Scientific Study shows the Pfizer Vaccine puts people at higher risk of catching Covid

( 2 Comments )

A scientific study carried out in Israel has found that those who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine are up to eight times more likely to contract Covid-19, specifically the alleged “variants of concern” including the South African variant as labelled by authorities.

A team of researchers from the Tel Aviv University (TAU) and Israeli health care provider Clalit Health Services conducted the study. The team looked at SARS-CoV-2 test results of 800 Israelis, of which 400 came from those who were vaccinated with Pfizer, while the other 400 came from those who were not vaccinated.

The purpose of the scientific study was to determine which group were more likely to catch what the authorities are telling us are “variants of concern”. It found that the “South African” B1351 variant was eight times more prevalent in those who completed the two doses of the vaccine with 5.4% testing postive compared to those who were not vaccinated with just 0.7% testing positive.

The study also concluded that the alleged UK variant was more prevalent in those who had received just a single dose of the Pfizer jab, but comparable to the “South African” strain in those who had received two doses.

Lead researcher and TAU professor Adi Stern said: “We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among people vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break through the vaccine’s protection.

“Based on the patterns in the general population, we would have expected just one case of the South African variant, but we saw eight.”

Clalit Director of Research Ran Balicer called the study “very important” because “it is the first in the world to be based on real world data.” He continued: “These preliminary findings justify close continued attention to the dissemination of this strain in Israel, emphasizing the need for epidemiological monitoring and systematic sequencing, in order to contain further spread of the South African variant.”

Balicer also remarked that the results call for continued vigilance to prevent infection – through measures such as wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.

Fifty-three-percent of Israel’s 9.3 million population have allegedly received the experimental Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine after unwittingly taking part in a real-time experiment to monitor its effects.

Pfizer said back at the beginning of April that their vaccine was around 91% effective at preventing Covid-19, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months. They have refused to comment on the Israeli study.

The study plays into the hands of UK authorities who are yet to properly play the card of a “new variant” sweeping the country in order to justify further restrictions on the lives of millions of Brits. It also plays into the hands of the vaccine manufacturers who would love nothing more than their product to be required on an annual basis.

Make no mistake, this study is just another string to the bow that is laying the groundwork for the storm that is set to hit land once Summer has passed this year.

Sarah VeganGarden

String to the bow of laying the groundwork of a storm? Watch out, mixed metaphors incoming.

Sarah VeganGarden

I’m still trying to get my head around why it’s not racist to say Nile Fever or Ebola (from Ebola River in DRC), but racist to say China virus, but not racist to say South African variant or UK variant. If there’s a variant from China, will it be racist or not racist to say Chinese variant? Place your bets now.

