by his college roommates in their off-campus student housing. Foley’s roommates called the police immediately after they discovered his body.

The Ohio Department of Health and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office are awaiting medical records and test results before determining Foley’s cause of death. However, health officials have stated that there is “no evidence” to suggest that the J&J jab is responsible for the medical student’s death.

Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco told reporters on Friday 14th April that a preliminary autopsy report suggested that the cause of death may have been a heart or breathing issue, not a blood clot. This news comes as the J&J vaccine has faced scrutiny for being linked to a host of serious adverse reactions, including blood clots, and in some cases, death.

Sammarco said: “By preliminary autopsy findings, we don’t see a direct connection between the two.

“There’s some misinformation about clots or pulmonary embolism, and again on autopsy, we did not find any evidence of that.”

Furthermore, during a virtual news conference, Sammarco denied any connection between the vaccine and Foley’s death.

“I can tell you that we don’t see a direct connection between the vaccine administration the day before he passed away.

“We have found some additional findings on autopsy that are more likely to be his cause of death. We don’t see a direct connection, but are investigating to see if there is an indirect connection.”

During the news conference, Sammarca dodged questions regarding specific details surrounding the death, stating that she wanted her office to complete its investigation before answering.

John Foley received his Covid-19 vaccine on the Saturday morning and began feeling unwell shortly after. He never woke up and passed away in his sleep.

Foley’s memorial service was held in Columbus, his hometown, a week after his death. His family has stated through a spokesperson that they are asking for privacy during this difficult time. His parents, Mary Beth and Michael, released a statement which reads:

“Our beloved son John Francis Foley is gone, and our family mourns the loss of this wonderful and sweet joy of our lives. While the facts remain unclear on how he died, we are rejoicing in how he lived: Caring for others, lit with God’s grace, and generous to all. We know the doctors involved are doing their best. We must be patient, and we ask everyone else to be patient too. John was going to be a doctor, so this is what he would want.” “We understand many want to know more about his death – we do too – but we ask people to understand that this is the time for our family to grieve in private. Thank you.”

According to his parents, John was a National Honour Society member who made the Dean’s List every semester.

Despite the devastation that this “vaccine” has caused Foley’s family, the coroner, Sammarco has urged people to not let this incident make them afraid to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

With the list of victims of the experimental Covid “vaccine” growing at a frighteningly fast pace, it begs the question: When will the public stop and say no more?

