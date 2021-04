Hippocrates, often described as the father of modern medicine once said – ”The greatest medicine of all is to teach people how not to need it.” It is a theory long resigned to the history books.

The order of the day now comes with a prescription, and systems of medicine proven successful over thousands of years are now referred to as alternative treatments in the mainstream narrative. Preventative healthcare such as clean and uncontaminated water, food, rich in nutrients, exercise and stress management also take a back seat to the bombardment of television, newspaper and social media campaigns that suggest health comes in a syringe.

The awe inspiring capability of our innate immune system and complex and unique human bodies to heal, adapt and overcome is merely a work of fiction according to so called ‘scientific’ advisors and the medical professionals who have long since sold their souls to that almighty and omnipotent paradigm known to many, simply as ‘Big Pharma.’

The ancient Egyptians, Sumerians, Indians, Chinese, Arabic and Greeks were all known to utilize the medicinal power of plants.

Natural medicine systems date back far further than written records exist. Shandiar IV, a 60,000 year old Iraqi, Neanderthal cave and burial site was found to include pollens, flowers and plants known for their medicinal properties. 1

The oldest written herbal, ‘Pen Ts’ao’ by Shen Nung dates back to approximately 2800BC and contains details of 366 plants and their medicinal effects.

The Ebers Papyrus 2 dated to approximately 1550BC [a passage referencing the lower Egyptian Den would indicate a time period closer to 3000BC which suggests the text may have been copied from a far older source] contains information on over 700 natural remedies to treat ailments of every description. The use of willow bark was recommended for pain relief. Willow bark is of course the source of acetylsalicylic acid or as it is better known, aspirin.

The ancient Indian text, the Rig Veda mentions over 1000 medicinal herbs and the The Charaka Samhita is a significant work of considerable antiquity which explores the Ayurvedic system of medicine. Ayurveda was said to be handed down from god and is still practiced in India and throughout the world today. Turmeric, a powerful and potent root possessing astoundingly impressive anti inflammatory and anti cancer properties was just one of the many natural remedies written about in ancient vedic texts which possess medicinal properties, being recognised by science today.

In 400BC we saw the introduction of the illustrated herbal. Hippocrates, made the pursuit of health and understanding of medicine accessible to the ordinary man. He stressed the importance of exercise and lifestyle. He explained that food was our medicine. Ayurveda also incorporates this understanding to aid healing, embracing the wealth of medicinal plants and roots made available to us by nature.



Paracelsus was a German-Swiss physician and alchemist. Born in 1493, he experimented with extracting the active principles from natural remedies to improve them for purpose. The stronger reactions witnessed by patients were far greater than usual which led him to believe the efficacy of the remedy would also be greater. Treatment with ‘whole’ herbs was slower to facilitate. Many herbalists and natural practitioners today understand the combined act of constituents working in symbiosis have benefits extending beyond the immediate relief of a condition.

Fast forward to England, the year is 1518 and the Royal College of Physicians who promise to improve the standard of medicine and regulate the education of practitioners are granted great power by the king. Acts of parliament begin to intervene in the arena of medicine, passing bills to acknowledge the status of physicians and surgeons from apothecaries and so forth.

Subsequently the Royal College were to launch a campaign of persecution against lay practitioners who were favoured and trusted among the majority of the public. Herbalists were faced with discrimination and even prosecution. This was not supported by the general public or people who held position in higher society who passed a bill to protect those who God hath endued with the knowledge of nature, kind and operation of certain herbs, roots and waters and how to use and minister them. During the reign of King Henry VIII herbal medicine was protected by law and made accessible to the poor in England with the famous ‘Charter of King Henry VIII’. 3

Born in 1616 Nicolas Culpepper had a Cambridge education and despite a medical career being far more lucrative a prospect he chose to take his apprenticeship with an apothecary. He raged against the new complex prescriptions and medical profession, claiming the only thing their doctors were capable of relieving patients of was money.

