Woman Left Paralyzed After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Source: WPXI

Rachael Cecere, 33, was left paralysed 12 hours after her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A 33-year-old woman was left paralysed shortly after receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

Rachael Cecere of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, who was healthy and had no underlying health conditions, was vaccinated the week of April 17th at a pharmacy in Pittsburgh.

She said that after receiving the injection she felt fine, however, just 12 hours later almost her entire body was paralysed.

Cecere said: “It was the scariest thing in the world to go to sleep completely fine (and walking), to wake up 1:30 in the morning and not be able to move at all.

“I’m literally counting on my daughter to hand me my phone to call for help.”

Paramedics rushed Rachael to Jefferson Hospital, where she was later moved to Allegheny General Hospital, and then the Cleveland Clinic a few days later, as doctors ran multiple tests to try and figure out why this happened.

An MRI and spinal tap came back clear, and all of her blood work ruled out any rare diseases or disorders.

Inflammation of the spine was ruled out along with Guillain Barre Syndrome that some people develop as a reaction to vaccines.

Rachael told Chanel 11: “There is just nothing they can find wrong with me. No underlying conditions, I have nothing in my history, and they are basically telling me, ‘You’re healthy and we can’t figure out why this is going on.”

Doctors have concluded that Rachael’s nervous system had a reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine, which caused stress in her nervous system and caused the paralysis from the neck down, which is now only “lingering” in her hips, down.

Dr. Dave Weber, an infectious disease doctor with UPMC, said he has not heard of anything like this happening in the world with the Pfizer vaccine.

“I’m sure there is more than one explanation, and it would be premature for me to judge if it’s one of the side effects of the vaccine or not.

“I think it definitely needs to be looked into and reported.”

Pfizer’s director of global media relations issued the following statement regarding Rachael Cecere’s paralysis:

“We take adverse events that are potentially associated with our COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, very seriously. We closely monitor all such events and collect relevant information to share with global regulatory authorities. At this time, our ongoing review has not identified any safety signals with paralysis and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. To date, more than 2001 million people around the world have been vaccinated with our vaccine. It is important to note that serious adverse events that are unrelated to the vaccine are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population.”

Cecere’s family reported the case to Pfizer, however they are still waiting to be contacted by the pharmaceutical company.

Despite doctors and health officials reporting that this case of paralysis is the “first in the world”, the adverse reactions (ADRs) reports state otherwise. The MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, which documents ADRs to vaccines (including the Covid-19 vaccines), has shown that paralysis is a highly reported side effect of not only the Pfizer vaccine, but also the AstraZeneca jab.

Reports dated up to the 21st of April 2021 show that there have been 39 reported cases of paralysis as a side effect of the Pfizer vaccine: Overall there have been a total of 149,082 reported ADRs to the Pfizer vaccine as of the 21st April 2021, with 347 of those resulting in death.

It is astonishing that the media would fail to report that paralysis has been a documented adverse reaction to the Pfizer vaccine, and even more shocking that doctors and health officials would suggest that Cecere is the only person in the world to have this reaction to a Pfizer vaccine. However, it is not entirely surprising as it simply shows the lengths that “experts” and the media will go to, to sweep these reactions under the carpet and convince the public that these experimental jabs are entirely safe.

Like this: Like Loading...