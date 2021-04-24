24th April 2021 – Make today the day the 99% are heard…

We urgently need your help!
Censorship by Google and Social media has caused
support in our April Fundraising Campaign to drop
dramatically. This is affecting our ability to bring you
more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.
Please consider supporting us so we can
bring you more great investigative reports…
Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News