He was to author the most famous herbal of all time, The English Physician. He lived out his life continuing to treat patients with simple, low cost, herbal remedies.

Yet as the medical establishment grew in power and influence mineral based drugs, sold over the counter became the fashion. The poorer and country people still collected and prepared their own herbal remedies. Advocates of herbal remedies continued to publish books and speak out on the many dangers of drug treatments. Calomel or mercury chloride was a favourite treatment among the orthodox practitioners at the time and prescribed to treat everything from teething to STD’s.

Early vaccination programs, occasionally mandated by government and opposed by the public were cited as the cause of an increase in epidemic sickness and general poor health. 4

When reading before the medical society, Montreal in 1872 DR. J. Emery Coderre, Professor of Materia Medica, at the University of Montreal, Canada, stated

”Vaccination has made victims among us; some have contracted small-pox in consequence of the inoculation of the vaccine; others have been attacked with gangrenous ulcers, syphilitic sores and more resulting from the introduction of this virus into the constitution.”

While early settlers in the new world had first felt the ‘primitive’ healing methods of the natives would have little to offer them a method of herbal healing did eventually develop. Orthodox doctors did all they could to prevent practitioners from establishing themselves. They were fast to threaten litigation but their efforts to thwart more natural and holistic systems of healing fell short. Interest in plant remedies was growing. The native’s sweat lodges became popular with the settlers who were exasperated with the side effects and poor health suffered by those who were treated by academically trained doctors. Blood letting was their favourite treatment. Mercury and antimony were prescribed in large doses. Many died from these treatments or lived in great suffering. Comparatively native Americans were healthy and strong. It did not go unnoticed. Around this time Samuel Thomas developed a system using herbs, emetics and purges that was patented and franchised. 5 The Thomosonian system was largely embraced. Some orthodox practitioners even began to convert. Botanical medicine was introduced to medical schools.

In the mid 19th century UK practitioners such as Albert Coffin carried the torch, traveling back to France and England establishing practices that combined the knowledge of the native American healing systems with that of the Europeans.

Chinchona bark, the source of the drug quinine was used by the native American people and later imported to Europe by Jesuit priests to combat malaria, with great success. The treatment was largely rejected by orthodox European doctors at the time who could not monopolize trade for financial advantage. The active principle in Chinchona had been isolated and transformed into a chemical drug in China in 1820. 6, 7

During the cholera outbreaks of the mid nineteenth century homeopathic remedies revealed far superior results in treatment than their orthodox counterparts. 8

Homeopathy is a system of medicine conceived by Samuel Hahnemann (1755-1843). While trying to find a cure for sickness that would not involve such toxic ingredients as were being used by the academically trained doctors of the day Hahenmann would embark on a famous experiment involving the use of CINCHONA OFFICINALIS, the bark of the Chinchona. Aforementioned Chinchona contains quinine, used for treatment of malaria. After boiling up four drachms of the substance and proceeding to drink it for several day’s he found he began to suffer from the awful symptom’s of malaria, aching joint’s, sweating and a high fever. After he ceased usage of the tonic he found that the symptoms also ceased. Hahnemann believed ‘Like cures like’. Natural substances that can cause symptoms in a healthy person can be used to treat those same symptoms in a sick person. Hahnemann later described this as the natural law, as above so below. Hahnemann noted how symptoms first manifest themselves and then later if left untreated move on to effect vital organs and eventually the brain, the most important part of the body.

The myth perpetuated by certain bodies is that homeopathy is unproven, this is far from the case. 9

Hahnemann was unpopular with the apothecaries of the day. He recommended only one remedy be prescribed at a time, in small doses in order to accurately access the healing properties of the chosen medicine. This resulted in less money for the apothecaries who began to complain. In turn homeopaths were quick and justified to criticize the danger and deficiency of allopathic medicine. Homeopathy posed a serious threat to orthodox medicine at the time on both sides of the pond. In 1844 the popularity of homeopathic treatment in America led to the establishment of the American Institute of Homeopathy, America’s first national medical society.

