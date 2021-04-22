Breaking News

Tragedy as on-duty Nurse found dead in Patient’s bathroom within hours of having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

By on ( 1 Comment )

A nurse was found dead on the floor of their patient’s bathroom by colleagues, just hours after they had received a dose of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

‘Denty and Shaz’ have all the details in the video below…

You can find more great videos from ‘Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship by Google and Social media has caused
support in our April Fundraising Campaign to drop
dramatically. This is affecting our ability to bring you
more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.
Please consider supporting us so we can
bring you more great investigative reports…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
OUTRAGEOUS – UK Authorities say it is now 100% safe for Pregnant Women to have the Covid Vaccine but Official Data shows they are Lying
Here's some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant …
Nurse found dead in patients bathroom hours after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
A nurse was found dead whilst on shift, slumped in the bathroom …
UK Government rules out Ivermectin in favour of making billions for ‘Big Pharma’ with “new” drug to treat COVID-19
A pretty astounding announcement came from the UK this April 20th, with …
The crisis that never was – COVID 19 is just the latest moral panic
In a year of censored opinions around the response to coronavirus, I …
April Fundraising Campaign – We Urgently Need Your Help…
We can’t believe how much support you have shown us since we …
India’s Health Ambassador Dies One Day After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Vivek, a well-known Indian actor and the Tamil Nadu state’s health ambassador, …
Pfizer Covid Vaccine Child Trial kills 2 year-old Girl
A two year old girl taking part in current trials being carried …
Care home resident forcibly restrained by Carers and vaccinated against her will with experimental Covid jab
A woman in her 50's was recently forcibly pinned down by three …
UK Gov. document reveals disgusting tactics used to coerce Brits into having experimental COVID-19 Vaccine
For well over a year and counting the British people have been …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments