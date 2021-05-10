Fully Vaccinated New Jersey Doctor Dies of Covid on Trip to India

Source: Techarp

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, 81, died of Covid on a trip to India, after receiving both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in USA.

A New Jersey doctor who was considered a “giant in the field of infectious diseases” has died of Covid, after receiving both shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

Dr. Rajendra Kapila, 81, a professor at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and founding member of the New Jersey Infectious Disease Society, died in India nearly three weeks after testing positive for Covid.

The 81-year-old’s ex-wife wife, Dr. Bina Kapila, said that he visited India said that he intended to visit India for a brief period – where the pandemic is reportedly raging – to care for his family. The late doctor suffered from diabetes and heart complications.

In a statement, Rutgers said: “For 50 years, Dr. Kapila served as a foundational pillar of New Jersey Medical School, the Martland Hospital and University Hospital where he provided care to tens of thousands of patients and trained numerous generations of medical students, residents, and fellows.

“A genuine giant in the field of infectious diseases, Dr. Kapila was recognized worldwide and sought out for his legendary knowledge and extraordinary clinical acumen in diagnosing and treating the most complex infectious diseases.

“Dr. Kapila founded the Division of Infectious Diseases and facilitated its continued and extraordinary growth and development into one of the leading infectious diseases programs in the country.”

The Indian Daily reported that Dr. Kapila came to India with his wife, Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, at the end of March and stayed in Ghaziabad. He planned to fly back to the US by the second week of April but was admitted to Dehli’s Shanti Mukund Hospital where he later died.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Rajendra Kapila, a true legend in the NYC ID community. He had such a wonderful presence at our ID intercity rounds with his incredible knowledge and sense of humor. He will be missed. https://t.co/xi9Hv89uIp — Weill Cornell Infectious Diseases Division (@WCM_ID) May 4, 2021

Dr. Kapila’s wife said that she and her husband were fully vaccinated and had received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the US.

“For the last one year, I have been working at a COVID-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe environment at home… It is ironic that we came to India for two weeks and he contracted it here,” said Dr. Deepti Saxena-Kapila, who specializes in microbiology.

During his life, Dr. Kapila worked extensively on HIV-AIDS, trained several people in his profession, and practiced at Rutgers University for 50 years.

Robert A. Schwartz, a member of U.S Presidential Advisory Councill on HIV/AIDS and professor and head of dermatology at Rutgers University, tweeted: “Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the @RutgersU professor, @CityofNewarkNJ physician, and @USArmy veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the @AOA_society motto.”

Condolences to the family of Rajendra Kapila, the @RutgersU professor, @CityofNewarkNJ physician, and @USArmy veteran who advocated for the finest healthcare attainable for all. He will be remembered for his unmatched sagacity and conduct exemplarily of the @AOA_society motto. pic.twitter.com/bSMi7ddAyZ — Robert A. Schwartz (@Prof_Dr_RAS) May 2, 2021

Despite cases of fully vaccinated patients contracting Covid and worse, dying of it, being reported, the mainstream media and corrupt ‘health officials’ continue to argue that the vaccine will resolve the reported pandemic and act as a ‘key to freedom.’ After all, if it were reported that the vaccine fails to prevent recipients from catching the virus, no one would want to be injected with an experimental concoction.

