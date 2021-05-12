Investigation – UK Government model states the fully Vaccinated will dominate Deaths in 3rd wave and they will blame Children and Unvaccinated for it

A document produced for the UK Government entitled ‘Summary of further modelling of easing of restrictions – Roadmap Step 2’ advising them on the consequences of reopening the country has declared that a third wave is inevitable and that it will be the fault of children and those who refuse the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.
It will also disappoint millions of naive members of the British Public who believe life will return to normal as of the 21st June 2021, that the document, prepared by the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling, confirms long term mitigations and guidance will remain in place beyond that date.
The document which will undoubtedly be followed to the letter by the UK Government due to their constant admission that they are being “guided by the science”, uses two models to predict the outcome of the easing of restrictions alongside the vaccination programme throughout the year. One of the models has been collated by the infamous Imperial College, whilst the other model has been collated by Warwick University.
Imperial College with the assistance of the notoriously wrong Professor Neil Ferguson were the ones who produced the extremely over exaggerated model used by the UK and the US to justify imposing draconian restrictions back in March 2020. However strangely this time their model is slightly more optimistic than the one produced by Warwick University.
But whilst the numbers and dates slightly differ everything else remains the same, and that’s where things get slightly strange.
Section 31 of the document states that both models are based on extremely high uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines and haven’t factored in any waning immunity or “escape variant” (this is a card not played enough and we can expect to see it played by the end of Summer 2021). But both models still predict a significantly damaging third wave despite using a best case scenario within the model, and guess who they’re going to blame? – Children and the Unvaccinated.
The document states that “The resurgence is a result of some people (mostly children) being ineligible for vaccination; others choosing not to receive the vaccine; and others being vaccinated but not perfectly protected.”
What can we take from this? Well let’s rewind back to the March 2020, this was when authorities told the British people they needed just “three weeks to flatten the curve”. Thirteen months later and counting the United Kingdom is still trying to “flatten the curve”, and the UK Government keep moving the goal posts. For instance let’s look at what the Heath Secretary Matt Hancock has been saying for the past few months – “The vaccine is our route back to normal”.
Now that the most vulnerable to the alleged Coronavirus Disease are fully vaccinated let’s take a look at what Matt Hancock is now saying – “Regular testing is our route back to normal”. Moving the goal posts.
The authorities have managed to con the public into falling for the Covid-19 facade for over a year, in which they have been given ultimate power over the British people, do you honestly think they’re going to give it up now?
The next question that should be on everybody’s lips is ‘why do the authorities so desperately want to vaccinate every man, woman, and child?’. The data shows that the alleged Covid-19 kills just 0.2% of those it infects. It also shows that the vast majority of deaths are in those who are aged over 85 and have underlying conditions. Even between the ages of 60 and 85 the risk of dying is not significant unless the person already has a serious underlying condition. But the data also shows that anyone under the age of 60 has such a small chance of suffering serious disease and dying that the number is negligible. So we’ll ask again, why are the authorities so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman and child?
Taking all of this into account and applying it to the statement made in the document that the predicted resurgence will be “a result of some people (mostly children) being ineligible for vaccination; others choosing not to receive the vaccine; and others being vaccinated but not perfectly protected“, can you not see that this is a ploy that will be used to justify vaccinating children? Even though there is almost zero risk of them even developing symptoms of Covid-19. It’s also a ploy to justify ostracizing those who refuse to take part in what is a mass human experiment due to phase three trials of the Covid-19 vaccines not ending until 2023 at the earliest. It is guaranteed this will be used to justify the roll-out of a “vaccine passport” system a.k.a freedom passes.
The next part of the document states in relation to the predicted third wave that “the resurgence in both hospitalisations and deaths is dominated by those that have received two doses of the vaccine, comprising around 60 – 70% of the wave respectively”.
What? That must be an error? Hospitilisations and death will be dominated by those who have received two doses of the vaccine?
As we read further into the document and skip to section 56 we can clearly see this was not an error. As the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling provide several illustrations on hospital admissions and deaths and groups them into the unvaccinated, those who have received one dose and those who have received two doses.
