24th April 2021 – Make today the day the 99% are heard…

Are the Covid Vaccines Safe? – The UK Gov.s 12th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines say’s “NO!”
The UK Government have released the 12th update highlighting adverse reactions to …
Papers, Please: Covid Vaccine Passports Will Be Required For Summer Holidays
For those who are desperate to jet off and are willing to …
SHOCKING: Footage Shows Man Suffering A Seizure In Car After Being Jabbed At Drive-Thru Covid Vaccine Site
A shocking video which is circulating on social media shows a man …
Tragedy as on-duty Nurse found dead in Patient’s bathroom within hours of having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
A nurse was found dead on the floor of their patient's bathroom …
OUTRAGEOUS – UK Authorities say it is now 100% safe for Pregnant Women to have the Covid Vaccine but Official Data shows they are Lying
Here's some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant …
Nurse found dead in patients bathroom hours after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
A nurse was found dead whilst on shift, slumped in the bathroom …
UK Government rules out Ivermectin in favour of making billions for ‘Big Pharma’ with “new” drug to treat COVID-19
A pretty astounding announcement came from the UK this April 20th, with …
The crisis that never was – COVID 19 is just the latest moral panic
In a year of censored opinions around the response to coronavirus, I …