Despite homeopathy’s immense popularity with the public and irrefutable superiority as a treatment during outbreaks of severe sickness the medical establishment in both America and England continued to lobby against homeopaths, persisting with the myth that their medicine was the only effective kind.

In 1895 The National association of Medical Herbalists was formed in the UK. Yet pressure from the medical establishment and lack of support from government made it just as challenging for herbalists to treat their patients unimpeded. Several times attempts were made to pass bills prohibiting herbal remedies that were not subjected to the same trial systems as pharmaceutical drugs. The cost of these trials would have disenabled herbalists from practicing. Fortunately public outcry and demand served to protect the herbalists and acts

against them failed to be enforced.

Meanwhile back in the new world events were unfolding that would change the face of medicine forever. The year is 1911, the date May 15th, the Supreme Court has ordered the dissolution of Rockerfeller’s, Standard Oil Company finding them in violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act after engaging in illegal business practices.

Rockerfeller had no desire to dissolve their organization and instead utilized a tactic, employed many times since. They became philanthropists, establishing the Rockefeller foundation. There are few in the developed world today who are unaware of the name and the foundations involvement in medicine but far fewer are aware of the origins or ramifications of that involvement.

Prior to the dissolution order the oil investors had their eye on a new and potentially more lucrative endeavour, the pharmaceutical investment business. Scientists of the day discovered petrochemicals could be made from petroleum, offering a lucrative investment for those who had access. But there was a problem, other systems of medicine were still preferred and trusted.

John Davidson Rockefeller (1839-1937) and Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) were firm friends and ruthlessly, successful business men neither of whom suffered competition.

During this time the American Medical Association had established the council on medical education in order to restructure medical education in the United States and attract upper class students. They procured the service of the Carnegie foundation for the advancement in teaching, to aid them in their efforts.

Acting at the behest of Carnegie a former school teacher by the name of Abraham Flexner 10 was tasked to compile a book length study on the American medical system.

The report dammed all competition to pharmaceuticals and any system that did not endorse vaccines. It upheld the John Hopkin’s school as the standard and all but obliterated most others.

The American Medical Association endorsed the motion. Rockerfeller eased the transition by donating huge sums of cash to medicals schools to facilitate the change over from multiple systems of medicine and healing to a singular pharmaceutical model.

Herbalists, homeopaths, naturopathic doctors, osteopaths and other practitioners were essentially shut down over night.

With control of the media Rockerfeller ensured a constant narrative that discredited herbal and homeopathic healers with inexorable disparagement.

Vitamins and health supplements being proven effective were also heavily discredited by the same sources during the early part of the 20th century. They simply posed far to great a threat to the business model.

In 1918 the Spanish flu provided further opportunity to continue their witch hunt on practitioners of natural medicine using the epidemic as opportunity to insist all prescription medicines were patented. Several authors who have studied the historical event have come to the conclusion that the so called ‘flu’ originated in US army barracks in Fort Riley, Kansas and was believed to have been caused by a vaccination experiment being conducted by the Rockerfeller Institute for Medical Research between January and June of the same year.

The pernicious and improper treatments administered by doctors of the day further adding to the death toll. Viruses were unknown to science during the time of the epidemic, not being recognized until 1933. At which point it was claimed that the flu virus must have been responsible for the deaths registered between 1918-1920. 11 The event is drawn upon by the media today to uphold a comparison and further support the current fear campaign bombarding public consciousness in relation to another virus. Elenor McBean’s book, Vaccination Condemned may be of interest to those who wish to delve deeper into alternative origins of the 1918 epidemic.

