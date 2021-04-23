Are the Covid Vaccines Safe? – The UK Gov.s 12th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines say’s “NO!”

The UK Government have released the 12th update highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December and it does not make for pleasant reading.

The report has collated data inputted up to the 14th April 2021 via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 11.2 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 21.2 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered, as well as around 8.5 million second doses, mostly the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine,.

But as predicted, with the rise in vaccines administered came a rise in adverse reactions with 143,034 reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine and 548,495 adverse reactions to the Oxford / Astrazeneca vaccine. For both vaccines this equates to 1 in every 166 people suffering an adverse reaction. This rate could actually be higher as only 1 – 10% of adverse reactions are actually reported, according to the MHRA themselves.

The Daily Expose took a look through the report (which you can find here) and carried out an in depth review of reactions to both the Pfizer vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccine, this is what we found…

Thanks to the Pfizer vaccine, which uses mRNA technology, a technology which has never before been authorised for use in humanity, 31 people are now blind and a further 119 have had their vision impaired. In total there have been 2219 eye disorders reported so far. Imagine being confined to the same four walls for over a year, without seeing family or friends. Then naively believing an experimental “vaccine” is going to give you your life back and allow you to see them once more. But ending up without the ability to see anything ever again.

However the AstraZeneca jab, which also uses a new technology known as ‘viral vector’, has fared much worse. As of the 14th April 2021 a total of 124 people have been left blind, 362 left visually impaired and 1415 have suffered from blurred vision. A total of 7814 eye disorders have been reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab. That accounts to 3.5 times more eye disorders than what have occurred due to the Pfizer jab. This is despite the fact only two-million more AstraZeneca shots had been administered as of this date, accounting to 1.1 times more.

There have also been 253 different types of stroke / brain haemorrhages thanks to the experimental Pfizer vaccine resulting in 24 deaths. This includes 162 cerebrovascular accidents. A cerebrovascular accident is the sudden death of some brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain.

Authorities and denialists will claim that the number occurring is no different to what would be seen in the “unvaccinated” population, for this to be true the approximate number of strokes / brain haemorrhages occurring due to the AstraZeneca jab should be approximately 1.1 times the number that occurred due to the Pfizer jab. This is due to the fact around 1.1 times more AstraZeneca jabs had been administered as of the 14th April 2021.

Based on the above this means the number of strokes should be at around 278. However the number is in fact astronomically higher with a total of 843 different types of stroke / brain haemorrhage occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine. This equates to around 3.35 times the amount to have occurred due to the Pfizer jab and certainly doesn’t suggest that the rate is in line with what would be expected to be seen in the “unvaccinated” population.

The include 495 cerebrovascular accidents, 53 ischaemic strokes and 79 cerebral haemorrhages. In all there have been 78 deaths resulting from the strokes / brain haemorrhages that have occurred due to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

We told you back in December 2020 how the UK Government admitted it did not know if the Pfizer vaccine had an impact on fertility, which must have really convinced any aspiring wannabe parents to have the vaccine. But that admission also included comments on pregnancy which were as follows –

‘Pregnancy’

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

However Matt Hancock and the JCVI recently announced that the vaccines are now considered “100% safe” for use in pregnant women, based on absolutely no evidence whatsoever. We believe this is criminal considering the fact 57 women have now lost their baby due to the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine”. This includes 53 miscarriages, 1 report of a premature baby sadly dying, 2 reports of foetal death and 1 tragic report of a stillbirth.

Sadly another 33 women have lost their baby due to having the AstraZeneca vaccine.This includes 30 reports of miscarriage and 3 reports of stillbirth. Yet Matt Hancock has urged “all pregnant women to get the jab” when they are offered it. Disgraceful.

All in all there have now been 973 deaths reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme due to one of the emergency approved Covid-19 vaccines. With 334 of these deaths occurring due to the Pfizer mRNA jab.

The AstraZeneca viral vector jab accounts for 627 of these unnecessary deaths. The remaining 12 deaths were reported with the brand of vaccine not being specified.

The data shows us that as of the 14th April 2021 691,429 adverse reactions ahve occurred int otal due to both teh Pfizer and AstraZeneca jab. This includes 9,125 blood disorders, 16,282 ear and eye disorders, 7,345 cardiac disorders, and a shocking 145,806 nervous system disorders which include brain damage, strokes, paralysis, and seizure.

The Government have of course tried to explain away all these terrible side effects of the Covid vaccines. Within the report they stated the following –

A high proportion of people vaccinated in the vaccination campaign so far are very elderly, many of whom will also have pre-existing medical conditions. Older age and chronic underlying illnesses make it more likely that coincidental adverse events will occur, especially given the millions of people vaccinated. It is therefore important that we carefully review these reports to distinguish possible side effects from illness that would have occurred irrespective of vaccination.

And that, readers, is the definition of being a ‘Hypocrite’. Tens of thousands of people have died with underlying conditions within 28 days of a positive test for SARS-CoV-2, yet their death has been labelled as “Definitely Covid” and has been added to the Covid death statistics (Don’t believe us? See our in depth analysis of ONS and NHS data here). But of course we’re only allowed to use this method of counting deaths when it comes to Covid. Because when it comes to the vaccine we are being told that they probably died from their “Underlying Conditions” and should take any reports of death with a “pinch of salt”.

The problem with this being the method for calculating the former has resulted in the British people living under dictatorial tyranny for almost a year.

These are just the immediate side effects of the Covid vaccines, and only the ones that have been reported. We dread to think what adverse effects we might see in the long term.

Will you be having the “jab”?