The illustrations clearly show that at the predicted peak of the third wave there will be around 300 deaths per day, with the fully vaccinated accounting for around 250 of them. They also show that the fully vaccinated will account for around 60-70% of hospital admissions due to the alleged Coronavirus Disease.
But how can this be? The document clearly states that the third wave will be the fault of mainly children and those who have refused the vaccine, so surely the majority of deaths should be seen in those who have refused the vaccine. For this to not be the case what we have here is an admittance that these experimental vaccines are essentially redundant and do not work. But this again leads us back to the question of why on earth the authorities are so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman, and child.
One of the possible reasons is their desperation to impose a digital identity disguised as a vaccine passport. Another is of course that the Government and its circle of scientific advisors all stand to make a fortune from the roll-out of the Covid vaccines due to having major shares in pharmaceutical companies.
A “vaccine passport” will ensure millions who would otherwise say no to the experimental Covid vaccines will now say yes because they believe it will give them back their freedom. The variants of concern card will also see a boost in the authorities earnings through their shares in pharmaceutical companies due to the inevitable requirement of yearly or even twice yearly vaccine top ups.
There are of course several other reasons that could explain why the authorities are so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman and child but we need solid evidence to back them up. (If you have it then please send it to contact@theexpose.uk). But we do have solid evidence to support the introduction of a digital identity disguised as “vaccine passports” and to support our claim that the Government and its circle of scientific advisors have major shares in pharmaceutical companies (See here and here).
We’ll end with our final piece of evidence to support our claims this will not end on the 21st June 2021. Section 51 of the ‘Summary of further modelling of easing of restrictions – Roadmap Step 2’ document states the following – “It is possible that a summer of low prevalence could be followed by substantial increases in incidence over the following autumn and winter. Low prevalence in late summer should not be taken as an indication that SARS-CoV-2 has retreated or that the population has high enough levels of immunity to prevent another wave.”
It’s all there in black and white, seasonality will be used to create the illusion of a third wave of which children and those who’ve refused the vaccine will be blamed, in order to justify vaccinating children and imposing “vaccine passports” on society. But most deaths will occur in those who are fully vaccinated so a new “variant of concern” will be blamed in order to justify the introduction of annual or bi-annual Covid-19 vaccinations.
The question is why? It’s because this isn’t about a virus, it’s all about control – haven’t you worked that out yet?
Excellent investigative work DE – well done. I am working day and night to fight this scourge and I have people of like mind working with me. Your works is exceptional and a great help to us, as are other sites we use. You may find this article rather informative from a unique angle of the question we all ask: WHY? We have several reasons, as you also infer, but have not yet quite got to the root of it:
https://andreacecchi.substack.com/p/the-right-virus-at-the-right-time
AND for USA at least, this article is worth a read:
https://covidlegalusa.com/fighting-mandatory-vaccines/?utm_source=March+31+Newsletter
We are all working towards a legal claim under class actions – this video interview with a German lawyer will explain all the work we are doing:
Well, i just managed to read the whole dreadful paper (dreadful as in utter garbage statistically inept) and it could be summed up as “we know that vaccinated people are going to suffer the most but how do we explain…”
vaccinated people are starting to feel the decision of being given an experimental test vaccine, which has been described as a potential bio-weapon and they have had their insurances policies voided because of that, but let us put numbers to the picture, 754 million people world wide, have just had all of their insurance polices marked void, from the moment the test experimental vaccine needle is removed from their arm and that number, of 754 million is growing at an alarming rate.
Do you think they were told that when they were test vaccinated they would automatically lose all of their insurance cover – it would be made void and if so, how many do you think would have gone along with the experimental test vaccine, potential bio-weapon – if those facts had been made clear to them – I’m guessing NONE.
If you have has the experimental test vaccine, then you number is up anyway, you have been pre-selected for extermination probably along these lines: mRNA particles are injected into the arm in lipids which go through the Brain Blood Barrier into your bone marrow and brain. T-Cells see the mRNA particles as the enemy, along with the bone marrow and destroy the blood platelets, causing blood diseases and blood clots and death and in the case of the brain, the mRNA particles cause the T-Cells to see the brain as an infection, and eat it alive, eating cells the brain can’t regenerate, potentially making anyone who survives their brain being eaten alive, into a Zombie, if the next Covid Variant does not kill you first as in: Steve White SAYS:
I see nothing to make me worry about reinfection with the same variant, but reinfection by P1 seems to be very common in Brazil. And I can find no hard data indicating the vaccines we use here will stop it.
