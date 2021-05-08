COVID Vaccines risk “sterilising an entire generation of Children” according to respected Doctor

COVID ‘vaccines’ risk “sterilising an entire generation of children”, as well as creating a “pandemic we cannot reign in” and “must be halted immediately”.

That was the chilling message to ‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’ (CDC) by a doctor with more than 30 years of scientific experience in toxicology and mechanistic biology.

By Stefan Schultz

Dr Janci Chunn Lindsay, who holds a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Texas, believes the current batch of ‘vaccines’ – distributed only under Emergency Use Authorisation – are “gene therapy” and must be stopped due to safety concerns – believing they are actually “making the pandemic worse”.

In worrying developments worldwide, Governments are now increasing the pressure on parents to have their children ‘vaccinated’, despite kids being at virtually no risk of death from Covid-19.

In the US, almost 4,000 children have received an emergency Covid-19 injection and, from that figure, nine have died within 28 days of receiving it, seven almost died, three were permanently disabled and 71 had to see a doctor, were admitted to hospital or had their stay prolonged.

In the UK’s Yellow Card adverse event reporting system, ‘vaccines’ both the Government and NHS repeat are “safe and effective” have caused 755,568 adverse reactions, including blindness, brain damage, stroke and 1,102 deaths. It is thought that as low as one per cent of all adverse reactions and deaths are ever reported to this system.

Despite these figures, one teacher in the UK, Ed Stubbs from Morpeth School in Tower Hamlets, has released a document to tackle what he sees as “vaccine hesitancy” in children, after working alongside Queen Mary University London. These have now been published by the Stephen Hawking Foundation.

And Dr Chris Smith, a Consultant Virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, said he thought vaccinating children was a good idea in the short term to give a “belt and braces” control of the virus because kids can “still catch it and pass it on”.

But with most of the vulnerable groups on both sides of the Atlantic having received at least one dose, parents will not doubt want to know who exactly their children are being protected from.

The majority of children experience mild or no symptoms of the virus, with a study by Stockholm University finding that kids aged 18 or under have a 99.9603 per cent chance of survival, even if they have one or more underlying conditions.

And in a public comment to the CDC as part of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), Dr Lindsay emphasised her concerns.

She said: “In the mid 1990s, I aided in the development of a temporary human contraceptive vaccine, which ended up causing unintended autoimmune ovarian destruction and sterility in animal test models, despite efforts against this and sequence analyses that did not predict this.

“I strongly feel that all the gene-therapy vaccines must be halted immediately due to safety concerns on several fronts.

“First there is credible reason to believe that the gene therapies will cross react with the syncytin and reproductive proteins in sperm, ova and placenta and lead to impaired fertility and reproductive outcomes.

“Respected virologist Bill Gallaher made excellent arguments as to why you would expect cross reaction due to beta sheet conformation similarities between spike protein and SIN-1 and -2.

“I have yet to see a single immunological study which disproves this, despite the fact that it would literally take the manufacturers a single day to do these syncytin studies to ascertain this. It’s been over a year since the assertions were first made that this [the body attacking its own syncytin proteins due to similarity in spike protein structure] could occur.

“And there have [also] been reports of impaired spermatogenesis and placental findings from both the natural infection, vaccinated and syncytin knockout animal models that have similar placental pathology, implicating a syncytin-mediated role in these outcomes.

“Additionally, we have heard of multiple reports of menses irregularities in those vaccinated. These must be investigated.

“We simply cannot put these gene-therapy vaccines in our children who are at 0.002 per cent risk for Covid mortality if infected, or any more of the child-bearing age population without thoroughly investigating this matter – we could potentially sterilize an entire generation.

“Speculation that this will not occur and a few anecdotal reports of pregnancies in the new trials are not sufficient proof that this is not impacting on a population-wide scale.”

Dr Lindsay also spoke against the widely reported concerns of vaccine-induced blood disorders. Indeed, the group Doctors for Covid Ethics have called the current ‘vaccines’ “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe” and have written to the European Medicines Agency three times, warning executive director Emer Cooke that cerebral venous thrombosis (CVST) dominates the list of adverse reactions from the ‘vaccines’.

Dr Lindsay said: “All of the gene therapies are causing coagulopathy. This is not isolated to one manufacturer and this is not isolated to one age group, as we are seeing coagulopathy deaths in healthy young adults with no secondary comorbidities.

“There have been 795 reports related to blood clotting disorder as of April 9 in the [US] VAERS reporting system, 338 of these being due to thrombocytopenia. There are forward and backward mechanistic proofs for why this is happening. The natural infection is known to cause coagulopathies due to the spike proteins. All gene-therapy vaccines direct the body to make the spike protein.

“Zhang et al in [a scientific paper published in the Journal of Hematology & Oncology] in September 2020 showed that if you infuse spike protein into mice that have humanized ACE-2 receptors on blood platelets that you also get disseminated thrombosis.

“Spike protein incubated with human blood in vitro also caused blood clot development which was resistant to fibrolysis. The spike protein that’s causing thrombocytic events, which cannot be resolved through natural means and all vaccines must be halted until they can be reformulated to guard against this diverse effect.”

Up against a three-minute time limit imposed on all public speakers at the meeting last week, Dr Lindsay was cut off while trying to make her third point, which she later gave in an interview with science journalist Jennifer Margulis.

Dr Lindsay said: “There is strong evidence for immune escape and that inoculation under pandemic pressure with these leaky vaccines is driving the creation of more lethal mutants that are both newly infecting a younger age demographic and causing more Covid-related deaths across the population than would have occurred without intervention. That is, there is evidence that the vaccines are making the pandemic worse.

“It is clear that we are seeing a temporal immune depression immediately following the inoculations [see World Meter Global Covid deaths counts following inoculation dates] and there are immunosuppressive regions on spike proteins, as well as Syn-2, that could be likely causing this, through a T-cell mediated mechanism. If we do not stop this vaccine campaign until these issues can be investigated, we may see a phenomenon such as we see in chickens with Marek’s disease.

“We have enough evidence now to see a clear correlation with increased Covid deaths and the vaccine campaigns. This is not a coincidence. It is an unfortunate unintended effect of the vaccines. We simply must not turn a blind eye and pretend this is not occurring. We must halt all Covid vaccine administration immediately, before we create a true pandemic that we cannot reign in.”

Last night Doctors for Covid Ethics, a group who have been working tirelessly in a bid to stop more lives being put at risk unnecessarily, reiterated their stance, calling the attempt to ‘vaccinate’ kids as “reckless”.

They said in a statement: “We welcome this call to stop these experimental injections for children because most children already have natural immunity to Covid.

“Furthermore, the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines has never been demonstrated in this age group. Based on the experience with other age groups and on initial results on children, it must be expected that the vaccination will harm and kill many more children than the virus ever would.

“Non life-threatening symptoms and long Covid do not in any way require vaccination. But the vaccines definitely have a risk of fatalities, somewhere between 1 in 50,000 to as many as 1 in 10,000.

“That means if we vaccinate 10 million children, we might expect up to 1000 previously healthy children to die.

“That is reckless, an abandonment of all the usual rules we work to, where we give our lives to give children a chance at life.”

