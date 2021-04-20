Pfizer Covid Vaccine Child Trial kills 2 year-old Girl

A two year old girl taking part in current trials being carried out on children as young as 6 months old has sadly lost her life after being given the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid “vaccine”.
‘Denty and Shaz’ have all the details in the video below…
You can find more great videos from ‘Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.