A report released to the public on the 19th August 2008, from the American National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases stated –

“Bacteriologic and histopathologic results from published autopsy series clearly and consistently implicated secondary bacterial pneumonia caused by common upper respiratory tract bacteria in most influenza fatalities. People were killed by common bacteria found in the upper respiratory tract. The 20 to 40 million deaths worldwide from the great 1918 Influenza Pandemic were NOT due to ‘flu’ at all or even a virus, but to pneumonia caused by massive bacterial infection.” 12

While Rockerfeller and Carnegie were busy pursuing their American dream back across the pond I.G Farben’s, Bayer, BASF and Hoechst led the charge in pharmaceuticals. Testing vaccines, drugs and chemicals in Nazi concentration camps. Executives were eventually tried at Nuremberg for war crimes. Chief Prosecutor Telford Taylor summarized “Without I.G. Farben, the second World War would not have been possible”. In actuality many of the executives got off lightly. Fritz Ter Meer served just seven years in jail for crimes committed at Auschwitz. By 1956 he stood in the position of chairman of the board for Germany’s largest pharmaceutical company, Bayer. 13

It is crucially relevant to mention at this time that Bayer’s patented version of aspirin was recognized as the culprit in many deaths attributed to the Spanish flu. The dosage prescribed by medical doctors at the time is now known to be highly toxic. In 1917 Bayer lost their patent on aspirin. During the 1918 epidemic they advertised heavily promoting their version of the drug.

Dr Karen Starko’s research published in 2009 stated –

“Aspirin advertisements in August 1918 and a series of official recommendations for aspirin in September and early October immediately preceded the death spike of October 1918. The number of deaths in the USA increased steeply, peaking first in the Navy in late September, then in the Army in early October and finally in the general population in late October.” 14

By contrast Starko confirmed that patients treated by homeopathic doctors suffered little loss of life during the epidemic.

In 2012 Bayer was forced to settle over 500 cases with a sum of approximately 110 million due to deaths caused by their contraceptive pill Yasmine or Yaz. On August 1st 2012 Bloomberg reported Bayer had paid out more than 402.6 million dollars in settlements to those injured by their contraceptive. 15

In 2017 whilst some cases were unjustly dismissed Bayer offered to settle approximately 4,600 cases after women who fell victim to their Mirena IUD coil suffered organ perforation, ectopic pregnancy, dislodging from the uterus, pressure build up in the skull and greatly diminished quality of life. 16

I cannot help but find it an uncomfortable fact that the same company associated with conducting horrifying experiments on the reproductive systems of women at Auschwitz are still tasked with supplying damaging birth control products today.

In 2020 Bayer merged with Monsanto representing a conflict of interest so gargantuan words could only fail to do it justice. The company now control 25% of the worlds seeds and pesticide market. For those who are unaware, Monsanto were the manufacturers of agent orange. Sprayed over Vietnam by US military forces during the war, agent orange was intended to turn Vietnam into a desert. Fetal abnormalities, limb deformities and cancer caused by exposure to agent orange remain a significant health issue there, even today. The ill effects are still felt by American soldiers who were exposed to dioxin [the active ingredient in agent orange] who fought over many years unsuccessfully to receive compensation. 17, 18

In 1974 Monsanto created RoundUp containing glyphosphate. Over 100,000 court cases linked Roundup to cancer, more specifically, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma . At the time Bayer purchased Monsanto they repeatedly claimed Roundup was safe. In 2020 they were forced to settle the lawsuits to the tune of 10 billion dollars. 19



Monsanto are well known for their role in GMO’s and creating devastating cycles of dependency for farmers. Those who wish to understand more on this subject would be served well investigating the work of environmental activist and food sovereignty advocate, Vandana Shiva.

It seems apparent that the harmful chemicals used to kill people during wartime are not confined to history but have merely been redirected and distributed through the food chain. The organic movement worldwide is pushing back but the damage already done to the food chain, the earth’s soil, biodiversity and our health is surely incalculable at this point.

Hippocrates once said – ”Let food be thy medicine.”

But what is the medicinal value of food created in a lab, devoid of nutrition and spirit, coated in chemicals?

How beneficial is food that comes in a box or jar with a list of ingredients that a vast majority of the public don’t even stop to read because they presume if it is for sale it must be safe.

This fantasy has clearly been extended to medicine prescribed outside of the edible variety.

