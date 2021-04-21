Nurse found dead in patients bathroom hours after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

A nurse was found dead whilst on shift, slumped in the bathroom of the patient they were caring for, just hours after having the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine.

The incident happened in the USA at a hospital in Iowa on the 3rd March 2021 and was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) by colleagues who attempted to revive the nurse on the 4th March 2021.

The report (which you can find here under VAERS ID 1071935)states that the male nurse was just twenty-eight-years-old and had no existing life threatening conditions, disabilities or birth defects. However just hours after vaccination the nurse complained of a headache and feeling dizzy, but was adamant that they would soldier on with their shift to give their patients the care they needed.

Unfortunately during that same shift the nurse suffered a fall in the patients bathroom as they went into cardio-respiratory arrest, sadly resulting in the twenty-eight-year-old’s death.

The doctor who reported the incident to VAERS wrote that the nurse had received the Pfizer jab at around 11am on the 3rd March but unfortunately developed a headache and dizziness, thus deciding to initially call into work as sick. However the nurse then changed his mind, turning up for his shift at the hospital. Unfortunately the nurse was “found down in a patients bathroom” during the same shift and was transferred to the hospitals emergency department. But it was sadly too late to save him.

Unfortunately the nurse is one of many, and will not be the last.

