Facebook DELETES 120,000 Member Group Where People Posted Stories Of Alleged Adverse Covid Vaccine Reactions

Source: Facebook

The group had over 120,000 members and was growing rapidly.

Facebook has deleted a popular and rapidly growing group on its platform where members would share stories about alleged negative COVID-19 vaccine side effects.

The group, “COVID-19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES”, had over 120,000 followers when it was removed from the social media platform, and was gaining more than 10,000 followers per week.

The shutdown of the page follows the announcement by the tech giant of new restrictions that limit what users are allowed to post about COVID-19 vaccines.

Under the new rules, the following claims are now banned on Facebook:

Claims that “vaccines are not effective at preventing the disease they are meant to protect against”

Claims that “COVID-19 is man-made or manufactured”

Claims that “it’s safer to get the disease than to get the vaccine”

Claims that “vaccines are toxic, dangerous, or cause autism”

Additionally, Facebook are adding fact-check labels to all posts regarding coronavirus and vaccines. These labels state that vaccines are safe and direct users to sources that Facebook have deemed “authoritative”, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Source: Facebook

Facebook are actively fact-checking posts about COVID-19 and directing users to “authoritative” sources.

Not only is Facebook censoring what users can post about the coronavirus and vaccines, but it’s also aggressively promoting pro-vaccine content from health officials, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and United Nations (UN) agencies by:

Posting messages at the top of the newsfeed via its “COVID-19 Information Center” which “make it easier for people to see where and when they can get vaccinated in just a few taps”

Giving $120 million in ad credits to “help health ministries, NGOs and UN agencies reach billions of people around the world with COVID-19 vaccine and preventive health information”

Partnering with governments to create WhatsApp helplines that “share timely vaccine information over WhatsApp”

Facebook is not the only big tech platform censoring any content that questions the narrative, as Twitter also bans “harmful misleading” posts about vaccines.

The Daily Expose can speak from experience about the war on free speech and reporting the truth, as we are constantly targeted by Twitter with account warnings and limitations.

For those who believe that the vaccine is completely safe and has been introduced for the people, take a moment to question why these big tech platforms are going to extreme lengths to censor the victims of coronavirus vaccine adverse reactions.

Like this: Like Loading...