While natural medicine has stood the test of time, the true, unlimited power it possesses to facilitate our natural ability to heal remains largely hidden from the public.

The accomplishment of great men and women in the field of healing is omitted from the history books recommended by conventional education. The vast list of natural preventatives and cures are obscured by their ‘science’.

While obliteration of the competition in healthcare may not be absolute the powers that be have been extremely successful at monopolizing science, government policy and public perception when it comes to medicine.

Over the past hundred years we have been slowly conditioned to believe natural systems of medicine are ‘alternative’ or inferior. We are told scientific evidence to verify their efficacy is unavailable or insufficient.

Is this really the case?

Studies that reveal the healing properties of natural remedies exist en masse. Space would not permit me to even begin to try to list examples of the best. But with a little research any inquisitive and inclined mind will be rewarded. Most of the medicines developed in the last century come from natural sources and made available in their natural or homeopathic form would be relatively in expensive and often less toxic to the system.

But healthcare is not a philanthropic affair despite what the billionaires may say. Medicine is business. Big business.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most profitable industries on earth. A course of chemotherapy can vary in cost from anywhere between $10,000-200,000 dollars in the United States. Vitamin C or turmeric, both powerful anticancer remedies would not generate anywhere close to this kind of profit for the pharmaceutical cartels.

Speedy and full recoveries are of little interest when it comes to the pharmaceutical model. A patient cured is a customer lost.

Pharmaceutical drugs are the third leading cause of death in the United States after cancer and heart disease. Which would strongly suggest that the singular system of allopathic medicine which has claimed pre eminence over all other is less effective than they would have us believe.

Alternatives to the pharmaceutical shibboleth are simply not taught to those who seek formal education as a medical doctor.

In the paper, ]Is Academic medicine for sale?’ Dr. Marcia Angell former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine expressed the concern –

“When the boundaries between industry and academic medicine become as blurred as they are now, the business goals of industry influence the mission of medical schools in multiple ways.” 20

Dr. Marcia Angell said –

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

In March of 2004, Richard Horton, editor of the Lancet wrote –

“Journals have devolved into information laundering operations for the pharmaceutical industry.

For a drug company, a favourable trial is worth thousands of pages of advertising, which is why a company will sometimes spend upwards of a million dollars on reprints of the trial for worldwide distribution.” 21

Horten expressed his concern over readers inclination to view clinical trials, published in medical journals as one of the highest forms of evidence rather than the advertisement they often are.

It is estimated that between 97-99% of medical journal revenue comes from pharmaceutical advertising. 22

In the book, On The Take: How Medicine’s Complicity with Big Business Can Endanger Your Health, Dr Jerome Kassier, another editor of The New England Journal of Medicine declared – “The Industry has deflected the moral compasses of many physicians.”

It is estimated that nearly half of medical school faculty who serve on institutional review boards to advise on clinical trial research also serve as consultants to the pharmaceutical industry.

But were this medicine such a great success then surely that is not an issue. Clearly it is not a success. After reviewing the facts I would not feel unfair in saying that pharmaceutical medicine has proven itself the greatest inadequacy of our time.

We do not need to try hard to find evidence that many of our chief scientific advisors, health advisory bodies and even politicians have direct links back to the pharmaceutical industry.

The conflict of interest being no longer tenable.

According to John Hopkins approximately 250,000 American people die each year because of medical error. An article published in the Journal of Patient Safety in 2003 suggested as many as 400,000 premature deaths per year were associated with preventable harm to patients. Due to incomplete medical records and inaccurate reporting systems this figure could still be presumed conservative. The conclusion is an epidemic of patient harm in hospitals. 23

The referenced paper, Death by Medicine 20 written in 2003 by, Gary Null, PhD, Carolyn Dean MD, ND; Martin Feldman, MD; Debora Rasio, MD; and Dorothy Smith, PhD reveals some breathtaking statistics that cast light on a failed system. Unnecessary antibiotics are prescribed over 20 million times per year, unnecessary medical procedures and surgeries over 7.5 million times per year, unnecessary hospitalization over 8.9 million times per year while conventional medicine was responsible for expunging 783,936 souls per year in the United States alone. To bring these figures up to date and calculate a global death toll one must extrapolate.

The fact is only 1-20% of drug reactions or other medical errors are estimated to be reported and only 1% of vaccine reactions. Medicals doctors are simply unprepared to deal with medical error and drug reactions. The results being sometimes indistinguishable from illness. On other occasions as Dr. Lucian Leape, Chair of the Lucian Leape Institute at the National Patient Safety Foundation pointed out, errors go unreported in order to protect staff, preserve reputations, or for fear of reprisals, including lawsuits.

Modern medicine may have take credit, rightly or wrongly for increasing lifespan but they cannot deny our health is in decline. Their medicine has proven too incompetent, over politicised and unbiased to be of use during a health crisis.

Crises aside, returning or might I say digressing to the standard modus operandi. Cancer Research UK now claims that one in two people born in the United Kingdom will get cancer in their lives. 24

Our children have higher rates of cancer, auto immune disorders, autism and developmental disorders than ever. We are experiencing epidemics of diabetes, heart disease and mental illness in proportion never before witnessed in the developed world.

We are coerced and in some places mandated to inject children with over 50 vaccines before they reach the age of 18. No long term health studies have ever been conducted and presented to the public that confirm efficacy, non the less the safety or accumulated action of these vaccines on the constitution. What we do know is that manufacturers are allowed to market vaccines with complete impunity. Governments worldwide have collectively paid out billions in compensation to the families of those who have been injured or killed by vaccinations.

For all the billions donated to cancer research we have seen virtually no advancement in the treatment of cancer globally using conventional medicine. Scientists have discovered chemotherapy can increase the potentiality of cancer to adapt and thrive within the patient which begs the question why this destructive and debilitating treatment, unsuccessful in the majority of cases continues to be the prime choice in patient care around the world. 25

Meanwhile evidence to support less aggressive treatments including intravenous Vitamin C and Curcumin continues to be suppressed. 26 , 27

In fact patients who remain untreated have been found to live longer than those who seek orthodox treatment. 28

The Guardian newspaper reported that in the three months leading up to September 2020 more than 6 million people in the UK received prescriptions for anti depressants. 29

While government restrictions imposed on the public may excuse the lack of referrals towards talk based therapies, these high figures are no novelty. In 2018 an article published in the British medical journal stated 70.9 million prescriptions for antidepressants were given out in 2018, compared with just 36 million in 2008. 30 Antidepressant use in the US sky rocketed by 65% between the years 1999 and 2014. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention studied 2.4 billion drugs prescribed in visits to doctors and hospitals in 2005. 118 million were for antidepressants. 31 Yet all the while the public’s mental health is in decline clearly unaided by the pharmaceutical approach.



The root cause of our disease remains unaddressed. The World Health Organisation claim suicide is now the second leading cause of death among young people in high income countries, with someone committing suicide every 40 seconds. 32

It is estimated that one in ten people in the UK over the age of 65 suffer from malnutrition. 50% of all patients admitted to hospital from care homes in the UK suffer from malnutrition. In the United States it is estimated that one in twenty persons over the age of 65 suffer from malnutrition. 33

According to the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition the cost of this on American society amounts to $157 billion dollars annually. 34

We are all familiar with the issue of antibiotic resistance caused by the overuse of antibiotics yet doctors in developed countries continue to prescribe antibiotics improperly to treat viral infections that are unresponsive to such treatment.

