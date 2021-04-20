Care home resident forcibly restrained by Carers and vaccinated against her will with experimental Covid jab

A woman in her 50’s was recently forcibly pinned down by three care home staff , whilst a fourth order a nurse inject her with the experimental Coronavirus vaccine.

The incident took place at Millport Care Centre on the Isle of Cumbrae in Scotland, with two of the staff since being suspended from their roles. The home houses around twenty-seven adults with learning difficulties.

The Care Inspectorate has been made aware of the incident but has only told the company which owns the care home that “it must improve”.

A spokeswoman for the watchdog said: “We are aware of concerns raised. We recently inspected the service and issued an improvement notice on April 2 that details areas of care that need to improve.

“We continue to monitor the service and are liaising closely with the local health and social care partnership.”

A spokesperson for Sanctuary Care said: “While we are ­disappointed at this news and sorry the care has fallen short of the standards we expect, we have taken immediate action to address some of the concerns and are working closely with North Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership and the Care ­Inspectorate to make ­improvements to the quality of care.

“We remain committed to ­delivering a service that is centred on our residents’ wellbeing and happiness, and can reassure their families that our staff are working to ensure everyone at the home receives the high standard of care they deserve.”

NHS Ayrshire & Arran, for whom the nurse is believed to work, would only say the nurse did not work for the local hospital on the island, adding: “It would be ­inappropriate for us to comment any further at this time.”

One of the staff who works at Millport Care Centre said “It is horrendous what is going on just now, the door was open so people walking past saw what was going on. The nurse said she wasn’t comfortable injecting her like that but she was told ‘Just hurry up and do it’. I think she was a bit intimidated”

The Care Inspectorate warned that unless there is marked improvement at Millport Care Centre it will cancel the home’s registration.

