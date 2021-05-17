Don’t fall for the trap – The ‘Indian Covid Variant’ doesn’t exist, they haven’t even isolated the ‘”Original” Covid Variant’

Let’s clear up the “new variant” propaganda being spouted by the UK Government and the Mainstream Media once and for all…

The first “variant” of SARS-CoV-2 which authorities claims causes COVID-19 has never been scientifically isolated. This has been publicly documented via Freedom of Information Requests to the U.K. Government which can be found here.

And also in CDC documentation (page 43) in the USA, which states “no quanitifiable virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV were available for CDC use”.

It still cannot be detected accurately via PCR / lateral flow testing.

PCR does not test for virus material, it is an amplification tool that detects RNA, which is similar to DNA. We all have it. If you amplify test material using PCR enough times, “you can find anything in anybody” to directly quote Kary Mullis, the creator of the test, and this is exactly what authorities have done by testing at up to 45 cycles.

Nobody in Brazil had heard of the Brazilian variant. As confirmed by an article in the Daily Mail which also managed to label the alleged Brazilian variant as “Super-COVID” in the same headline to the British public.

The Daily Mail confirmed that “on the streets of some of Brazil’s biggest cities, Brazilians who spoke to MailOnline appeared oblivious to the danger, with many claiming they had no idea there was a new coronavirus strain on the rampage”.

In Porto Alegre, southern Brazil, hairdresser Luciano Ferraz, said he didn’t know about the new variant of the virus. “I haven’t heard of that. No-one’s talking about it, not even on the radio”. So it’s just the UK Government, SAGE and the British mainstream media talking about it then? Almost as if they made it all up to try and scare you isn’t it?

The Indian variant only reared its head AFTER the experimental Covid “vaccine” was rolled out. You only have to look at official statistics to see this.

No scientific evidence has been offered to confirm the existence of this new variant. We invite you to prove us wrong – email us at contact@theexpose.uk – there is no evidence of it’s existence other than in the mainstream media.

If you still believe the authorities narrative which has been portrayed in the mainstream media to the letter thanks to the millions of pounds of taxpayers money which has been given to the same mainstream media to advertise the fact we’re meant to be in the middle of a “deadly pandemic”, then you may need to question the following –

Your sight.

Your hearing.

Your misguided trust in media and government.

What it means to be intelligent and educated.

Your ability to use the internet.

Your ability to apply critical thought to these ever changing nonsensical rules.

If the Covid-19 causing virus exists then it must be one of the most intelligent viruses to ever grace this planet –

It has a tape measure which allows it to know when if you’re stood less than 2m away from another person

It has a calculator which allows it to know if you’re in a group larger than 6 people

It has a calendar which lets it know the Government are enforcing mask wearing seven days after they announce it so it needs to become more dangerous if you’re not wearing one.

It knows not to get you if you’re sitting down in a pub, but god forbid if you dare to stand up without a face mask, you may as well dig your own grave now.

It knows not to get you if you’re at work or out doing your weekly shop, but gold help you if you dare to do anything that’s remotely fun, because it’s going to get you.

Do you not realise how ridiculous this all sounds? At this point, we cannot believe that ANYONE still buys into this, but this has of course been the finest display of propaganda and psychological warfare seen in decades, and we guess brainwashing runs deep.

And to the people who KNOW that this the biggest scam to have ever been foisted upon humanity, but are still wearing masks in shops and getting your children tested, ask yourself why? Fear? Apathy? Don’t want to rock the boat? Just want an easy life? Afraid of what your friends or neighbours might think? Afraid of upsetting someone?

We think we are way past that don’t you?

Think about the life you are providing for your children. How will you be able to look them in the eye and say you couldn’t be bothered to fight for them?

How long do you think these controls will continue for if you keep allowing it?

And when we hear people say, “if only people followed the rules, it would all be over,” that has to be the most idiotic statement ever made in the history of mankind.

This is continuing because YOU followed the rules. Because YOU complied. Because YOU showed the government how easily you can be controlled and manipulated, and how easily you rolled over and gave up your freedoms and happiness.

It’s very easy for people to shoot the messenger rather than look inwards. So shoot the messenger if you wish, but maybe try doing something that actually matters instead.

This ends when we all stand up and say no.

This ends when we all refuse to comply. This ends when we refuse to allow other people’s fear dictate how we live our lives.

This ends when we refuse to close our businesses for the umpteenth time, serving no purpose other than creating an enormous wealth divide and destroying livelihoods, families, forcing repossessions and suicides, creating a plethora of mental health issues, etc., etc. The list could go on forever…

Enough is enough.