South African reports were of high numbers of reinfections and young people becoming seriously ill. Pfizer had clinical trial data indicating their vaccine works against that one, B1351, but nothing on P1 so far.
And I can find nothing on Moderna vaccine efficacy against any variant, so far. Johnson and Johnson, some efficacy against South African type, but nothing on Brazilian
It is a big mess. I do not understand why we did not send people into Manaus and South Africa with our vaccines and do a study soon after their outbreaks, or at least after variants were suspected to be causing them.
Without more hard data, it seems like we do not know if our vaccination program here is stopping the virus, or just delaying it until the variants get to higher numbers.
All over red rover!!
Richard
Pure evil. Alas, the covaxxed are pretty much The Walking Dead. Time for citizen’s arrests of individuals like Whitty, Vallance, Johnson and Hancock whenever they appear in public. And it’s not a lot better here in Oz.
I doubt if any of the 541 million so far injected with their potential bio-weapon, will be bothered greatly about those of us who are not injected with the experimental test vaccine, when the results of doing so, apart from the bio-weapon itself, is the immediate cancellation of all their insurance polices, as those vaccinated will soon discover:
Home, Car, Health, Work, Life, Holidays Away and Overseas, well you know, the list goes on – not much of an incentive to have a shot after all, is it?
Then, of course, there will be other financial issues which have not come to light yet, as a result of having one of those vaccines, so I’m guessing insurance policies being cancelled is at the top of the tree and we have to wait to see how else those affected are dispatched.
I’m guessing that they will be forced to sign everything they own, over to the Government, in order to keep it, sort of thing, there will be further demands made on them which they have to do, because they won’t have any choice – sort of live or die moment.
What that might be, is open to speculation – kids given to Jeffrey Epstein sicko’s with a taste for young children, the ones who escaped the net, so far?
If they refuse to sign it over, then they will be put in prisons which will look after them until their bio-weapon kills them and the Government will take it all anyway.
Best thing you can do is be proactive. Walk into a shop and ask if anyone has had their vaccine and all of those who have, say, have you been told, your insurers have cancelled all of your insurance policies and you are not covered for anything any more and if you don’t believe me, ring your insurers and find out for yourself.
Big saving to be made there, anyway, don’t have to pay insurance premiums for something you don’t have anymore and they won’t re-insure you again.
And when they say, what are we going to do, suggest they gather all of their friends, work mates and families and march on the local politician and MP and demand an explanation and if they are not satisfied with that, grab him and strong arm him down to the experimental test vaccines place and make sure he gets his shot too and his family at the same time and then work up the politicians, one by one, hopefully getting to the super rich, too, so that they get the same bio-weapons they have put in you and suffer the same fate as you.
Payback is a bitch.
Richard
Bit hard to dominate anything, when you have been exterminated by the experimental test vaccine bio-weapon in your head, I would have thought.
Anyway, let’s wait and see how many actually survive Covid 1.1.7 and P.1, which the experimental text vaccines are not designed to do, they are for Covid-19 and we are in 2021 now and these new Covid infections will kill them off, easy as pie and I refer to this, as my reference point: Steve White SAYS:
I see nothing to make me worry about reinfection with the same variant, but reinfection by P1 seems to be very common in Brazil. And I can find no hard data indicating the vaccines we use here will stop it.
South African reports were of high numbers of reinfections and young people becoming seriously ill. Pfizer had clinical trial data indicating their vaccine works against that one, B1351, but nothing on P1 so far.
And I can find nothing on Moderna vaccine efficacy against any variant, so far. Johnson and Johnson, some efficacy against South African type, but nothing on Brazilian
It is a big mess. I do not understand why we did not send people into Manaus and South Africa with our vaccines and do a study soon after their outbreaks, or at least after variants were suspected to be causing them.
Without more hard data, it seems like we do not know if our vaccination program here is stopping the virus, or just delaying it until the variants get to higher numbers.
