Doctors from around the world say the Covid Vaccines are "ineffective and dangerous" (Video)

Doctors for across Europe and North America have united to call the Covid Vaccines “unnecessary, ineffective and dangerous”.

‘Denty and Shaz’ have all the details in the video below…

