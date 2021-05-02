Thousands queue for miles to get the experimental Covid vaccine on a Sunday afternoon

Footage recorded on Sunday 2nd May shows thousands of people queuing from miles in desperation at Sovereign Harbour in Eastbourne to receive a dose of an experimental Covid vaccine.
Dissent Media were at the scene and compiled the following video report…
