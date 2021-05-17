Covid Vaccines have caused over 10.5K Deaths across EU countries according to Adverse Reaction Database

The latest update to the European database ‘EudraVigilance‘ on reported adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines shows a tragic amount of serious adverse reactions including death have occurred across EU countries.

The EurdraVigilance database in similar to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme seen in the UK in which adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines can be reported. However it is much more similar to the VAERS database seen in the US due as it is a searchable database, unlike the MHRA Yellow Card scheme which simply provides a weekly update of total reactions with no data given on age or sex of the person who has suffered the adverse reaction.

Here is what EudraVigilance states about their database:

This website was launched by the European Medicines Agency in 2012 to provide public access to reports of suspected side effects (also known as suspected adverse drug reactions). These reports are submitted electronically to EudraVigilance by national medicines regulatory authorities and by pharmaceutical companies that hold marketing authorisations (licences) for the medicines.

EudraVigilance is a system designed for collecting reports of suspected side effects. These reports are used for evaluating the benefits and risks of medicines during their development and monitoring their safety following their authorisation in the European Economic Area (EEA). EudraVigilance has been in use since December 2001.

This website was launched to comply with the EudraVigilance Access Policy, which was developed to improve public health by supporting the monitoring of the safety of medicines and to increase transparency for stakeholders, including the general public.

The Management Board of the European Medicines Agency first approved the EudraVigilance Access Policy in December 2010. A revision was adopted by the Board in December 2015 based on the 2010 pharmacovigilance legislation. The policy aims to provide stakeholders such as national medicines regulatory authorities in the EEA, the European Commission, healthcare professionals, patients and consumers, as well as the pharmaceutical industry and research organisations, with access to reports on suspected side effects.

Transparency is a key guiding principle of the Agency, and is pivotal to building trust and confidence in the regulatory process. By increasing transparency, the Agency is better able to address the growing need among stakeholders, including the general public, for access to information.

The latest report which they tell us includes adverse reactions reported up to the 8th May 2021, shows that the four expermental jabs currently being rolled-out across the EU have caused 405,259 serious adverse reactions which have sadly resulted in 10,570. However we suspect the total reports to be much higher as of 8th May due to the backlog of reports made to the database.

The four experimental “vaccines” currently under emergency use authorisation in the EU are –

The Pfizer mRNA jab has caused 170,528 serious adverse reactions and 5,368 deaths as of the 8th May 2021 according to the EudraVigilance database.

These include –

12,435 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 54 deaths

8,551 Cardiac disorders incl. 636 deaths

62 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 4 deaths

4,828 Ear and labyrinth disorders incl. 3 deaths

153 Endocrine disorders

5,413 Eye disorders incl. 9 deaths

37,167 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 270 deaths

115,627 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1719 deaths

279 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 24 deaths

4,047 Immune system disorders incl. 25 deaths

12,099 Infections and infestations incl. 589 deaths

4,142 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 72 deaths

8,904 Investigations incl. 196 deaths

2,961 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 109 deaths

59,217Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 58 deaths

194 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths

76,946 Nervous system disorders incl. 535 deaths

231 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 9 deaths

83 Product issues

7,002 Psychiatric disorders incl. 81 deaths

1,143 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 82 deaths

1,241 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 2 deaths

16,257 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 619 deaths

18,516 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 46 deaths

564 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

142 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 9 deaths

9,851 Vascular disorders incl. 197 deaths

The Moderna mRNA jab has caused 22,985 serious adverse reactions and 2,865 deaths as of the 8th May 2021 according to the EudraVigilance database.

These include –

1,047 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 19 deaths

1,674 Cardiac disorders incl. 301 deaths

8 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

535 Ear and labyrinth disorders

29 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

793 Eye disorders incl. 4 deaths

4,952 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 100 deaths

16,192 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 1255 deaths

98 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 6 deaths

587 Immune system disorders incl. 4 deaths

1,906 Infections and infestations incl. 151 deaths

1,042 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 53 deaths

1,395 Investigations incl. 68 deaths

670 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 58 deaths

7,143 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 58 deaths

60 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 11 deaths

9,617 Nervous system disorders incl. 294 deaths

62 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

11 Product issues

1,118 Psychiatric disorders incl. 45 deaths

383 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 32 deaths

135 Reproductive system and breast disorders incl. 1 death

2,822 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 255 deaths

2,901 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 22 deaths

214 Social circumstances incl. 9 deaths

131 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 16 deaths

1,526 Vascular disorders incl. 100 deaths

The AstraZeneca viral vector jab has caused 208,738 serious adverse reactions and 2,102 deaths as of the 8th May 2021 according to the EudraVigilance database.

These include –

6,221 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 86 deaths

8,504 Cardiac disorders incl. 261 deaths

83 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders incl. 2 deaths

5,774 Ear and labyrinth disorders

174 Endocrine disorders incl. 2 deaths

9,158 Eye disorders incl. 7 deaths

62,739 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 99 deaths

158,518 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 604 deaths

319 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 18 deaths

2,135 Immune system disorders incl. 8 deaths

12,002 Infections and infestations incl. 138 deaths

4,991 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 33 deaths

11,441 Investigations incl. 38 deaths

7,621 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 31 deaths

93,094 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 24 deaths

178 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps) incl. 5 deaths

125,892 Nervous system disorders incl. 318 deaths

128 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions incl. 1 death

64 Product issues

10,895 Psychiatric disorders incl. 17 deaths

1,976 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 20 deaths

2,519 Reproductive system and breast disorders

18,411 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 228 deaths

26,202 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 13 deaths

475 Social circumstances incl. 4 deaths

431 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 14 deaths

10,653 Vascular disorders incl. 131 deaths

The Johnson & Johnson viral vector jab has caused 2,873 serious adverse reactions and 235 deaths as of the 8th May 2021 according to the EudraVigilance database.

These include –

Total reactions for the experimental COVID-19 vaccine JANSSEN (AD26.COV2.S) from Johnson & Johnson : 235 deaths and 2,873 injuries to 08/05/2021

79 Blood and lymphatic system disorders incl. 7 deaths

169 Cardiac disorders incl. 22 deaths

3 Congenital, familial and genetic disorders

45 Ear and labyrinth disorders

3 Endocrine disorders incl. 1 death

110 Eye disorders incl. 1 death

783 Gastrointestinal disorders incl. 6 deaths

2,071 General disorders and administration site conditions incl. 67 deaths

20 Hepatobiliary disorders incl. 1 death

35 Immune system disorders

140 Infections and infestations incl. 6 deaths

117 Injury, poisoning and procedural complications incl. 2 deaths

507 Investigations incl. 11 deaths

56 Metabolism and nutrition disorders incl. 6 deaths

1,348 Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders incl. 9 deaths

4 Neoplasms benign, malignant and unspecified (incl cysts and polyps)

1,852 Nervous system disorders incl. 32 deaths

5 Pregnancy, puerperium and perinatal conditions

4 Product issues

116 Psychiatric disorders incl. 2 deaths

35 Renal and urinary disorders incl. 3 deaths

29 Reproductive system and breast disorders

366 Respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders incl. 18 deaths

172 Skin and subcutaneous tissue disorders incl. 1 death

20 Social circumstances incl. 1 death

80 Surgical and medical procedures incl. 10 deaths

502 Vascular disorders incl. 29 deaths

The frightening thing is that only 1%-10% of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines are actually reported to the EudraVigilance database.

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise. We’ve done the hard work for you, it’s now on you to do something about it.

