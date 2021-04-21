UK Government rules out Ivermectin in favour of making billions for ‘Big Pharma’ with “new” drug to treat COVID-19

A pretty astounding announcement came from the UK this April 20th, with the prime minister seeming to have landed from another planet and having absolutely no clue of what he is talking about.

For sure, his advisers, mostly coming from big pharma, know extremely well that effective antivirals for COVID-19 already exist. In the past months, there has been a substantial lobby effort in the UK in favour of the Ivermectin, through the “BIRD” initiative.

Yet, it seems that Boris Johnson, who nearly lost his life to COVID-19, and even got vaccinated for it, even if he didn’t need it at all, as already immune for the disease, is kept totally in the dark by his advisers when it comes to already existing outpatient therapies.

Similarly as in countries such as Canada, the denial of treatment for COVID-19 in the UK is a health catastrophe that has been going for a year now. See for example the analysis by the undersigned in France-Soir last June.

What appears clear from the media release and Boris Johnson’s speech is that the UK authorities have zero interest in approving re-purposed, generic drugs for treating COVID-19 early. Only “new antivirals” are to be considered by the task force, not the existing ones.

Here are excerpts of Johnson’s remarks.

“The majority of scientific opinion in this country is still firmly of the view that there will be another wave of COVID at some stage this year and so we must as far as possible learn to live with this disease as we live with other diseases.”

“Today I want to announce what we hope there will be a further line of medical defense … Today we’re creating a new Antivirals Task Force to search for the most promising new medicines and support their development through clinical trials with the aim of making them safely and rapidly available as early as the autumn.”

Johnson does not mention specific drugs here, but it’s clear that only drugs already in the pipeline, such as Merk’s molnupiravir, stand a chance of making it that early.

Remember that Merck is a major producer of Ivermectin, but the company has stated it’s not interested in offering the drug for COVID-19, claiming it does not work. Merck already secured a lucrative US$ 356 million deal from the US government, that will provide just 60,000 to 100,000 doses of the experimental drug.

From his speech, which focuses very much on football (soccer) and even on haircuts (another concept he seems totally unfamiliar with :), Johnson seems however to understand the logic of outpatient treatment:

“This means for example that if you test positive, there might be a tablet you could take at home to stop the virus in its tracks and significantly reduce the chance of infection turning into more severe disease. Or if you’re living with someone who has tested positive there might be a pill you could take for a few days to stop you getting the disease yourself.”

The problem is that Johnson is in total denial of the very fact that such treatments already exist, and also that they are only effective when made of a combination of drugs, such as Ivermectin, Doxycycline and Zinc.

Predictably, the UK is heading again with single-drug placebo controlled clinical trials, which usually don’t yield any positive results. The UK’s scientific dogma – a clear oxymoron yet a sad reality – prevents them from testing multi-drug therapies, even if there is considerable scientific evidence that’s it’s precisely those that work for COVID-19.

The only and highly notable exception has been the “STOIC” trial which led to the inhaled budesonide to be “considered to be prescribed by healthcare professionals on a case-by-case basis” by the NHS.

The use of placebos is also totally unwarranted, as one should not use placebos for a deadly disease when there are treatments in existence. It’s a possible violation of both the Helsinki principles and the Nuremberg code.

Johnson concluded his remarks by stating:

“By focusing on these antivirals, these new antivirals, we hope to lengthen the UK’s lead in in medicines and in life sciences and to give ever greater confidence to the people of this country that we continue on our path towards freedom we’ve taken a big step again this month reopening significant parts of our country and for many people this last week has brought the first glimmerings of a return to normality having a pint having a haircut making that trip to the shops every day.”

Note that the UK claims to have discovered dexamethasone for COVID-19, while the drug, as well as other corticosteroids, usually seen as more effective, were already widely used in other countries.

According to Professor Pierre Kory, who was the first to challenge the recommendation against corticosteroids for COVID-19, the dexamethasone dosages tested in the UK were also insufficient, yielding to sub-optimal therapeutic outcomes. Professor Kory is now highly recommending Ivermectin-based outpatient treatments for COVID-19.

As for the “new antivirals,” it’s not clear yet what the composition of the task force will be and which will be the UK university professor to proudly announce to the world, along with Boris Johnson, that the UK has re-invented the wheel.

This article was authored by COVEXIT

Like this: Like Loading...