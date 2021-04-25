India’s “Covid Crisis” has been hijacked – The Mainstream Media are lying to you

Do you remember the scenes broadcast on the mainstream news channels, and plastered across the front pages at the start of 2020?

Infamous images of Chinese medical officials in hazmat suits collecting bodies off the pavements of Wuhan, where we were told they had collapsed and died in the street because of a new strain of coronavirus, now knows as COVID-19.

The scenes have not been replicated anywhere else, confirming that it was all a lie and propaganda, used to whip up the hysteria and justify the introduction of medical tyranny across the world, in the name of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

That is of course until now. Because now they are playing the same game, but this time with India.

Infamous image of a resident lying in the street in Wuhan, China early 2020

The Sun newspaper even released a video back at the end of January 2020 which was a compilation of people collapsing on the streets of Wuhan. The headline was ‘DISASTER ZONE – Coronavirus leaves Wuhan a ‘zombieland”. It is only with the benefit of hindsight that we can now be 100% certain this was done to deceive the public and whip up fear.

The Guardian newspaper also released an article at the end of January 2020 of which the headline was ‘A man lies dead in the street: the image that captures the Wuhan coronavirus crisis’. How many people have you seen drop dead in your street due to having the alleged Covid-19 disease? We bet the answer is zero.

So isn’t it curious to find that after over a year of nobody dropping dead in the street throughout the world, suddenly the public are being told it is happening again in India. Curious because according to official figures the pandemic is no longer raging throughout the United Kingdom. Curious because according to official figures excess deaths in the UK have now dropped below the five-year average. Curious because authorities will still not grant the British people their former rights and freedoms even though it is no longer justified.

So what better way to justify the continuation of medical tyranny than ramping up the fear of a new variant hitting the shores of the United Kingdom. Because make no mistake that is exactly what the authorities and mainstream media are doing right now with the constant propaganda on the “dire” situation in India and the potential threat of the new Indian variant.

‘Why India’s worsening Covid crisis is a dire problem for the world’ – this is another headline to an article released by ‘The Guardian’ newspaper. Here’s the opening paragraph of the article –

The catastrophe unfolding in India appears to be the worst-case scenario that many feared from the Covid-19 pandemic: unable to find sufficient hospital beds, access to tests, medicines or oxygen, the country of 1.4 billion is sinking beneath the weight of infections.

That very paragraph alone is enough for us to uncover the barefaced lies within the current narrative that is being portrayed in the mainstream media.

Let’s start with the fact that India has a population of 1.4 billion people. If we look at the number of daily positive tests for SARS-CoV-2 we can see that on the 24th April 2021, India recorded 349,691 positive tests. This equates to just 0.02% of the entire population of India testing positive for Covid on the 24th April 2021. The 24th April has also been the highest day on record in India for the number of positive test results for SARS-CoV-2. Yet the mainstream media have said that “the country of 1.4 billion is sinking beneath the weight of infections”. They’re lying.

The second thing to take into account is that India, for some strange reason has decided to ramp up its testing, and not just of people with symptoms either. They’re carrying out asymptomatic testing. Which test are they using? The PCR test of course.

PCR tests look for genetic matter from the new coronavirus using amplification cycles. However, the number of amplification cycles that was needed to detect genetic matter from the virus, which is referred to as the cycle threshold, typically isn’t included in test results sent to doctors and patients. Many coronavirus tests have fairly high cycle thresholds, with most set at 40 and some set at 37. That means a number of people who aren’t carrying much of the new coronavirus are still testing positive, even though they may not be contagious. You can read our full breakdown on the PCR test here.

This means that there will be a huge number of false positives across India, even despite the fact more tests equals more cases. But we’ll say it again, on the record breaking day for new infections in India just 0.02% of the population tested positive for Covid-19.

The next deception being broadcast by the mainstream media in the UK is that there are so many patients needing oxygen across India that there is now a shortage. This simply isn’t true. There has been a shortage of oxygen in India for at least the past six months but the Government have not done anything about it.

An article released by ‘Quartz India’ confirms this in which they describe how 150 district hospitals across India have been waiting for oxygen generation plants to be built nearby since October 2020, but nothing has materialised.

So the situation you are seeing broadcast on your television screen has not arisen because there are vasts amounts of people requiring oxygen, it has arisen because there has always been a shortage of oxygen across India.

So what about deaths? Well the latest data shows us that on the 24th April 2021 2,767 deaths were attributed to Covid-19, the highest to occur in India so far. But let’s put that into context, with a population of 1.4 billion that is just 0.0001% of the population. And to put it into further context India sees on average 25,270 deaths per day from all causes.

This is not a crisis ravaging the whole of India. Instead what you are seeing is the mainstream media pinpointing two particular areas within India which has a surge in cases thanks to the rise in asymptomatic testing within those areas, and a shortage of oxygen thanks to the Indian Government’s inability to build oxygen generation plants within the past six months. Step outside of Mumbai and Delhi and you will find that the rest of India is carrying on as normal.

But just showing you the data for India isn’t enough to justify our point that the mainstream media are manipulating you and lying to you. To do this we need to put the data into context and compare it with another country, such as the United Kingdom.

The above graph really does justify just how ridiculous the current narrative being spewed out by the mainstream media is. India is only just faring worse than the United Kingdom is faring at its best in terms of alleged deaths due to Covid-19. But the United Kingdom at it’s worst has far outranked what we are currently seeing in India.

The same can be said for the number of “confirmed” cases, even though they are wholly unreliable due to the high cycle rate used for the PCR test and the fact that they’re testing millions of people who have no symptoms of Covid-19.

You may have seen our earlier investigation on the shocking rise in the number of care home “Covid” deaths that occurred over eight weeks after the vaccination roll-out began in the UK, even though care home residents were first in line. If you haven’t then you can find it here. Well here’s where it gets interesting…

Prior to the vaccination the Indian Government had been treating the citizens of India with Ivermectin, a medication that is used to treat many types of parasite infestations, including head lice and scabies. But trials have also shown it to be effective in the treatment of the alleged Covid-19 disease. You could possibly say that the largest trial ever conducted proving the success of Ivermectin against Covid occurred in India with its population of 1.4 billion.

India began using Ivermectin late August 2020, and as you can see from the graph above it had great success in reducing the number of daily deaths attributed to Covid-19. However for some strange reason they switched tack in January to the experimental Covid vaccines. But didn’t really get going with the vaccine roll-out until the end of February.

Fast forward two weeks and the deaths attributed to Covid-19, which had almost flat lined suddenly started to rise at an unexplained and exponential rate compared to the rate previously seen in India.

Correlation does not of course always equal causation, but when we’re seeing this same pattern occur in country after country we have to start to question that this is more than just a coincidence.

Mongolia

Maine, United States

Hungary

Israel

These are just a handful of countries in which the same pattern has occurred, the United Kingdom also being one of them but the list is endless.

Could it be that the rise in Covid deaths in India are actually deaths due to the experimental Covid vaccines? We can’t be certain but it’s one hell of a coincidence.

But we can be certain that the mainstream media including BBC News, Sky News, The Guardian, The Sun, The Daily Mail and so on and so on are lying to you and attempting to maintain the level of fear which has infected the mind of the average Brit since March 2020.

They are doing with India now what they did with China in January 2020. Don’t fall for the trap and give up your rights and freedom’s again without thought when they tell you that the Indian variant is spreading throughout the UK, it is “immune to the vaccines” and they just need “another three weeks to flatten the curve”.

