Breaking News

Nurse found dead in patients bathroom hours after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

By on ( Leave a comment )

A nurse was found dead whilst on shift, slumped in the bathroom of the patient they were caring for, just hours after having the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine.

The incident happened in the USA at a hospital in Iowa on the 3rd March 2021 and was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by colleagues who attempted to revive the nurse on the 4th March 2021.

The report (which you can find here under VAERS ID 1071935)states that the male nurse was just twenty-eight-years-old and had no existing life threatening conditions, disabilities or birth defects. However just hours after vaccination the nurse complained of a headache and feeling dizzy, but was adamant that they would soldier on with their shift to give their patients the care they needed.

Unfortunately during that same shift the nurse suffered a fall in the patients bathroom as they went into cardio-respiratory arrest, sadly resulting in the twenty-eight-year-old’s death.

The doctor who reported the incident to VAERS wrote that the nurse had received the Pfizer jab at around 11am on the 3rd March but unfortunately developed a headache and dizziness, thus deciding to initially call into work as sick. However the nurse then changed his mind, turning up for his shift at the hospital. Unfortunately the nurse was “found down in a patients bathroom” during the same shift and was transferred to the hospitals emergency department. But it was sadly too late to save him.

Unfortunately the nurse is one of many, and will not be the last.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship by Google and Social media has caused
support in our April Fundraising Campaign to drop
dramatically. This is affecting our ability to bring you
more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.
Please consider supporting us so we can
bring you more great investigative reports…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
UK Government rules out Ivermectin in favour of making billions for ‘Big Pharma’ with “new” drug to treat COVID-19
A pretty astounding announcement came from the UK this April 20th, with …
The crisis that never was – COVID 19 is just the latest moral panic
In a year of censored opinions around the response to coronavirus, I …
April Fundraising Campaign – We Urgently Need Your Help…
We can’t believe how much support you have shown us since we …
India’s Health Ambassador Dies One Day After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine
Vivek, a well-known Indian actor and the Tamil Nadu state’s health ambassador, …
Pfizer Covid Vaccine Child Trial kills 2 year-old Girl
A two year old girl taking part in current trials being carried …
Care home resident forcibly restrained by Carers and vaccinated against her will with experimental Covid jab
A woman in her 50's was recently forcibly pinned down by three …
UK Gov. document reveals disgusting tactics used to coerce Brits into having experimental COVID-19 Vaccine
For well over a year and counting the British people have been …
Heartbreaking – Two year old dies after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
We are devastated to report that a two year old girl has …
Psychological Warfare – UK Government Documents reveal how Brits have been manipulated into complying with Medical Fascism
The ordinary hard working people of the United Kingdom have been played. …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments