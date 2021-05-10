Breaking News

Fully Vaccinated New Jersey Doctor Dies of Covid on Trip to India

By on ( Leave a comment )
Did Dr. Rajendra Kapila Die From COVID-19 After ...
Source: Techarp
Dr. Rajendra Kapila, 81, died of Covid on a trip to India, after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in USA.

A New Jersey doctor who was considered a “giant in the field of infectious diseases” has died of Covid, after receiving both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, 81, a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society, died in India nearly three weeks after testing positive for Covid.

The 81-year-old’s ex-wife wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, said that he visited India said that he intended to visit India for a brief period – where the pandemic is reportedly raging – to care for his family. The late doctor suffered from diabetes and heart complications.

In a statement, Rutgers said: “For 50 years, Dr. Kapila served as a foundational pillar of New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and University Hospital where he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents, and fellows.

“A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr. Kapila was recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases.

“Dr. Kapila founded the Division of Infectious Diseases and facilitated its continued and extraordinary growth and development into one of the leading infectious diseases programs in the country.”

The Indian Daily reported that Dr. Kapila came to India with his wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, at the end of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. He planned to fly back to the US by the second week of April but was admitted to Dehli’s Shanti Mukund Hospital where he later died.

Dr. Kapila’s wife said that she and her husband were fully vaccinated and had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the US.

“For the last one year, I have been working at a COVID-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home… It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,” said Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, who specializes in microbiology.

During his life, Dr. Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained several people in his profession, and practiced at Rutgers University for 50 years.

Robert A. Schwartz, a member of U.S Presidential Advisory Councill on HIV/AIDS and professor and head of dermatology at Rutgers University, tweeted: “Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the @RutgersU professor, @CityofNewarkNJ physician, and @USArmy veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the @AOA_society motto.”

Despite cases of fully vaccinated patients contracting Covid and worse, dying of it, being reported, the mainstream media and corrupt ‘health officials’ continue to argue that the vaccine will resolve the reported pandemic and act as a ‘key to freedom.’ After all, if it were reported that the vaccine fails to prevent recipients from catching the virus, no one would want to be injected with an experimental concoction.

We urgently need your support!
We rely solely on your support to help
fund our investigative reports.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Colleges across the USA make Covid-19 Vaccination mandatory for Students
It is increasingly likely that it will be mandatory for students returning …
Another Interview with Dr Mike Yeadon – “Please warn everyone not to go near top-up vaccines”
We spoke to Dr Mike Yeadon about his views on the experimental …
An average of 30 deaths per day are occurring due to the Covid Vaccines in the USA
According to official data, between late December of 2020, and April 2021, …
Teenager hospitalised with dangerous blood clots on the brain after having the Pfizer COVID Vaccine
A teenager has been hospitalised after developing blood clots due to the …
COVID Vaccines risk “sterilising an entire generation of Children” according to respected Doctor
COVID 'vaccines' risk “sterilising an entire generation of children”, as well as …
Why are people going blind after having the Covid Vaccine?
Since the first Covid-19 vaccine was authorised for use in the United …
Why the British people should be fearful of the future…
The people of the United Kingdom are living in a world where …
COVID Fraud – Lawyers & Medical Experts start legal proceedings against W.H.O and World Leaders for ‘Crimes against Humanity’
A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts led …
Australian Man Dies of a Massive BLOOD CLOT Days After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: Daily MailDarren Missen, 55, of Tamworth, Australia, tragically died days after …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments