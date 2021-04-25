Breaking News

Highlights of the 1 Million person march for Freedom – April 24th 2021 (courtesy of Dissent Media)

By on ( Leave a comment )

On the 24th April 2021, one million people descended on London to march for your freedom.

One of the million people was Ben from Dissent Media and he has put together some highlights from start to finish of the march for freedom.

You can watch the video in full below…

You can follow Dissent Media on Twitter here for great, honest reporting.