For your information use my salt water cure, to keep you safe, while Coronavirus is in your head and totally vulnerable, bearing in mind it is a air borne particle about 0.12 microns in size, so don’t let it become Covid, over the 10 to 14 days it is in your head:
My Coronavirus and viruses cure:
Mix 1 heaped teaspoon of salt in a mug of warm water, (can be cold) cup a hand and sniff or snort the whole lot up, spitting anything which comes down into your mouth – no reaction fine, blow out your nose, flush away, washing your hands afterwards, you don’t have a virus .
A reaction, you have a virus – retain the salt water in your head for as long as the soreness lasts (2-3 minutes) then blow out your nose, flush away, washing hands afterwards and do this treatment 3 times a day, morning, noon, night, or more often, until the soreness goes away, when you have killed off the virus in your head and you won’t get the disease it will become, as I have done these past 26 years and to this, I add those virus related diseases which remain unknown to us, but are delivered by a virus, as in (unspecified) air pollution. Simple.
Me, 9,490 days never ill, salt water cure vs vaccines 120 days and horrid side effects, some low blood count platelet disorders, blood clots and death, it is an experimental test vaccine and the makers cannot be held accountable for whatever it does, in the short, or longer term – you are human laboratory white mice, all said and done. Vaccinated. Too late!!
Try it, if you are satisfied with the results, pass the cure along. If you work in hospitals at the pit face, try it on Covid patients also suggesting that they swallow a few mouthfuls of salt water too and those who are self isolating for 10 to 14 days, waiting to get Covid, before “treatment” – if results are not excellent, there are still the untested, experimental trial vaccines, to fall back on.
I never have Flu shots, or this vaccine either. No point doing the above salt water cure and then having vaccine shots too – like Duh goodbye insurance policies, just for starters
Not been tried before – well neither have vaccines, if you discount that 9,490 days never ill and I stake my life on my salt water cure, in this way, keeping me well.
With regards to my Salt Water Cure. About 26 years ago, I read the report from a Jewish Research Center in America, where the author suggested, in his research paper, that his experiments with Salt Water cured flu type colds and he in turn referred to the Swedish or Norwegian Army (I think), who had barrels filled with Salt Water, attached to a hose, out of the bottom, which soldiers used to flush out their heads, when they thought they were getting a cold – and their troops never got colds.
I have been doing it ever since and neither do I, from any virus related “thing”.
There are weak salt water spray preparations you can buy from your local chemist, to clear your head. To my way of thinking, (as above) you need a stronger salt water solution to wash out your inner head and no spray is ever going to be enough to do that, which is proof of safety concerns, regarding salt, as above.
If you are allergic to salt – don’t do as I suggest!!
Vaccines = lots of money and can’t be prosecuted for an untested bioproduct.
Salt and water = zero money. Get my drift?
Trillions spent to arrive at “experimental test vaccines”, while insurers void every insurance policy after a person has had those experimental test vaccinations and this salt water cure does the job for zero costs, so are the trillions spent justified now – you tell me?
I believe this is the Big Reset – the extermination of our race on a scale I can’t get my head around, to get numbers down to 50 million or less – shudder.
Richard
The govt is losing the plot. Many should be charged with crimes against humanity as well as those doing the vaccs. Meanwhile keep an eye out for crop/covid dusters—the present govt has sunk so low you would have to dig it up to Bury it.
Amazing how many pro vaccers getting rich – follow the money trail.
Follow the science gives voice to the dunderhead and rejects the voices of sanity.
Re last post “Lower than a snakes arsehole” and you heard the other one, so far up it that when you wave your hands, they wave theirs too – used that on a cop once and it went down like a lead brick – funny to see!!
Question and fair comment: How many of your “Leaders” have you seen having the experimental test vaccines which they are so keen to pump into the arms of the multitude?
Would it not be a good idea to demand that blood samples are taken from each and have them laboratory tested to see whether they have the mRNA particles in their bodies or not, after all, when you don’t know what a syringe is loaded with (it could be salt water) then you don’t know if you are the subject of a cruel joke which will backfire on you, but not them.
Where it appears they don’t have the vaccine traces in their blood, be sure that they do by having an online vaccination with the real thing and not a fake.
