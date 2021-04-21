Breaking News

India’s Health Ambassador Dies One Day After Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

By on

Vivek, a well-known Indian actor and the Tamil Nadu state’s health ambassador, has died after receiving a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The popular Tamil actor and comedian died at 4:35am on Friday 16th April after being admitted for cardiac arrest.

The 59-year-old was reportedly critical in hospital on Thursday morning last week at 11am after fainting, where he was resuscitated, and subsequently underwent coronary angiogram and then angioplasty.

A medical bulletin stated that he was critical on ECMO support, which pumps and oxygenates blood outside the body, where he later died.

Dr Raju Sivasamy, Vice President of SIMS Hospital in Vada Palani, India said that his cardiac arrest was down to an acute coronary syndrome with a cardiogenic shock.

It is believed that Vivek had “mild elevated blood pressure” when he was admitted to hospital.

The actor was made the state’s health ambassador on Thursday as part of promoting the vaccination program.

He actively campaigned for the vaccination program, preached the benefits, and aimed to quell fears surrounding the jab.

As part of his campaign, Vivek publicly received a dose of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Indian company Bharat Biotech, at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital.

Less than 24 hours later, he experienced chest pain and breathlessness, where he was then hospitalised in a critical condition.

Doctors discovered that he had a 100% blockage in the left anterior artery which resulted in cardiogenic shock.

Following his death there was speculation that his death was caused by the vaccine, which was quickly refuted by doctors and the Indian government.

However, analysis of cases of death post COVID-19 vaccination found that most hospitalised vaccine recipients suffered from cardiac arrest or strokes, which ultimately led to their death.

GreatGameIndia reported that out of 79 people who died after getting vaccinated, almost 50% of them had strokes and heart attacks.

N K Arora, a member of the National Task Force on COVID-19, said: “Of those who have died more than 50% had heart attacks and brain strokes.

“Out of those who were hospitalized and who recovered about 20%, too, had heart attack and brain stroke.

“More than 15% had severe allergy and anaphylaxis and all of them recovered.”

Despite the reports of deaths following the COVID-19 vaccine, India have announced that from 1st May, everyone over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the jab.

The Indian government stated that this “liberalised and accelerated” Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 immunisation seeks to ramp up the vaccination drive.

