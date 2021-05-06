UK Government release 14th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines

The U.K. Government have released the fourteenth update highlighting adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech MRNA vaccine and the Oxford / AstraZeneca Viral Vectored vaccine, which have both been authorised for emergency use only in the United Kingdom, and the rate of adverse reactions has increased… again.

The fourteenth update covers adverse reactions inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020, the day after the first Pfizer jab was administered in the United Kingdom up to the 28th April 2021.

In the week since the thirteenth report, which covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st April 2021, there have been a further 2009 Yellow Cards for the Pfizer vaccine and 7,445 Yellow Cards for the Oxford vaccine.

However this does not reflect the total number of adverse reactions as a Yellow Card report can contain multiple averse reactions, and it is believed that around only 1% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the scheme.

The Pfizer jab has so far had 154,776 suspected adverse reactions, whereas the Oxford jab has had almost four times a many with the total now standing at 598,985 suspected adverse reactions as of the 28th April 2021.

At this date, an estimated 11.4 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 22.6 million first doses of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered, and around 8.1 million and 5.9 million second doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine respectively.

In the first report, which included adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme up to the 24th January 2021, the rate of adverse reactions stood at 1 in every 333 people. Just a couple of weeks later this had increased to 1 in every 250. This rate has now increased to 1 in every 166 people..

Now you may have heard the argument by those in authority that the adverse reactions reported are not showing cause for concern as they are in line with what would be expected in the population without the vaccine being administered. The Government even claim this in their own report –

‘It may be difficult to tell the difference between something that has occurred naturally and a suspected adverse reaction. A range of other isolated or series of reports of non-fatal, serious suspected ADRs have been reported. These all remain under continual review, including through analysis of expected rates in the absence of vaccine.‘

The thing is, there is a way to prove that the vaccines are the cause of the adverse reactions and that is to compare the adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab and the adverse reactions to the Oxford jab side by side.

If there is no difference between what we would expect to see in the general population without the vaccine being administered then the rate of reported reactions should be pretty similar for both jabs, shouldn’t they?

Well ‘The Daily Expose‘ investigated, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

We begin with the total number of reports of gastrointestinal disorders and fatalities resulting from this type of disorder in relation to the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

As of the 28th April 2021 a total number of 16,086 have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. The include ill-effects such as tongue swelling, rectal haemorrhage and gastric haemorrhage. There have so far been a total of 16 deaths as result of these unpleasant side effects to the Pfizer jab.

As of the 28th April 2021 there have been a total of 60,645 reported adverse effects related to gastrointestinal disorders due to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine. That’s nearly four times the amount reported due to the Pfizer vaccine. However there have been less deaths due to these unpleasant side-effects with just 10 reported so far.

Next we come to metabolic disorders and the deaths resulting from this disorder as a result of the Pfizer vaccine.

As of the 28th April there have been a total of 963 metabolic disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab and a total of 1 death as a result. Metabolic disorders include decreased appetite, dehydration and hypokalaemic syndrome.

However when we look at the same type of disorder reported as an adverse reaction to the Oxford jab we’re seeing the same trend again, except this time the number is over seven times that of the Pfizer jab. As of the 28th April there have been a total of 6884 reported metabolic disorders as a result of the Oxford jab which have so far resulted in 10 deaths.

We’ve covered this adverse effect since our first report on the adverse reactions which included data inputted up to the 24th January – blindness. As a result of the Pfizer jab a total of 33 people are now blind and there have been 2438 eye disorders reported in total to the MHRA up to the 28th April.

But as a result of the Oxford jab the number of people now blind is more than four times as many, now standing at a total of 143. The number of eye disorders reported is also much higher, now standing at a total of 8841.

Imagine giving up a year of your life and not being able to see friends or family because you have followed the authorities dictatorial rules to the letter. Then deciding to take part in an experiment (which is exactly what it is as phase three trials do not finish until 2023), naively believing these jabs would give you your life back and allow you to see your friends and family once more, and ending up without the ability to ever see anything, ever again.

Next up we come to cardiac disorders which have been reported as a result of the Pfizer jab. As of the 28th April this number now stands at 1984 with a total of 51 fatalities. Cardiac disorders include heart failure, palpitations and cardiac arrest among many others.

As a result of the Oxford / Astrazeneca vaccine there have been a total of 6070 cardiac disorders reported which have sadly resulted in 90 deaths. Twenty-six of these deaths occurred in the 109 people who went into cardiac arrest.

So far things are not looking good for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, but maybe we’ll see the numbers to support the Government’s claim “there is nothing to see here” within the total number of nervous system disorders reported?

Nervous system disorders include things such as brain damage, stroke, brain haemorrhage and paralysis among many others. As a result of the Pfizer vaccine being administered there have been a total of 28,920 nervous system disorders reported the the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with 36 of these being fatal.

But surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly considering the trend we have just uncovered the AstraZeneca jab has caused more than four times the amount of nervous system disorders. As of the 28th April 2021 there have been a total of 129,651 nervous system disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine with 127 of these sadly resulting in death.

The number of brain haemorrhages and strokes due to blood clots to have occurred due to the AstraZeneca vaccine is also astounding. The list is growing by the week.

Finally we come to deaths. There have been 154,776 adverse reactions as a result of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme with 364 sadly resulting in death as of the 28th April 2021.

However, there have been a total of 598,985 adverse reactions to the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, with 722 sadly resulting in death as of the 28th April 2021.

There have also been 1807 adverse reactions reported where the brand was not specified, with 14 sadly resulting in death.

So there you have it. We have just proven that the Government are talking utter nonsense when they claim there is nothing to worry about as the adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines are in line with what would we would expect to see in the general public who have not had the vaccine.

If this were the case we’d be seeing a similar rate of adverse effects in both jabs. Unfortunately we’re not and the AstraZeneca jab so far seems to be causing much more suffering in the short term.

The problem lies in what we will see in the long term as a result of the Pfizer jab which uses MRNA technology, the first time it has ever been injected into human beings on a mass scale.

Will you be having the jab?