Then politicians and all other leaders, heads of companies, TV and everywhere else and their families, can lead from the front and not from the rear.
Richard
Please refer to what Dr Michael Yeadon has disclosed. As the former Chief Medical Advisor to Pfizer, he is outspoken about what is now going on with the Corona Scandal (as it is now referred to by the Corona Investigative Committee). He states it to be a psychological operation & that vaccine passports are to be rolled out soon (like what is already occurring in Israel). He urges men & women to resist this, & states that he is in “absolutely no doubt we are in the presence of evil”.
However, Politifact has previously explained that Yeadon has not worked for Pfizer in nine years, citing both the Associated Press and his LinkedIn profile to show that he was formerly the chief scientific officer of allergy and respiratory research.
Several of the claims he makes in his blog are wrong,
I check all of the things that give an opinion, without any background facts available, because I want to sort out fact from fiction and I would say that Yeadon’s point of view is colored by his wanting to get back at the company which previously employed him, 9 years ago – like 9 years ago, who knew anything about Flu strains like Coronavirus then and the Covid it becomes, if left untreated in the head, where Coronavirus .012 microns in size, are at their most vulnerable, contrary to Scientific study, which wants nothing to do with the head and you have to ask yourself why = Covid in the body, where the money is to be made – Oh Cynical Me.
Usual blurb. Because salt water costs nothing, does not make it crap, when your life is at stake and if you can’t rely on a test vaccine to keep you safe, what are you going to use instead, bearing in mind, whatever you use, has to go up your nose, like the Coronavirus did and gargles don’t cut it at all – sort of like midway between your head and your body, sort of thing – nothing goes up and everything goes down, far too late, by then.
Happy days, first thing they will do when they get you into hospital is inject you with an experimental trial vaccine “to save your life” and then you will forever be on the other side of the fence, with all of the other sheep, waiting their turn at the abattoir of life.
Richard
[…] A recent document published by the UK’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modeling, Operational subgroup (SPI-M-O), has triggered controversy among netizens due to its predictions about a potential third wave of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SPI-M-O reports to the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and advises the British government. […]
[…] is without doubt that Brits new restricted “freedom” will be short lived because of the guaranteed shitstorm that is going to land on these shores once autumn […]
What hurt me the most is that people not standing up for their rights and freedom , why would they listen to gates, Fauci , cdc , and the last the w h o foundation. I been herassed so many times for not wearing my mask do to medical issues ,
I love any truth and admire all you share it! Thank you!
When the vaccinated have got their immunity from Covid, how then can they catch it again from kids and the un-vaccinated?
Either test vaccines work or they do not – right?
Newspapers, wherever they are, are not interested in printing my simple sat water cure for Coronavirus, before it gets to be Covid, yet test vaccines are failing in India which now has double viruses and triple viruses (made up of combinations of different viruses, but 2 together like 1.1.7 and 1.2.36) and they attack test vaccines from different perspectives and defeat them.
Thus the problem with test vaccines is they simple cannot keep up with the viruses as they continue to evolve and become more complex and much quicker – this new variant in India has appeared in 1 month or 2 – and it is reported that out of 3 people, 1 will get the virus and thus infect the other 2 and when it progressively is able to infect each person it comes into contact with, so that nobody escapes it, which is “just around the corner” then my salt water cure seems to be the best bet yet, by killing off the Coronavirus before it ever has the chance to become Covid, when it is far too late.
What of test vaccines then, I wonder and those who have been inoculated with them
Richard
[…] The former declares that a third wave is inevitable and that it will be the fault of children and those who refuse the experimental Covid-19 vaccines. Whilst the latter confirms that Covid Marshals will be employed from the 1st July 2021 until the end of January 2022 at the earliest, to the tune of £3 million of tax-payers money. […]
[…] «ελευθερία» των Βρετανών θα είναι βραχύβια, λόγω της εγγυημένης σκ**τοθύελλας που πρόκειται να προσγειωθεί σε αυτές τις ακτές μόλις […]
Just as many of us no vaccines for us expected! Didn’t buy into the lockdowns, masks either. If they wanted us to be well, they’d promote immunity boosting, sunshine, better diets, and OTC meds! We aren’t all stupid.