In 2019 The Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated it’s previously recorded statistics to reveal that 2.8 million American people acquire antibiotic-resistant infections each year, and more than 35,000 people die because of them. Some estimate the actual figure is to be much higher. 35

Oral contraceptives are known to increase the risk of venous thromboembolism in young women.36

The CDC confirmed the total number of opioid prescriptions dispensed peaked in 2012 at more than 255 million at a dispensing rate of 81.3 prescriptions per 100 persons. While it may have declined in 2019 that figure stood at 153,260,450 opioid prescriptions dispensed upon the American people. 37

In 2019 nearly 50,000 people in the US died from opioid involved overdoses. 38

Surgical errors, unnecessary surgeries, xrays, lifetime prescriptions, antidepressants, antibiotics being over prescribed or wrongly prescribed, toxic drug treatment, harmful contraceptives and undeterminable medical preventatives are the microcosm of the unavailing, unprosperous and deficient system we dare to call healthcare.

While healthcare professionals favour prescriptions and fail to address the cause of ill health they quite simply fail.

The immediate suppression of symptoms brought on by certain pharmaceuticals can not longer take prevalence over supporting our innate immunity and ultimate healing.

The failings and side effects of the drugs favoured by this corrupt and criminal system can no longer be ignored.

Holistic practitioners of medicine treat the individual and understand the impact of diet, exercise, environmental toxins, lifestyle and stress on health and the immune system and therefore the methods and modalities they contribute towards healthcare can no longer be considered as alternative. Their remedies have proven themselves over thousands of years and science that can verify their actions, whilst constantly suppressed exists to be found by those who seek it.

Yet it is clear that we have now reached a stage where the infiltration of the pharmaceutical cartels into public consciousness has become indefensible for many.

Their influence extending beyond medical journals and onto the tv screens and front pages of newspapers around the globe.

Patients over pharma, released lobbying disclosures revealing major pharmaceutical companies and their trade groups forked out over $47.7 million dollars during the first quarter of 2020. 39

To what end ?

Our news and media is infiltrated on a daily basis by these same companies. What we think is news is often little more than advertising.

In 2009 GlaxoSmithKline were fined $3 billion dollars to resolve civil and criminal liabilities relating to their drugs after failing to report safety data.

In 2009 Pfizer were fined $2.3 billion dollars after being caught in illegal marketing practices. At that time the largest healthcare settlement and criminal fine ever imposed in the United States.

In 2010 AstraZeneca was forced to pay $520 million in fines by the federal government after it was found to have illegally marketed the drug Seroquel.

In 2011 Merck plead guilty to criminal charges and were fined $950 million dollars for their part in marketing the painkiller, Vioxx.

In 2013 Johnson & Johnson submitted to pay a fine of $2.2 billion dollars to resolve criminal and civil allegations relating to the prescription drugs Risperdal, Invega and Natrecor. The government alleged that J&J promoted these drugs for uses not approved by the FDA, targeting elderly dementia patients in nursing homes, and paid kickbacks to physicians. 40

Crimes and fines are just another day at the office for big pharma. Even colossal fines fail to put a dent in the profits they reap annually. As of the end of 2019 the global pharmaceutical market was valued at 1.25 trillion dollars. 41

And as big pharma gets richer we get sicker. But hey don’t worry folks, they have a pill for every ill and they are ready to supply them. The question is are you willing to take them?

Today we live in an age where Big Pharma do not even need to worry about completing proper clinical trials before unleashing their particular brand of poison on the public and reaping the rewards of their ill gotten gains. Manufacturers of the Sars-Cov-2 vaccines, endorsed by government officials have been allowed to administer their products with impunity on a overly trusting public. We are told to roll up our sleeves, think of our community and loved ones.

Many, unable to comprehend their unwitting participation in this clinical trial and with no president to act otherwise prepare to face their fate . The efficacy of the product UNKNOWN. The safety of the product UNKNOWN. Short term side effects increasing in number with each day that passes and long term side effects yet to be discovered. All the while those encouraging participation in the largest human experiment ever attempted threaten inherent freedoms, the right to earn a living or to education will be withdrawn if an orderly queue is not formed by the public guinea pigs. As a business plan it is impressive. To a human being, all too aware of the long list of crimes perpetrated by the companies involved it is nothing short of horrifying.

