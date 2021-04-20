Breaking News

Pfizer Covid Vaccine Child Trial kills 2 year-old Girl

By on ( Leave a comment )

A two year old girl taking part in current trials being carried out on children as young as 6 months old has sadly lost her life after being given the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid “vaccine”.

 ‘Denty and Shaz’ have all the details in the video below…

You can find more great videos from ‘Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship by Google and Social media has caused
support in our April Fundraising Campaign to drop
dramatically. This is affecting our ability to bring you
more of the facts that the mainstream refuse to.
Please consider supporting us so we can
bring you more great investigative reports…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Care home resident forcibly restrained by Carers and vaccinated against her will with experimental Covid jab
A woman in her 50's was recently forcibly pinned down by three …
UK Gov. document reveals disgusting tactics used to coerce Brits into having experimental COVID-19 Vaccine
For well over a year and counting the British people have been …
Heartbreaking – Two year old dies after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine
We are devastated to report that a two year old girl has …
Psychological Warfare – UK Government Documents reveal how Brits have been manipulated into complying with Medical Fascism
The ordinary hard working people of the United Kingdom have been played. …
VIDEO – UK Gov. say “Covid Vaccines are 100% safe for Pregnant Women” – They’re lying and this is criminal
Here’s some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant …
SHOCKING – UK Gov. release 11th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid Vaccines which include Miscarriage, Stroke and Death
The UK Government have released their 11th report on adverse reactions to …
OUTRAGEOUS – UK Authorities say it is now 100% safe for Pregnant Women to have the Covid Vaccine but Official Data shows they are Lying
Here's some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant …
Pfizer CEO Says Third Covid Vaccine Dose Likely Needed Within 12 Months
Despite gloating that the Pfizer vaccine is apparently 94% effective, CEO of …
Care home Nurse, 35, dies suddenly after having the Pfizer mRNA jab
A care home nurse from Stockport has sadly died due to a …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments