Young Pastor DIES After Taking, and Promoting, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

A pastor who preached the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines on TV, died suddenly just two months later.

Dr. Kimberly Credit, 44, was the first female pastor at the Mount Zion Baptist Church in Boonton Township, New Jersey. She was also the Founder and Director of The Preaching Lab, a monthly podcast where she coached other preachers and gave guidance.

In February, the 44-year-old got in front of cameras at a news conference to promote Moderna’s experimental vaccine. During this publicity stunt, she was interviewed by the New York Times and a local TV news outlet.

Source: Facebook

Dr. Kimberly Credit pictured promoting the Moderna vaccine for TV.

Credit equated her “trust in God” to her trust in vaccines before she herself rolled up her sleeve and submitted to the jab.

In a Facebook post, Credit spoke publicly about vaccines and encouraged her followers to get vaccinated:

“As a leader, I want to lead by example especially for Pastors and the African American community. Got my first vaccine dose today. Thank you to Pastor Joe Carter for his leadership in pulling Black Clergy together and for allowing me to pray live for our news outlets. Thank you New York Times and Channel 2 News for interviewing me. #DoTheResearch #BeInformed #OurTrustIsInGod #WeNeedEveryoneVaccinatedToEndThis”

In March, Dr. Kimberly received her second dose of the Moderna vaccine, which she again praised online and shared positive posts about her experience.

A month later, the young pastor died suddenly and unexpectedly and her posts at the time gave no indication that she was feeling unwell.

On April 4th, Easter Sunday, Credit posted a message on her Facebook page about listening to an online event in the evening. She was scheduled to lead a Preaching Lab podcast the next day and shared a post early the next day.

However, on the 5th of April Dr. Kimberly passed away before the scheduled podcast: Fans were shocked to hear that she had just died.

Source: Facebook

The pastor’s obituary states that: “Suddenly, without warning, Rev. Dr. Kimberly Credit peacefully entered eternal rest on April 5, 2021.”

Unfortunately, this is just another case where an individual has placed their faith in an experimental “drug” and has lost their life as a result.

Like this: Like Loading...