In this day and age our health is supposedly a political matter. Our elected leaders and the usual suspects suggest we cease to pursue life, that we distance ourselves from our loved ones, cancel celebrations and cultural events, close our businesses and hide at home just in case we get sick.

These actions perpetuate a complete lack of respect for health and life itself.

A lack of respect and understanding that has existed in the pharmaceutical realm for a long time which is today reaching a peak.

Clearly health is about more than the absence of disease.

Health is an existence under which our physical, mental, nutritional, environmental and spiritual conditions thrive. To dismiss the full spectrum of health when attempting to remedy disease is to ensure failure.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes medicine as the science and art dealing with the maintenance of health and the prevention, alleviation, or cure of disease.

While components of natural remedies have been isolated and utilized by big pharma the velocity of isolated principles coupled with the toxic components in vaccines and drugs is often nothing short of an assault on the immune system.

While it claims to have tried, the pharmaceutical model has failed to eliminate disease. Indeed if history has shown us anything is it not obvious that pharmaceuticals are introducing disease into the constitution or extending the span of poor health in order to create lifetime customers.

Is there any informed person left on the earth that could honestly say they believe the pursuit of pharmaceutical companies is that of our health?

Real and not so alternative options are available to us.

We live in the great age of information. But in order to utilize that we must be sure where that information is coming from and for what end it is provided.

Despite those with a vested interest backing pharmaceuticals with nothing short of brute force other medicinal systems have survived, largely because of public demand.

Herbal remedies are the first choice of treatment for millions of people across the world.

Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine has gained popularity in the west.

Can the millions of patients who choose homeopathy as their first line of defense in treating both acute and chronic illness be wrong?

Holistic systems of medicine do not support lifetime prescriptions, masking symptoms or treating separate parts of the body as though they act solitarily. Holistic treatment does not follow the one size fits all model favoured by Big Pharma but instead treats the whole person, taking the individual’s circumstance into consideration.

Quantum healing further entertains the possibility of a drug free existence.

Those healers who truly understand the nature of disease know that the patient’s themselves already possess the tools they require to heal. Natures remedies or holistic modalities of medicine can only facilitate the healing process by removing that which prevents the patient from making themselves well.

A healthy immune system works in harmony with the rest of the body to maintain a state of ease. Our most natural condition.

Supporting the function of a healthy immune system should be a priority when we consider both general health and the treatment of illness. We regularly consider nutrition and lifestyle but we often overlook the mind-body connection when attempting to understand immune system function. Yet most of us are aware that stress leaves us susceptible to illness. Disturbances to the mind, emotions and electro magnetic environment can trigger illness, irregularities in the energy field of the body and poor immune response.

Long before the introduction of modern medicine, healers encouraged the understanding of a person’s ability to correct their own health by taking control of their mind and emotions.

Today we are encouraged to live in fear of disease at all times. We are told to wear masks when we go out in public, to constantly sanitize our bodies and environment, to test ourselves frequently for an illness we obviously do not have and to avoid human contact, even when we are completely healthy. Our elected representatives tell us this is the ‘new normal’ at least until the majority of the populace have submitted to the latest vaccine. How by any stretch of the imagination could this behaviour be described as normal?

The neglect and systematic degradation of our health is long established. The result being the way in which our health or lack thereof has been manipulated and weaponized against us today. This is not normal. This behaviour in itself represents a type of disease. A type of disease we are suffer as a collective when we forget that the body has a propensity towards health. That is normal. More often than not supporting the function of our own immunity by bringing the body, mind and spirit into balance is the best action we can take to maintain health. There is no profit in that. Call me old fashioned if you like but I believe health is wealth.

As Hippocrates once said, ”The greatest medicine of all is to teach people how not to need it.”

Written by Rachel M.

Original publication can be found at https://theintelligenceofhealing.wordpress.com/2021/04/26/the-hijacking-of-healthcare-and-the-real-new-normal/

REFERENCES

DEATH BY MEDICINE – http://www.webdc.com/pdfs/deathbymedicine.pdf

