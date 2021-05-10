Doctors disobey authorities after COVID Vaccine kills hundreds, by providing treatment prior to vaccination to prevent further deaths

DOCTORS in India are suggesting blood-thinning medicine be taken before and after vaccination as they believe Covid jabs are killing people.



By Stefan Schultz

In a letter, Dr C M K Reddy, President of the Tamilnadu Medical Practitioners’ Association, called on his fellow doctors to “take a lead in this terrible situation”, adding that claims by the Adverse Effects Following Immunisation (AEFI) Committee that deaths following the Covid vaccine were unrelated must be “taken with a grain of salt”.

Dr Reddy said 124 deaths and 305 hospitalisations following the Covid vaccine were analysed, with the vast majority of those cases occurring within three days.

He says most of these are due to heart attacks, strokes and blood clotting – with similar problems reported worldwide and which remain the concerns of doctors around the globe.

In the letter, he writes: “If they are due to reasons other than vaccination, they should be evenly distributed during every week following vaccination, but 75 per cent of deaths occurred and 90 per cent were hospitalised during the first three days.

“Hence let us not take it for granted and find out if we can prevent the complications.”

Dr Reddy does not mention which of the many current vaccines being rolled out under ‘emergency laws’ is responsible but goes on to describe it containing “attenuated or dead virus”.

The only Covid vaccine containing such ingredients is Covaxin, which is made up of ‘killed coronaviruses’. It is thought that Bharat Biotech used a sample of the coronavirus supposedly isolated by India’s National Institute of Virology.

Dr Reddy continued: “I feel this [complications and deaths] may be due to the thrombogenic property of the vaccine, which contains attenuated or dead virus. This can lead to coronary or cerebrovascular events, especially if there has been some pre-existing disease in those vessels.

“Applying this logic, to all those who called me for advice before vaccination, I started anticoagulant and antiplatelet agents (rivaroxaban 10mg and aspirin 65mg) two days before the vaccination and continued for eight days after, with no major adverse effects reported in 125 patients.

“This may not be a strictly randomized, controlled study, but we are desperate in preventing post-vaccine deaths and should be able to assure our patients about their safety.”

Dr Reddy is now discussing with his fellow practitioners whether to accelerate their concerns to the AEFI Committee but added: “Let Tamilnadu Doctors take the lead in this terrible situation.”

