UK Gov. document reveals disgusting tactics used to coerce Brits into having experimental COVID-19 Vaccine

For well over a year and counting the British people have been part of a psychological war, in which authorities have manipulated them into giving up their rights and freedoms at the drop of a hat in the name of Covid-19. The Government and its circle of Scientific advisors have unleashed a tsunami of propaganda and lies via the mainstream media, enabling them to emotionally hijack millions of Brits. In doing so they have managed to activate the most powerful and primitive human emotion which causes one to be incapable of rational thought… fear.

Fear weakens the immune system and can cause cardiovascular damage, gastrointestinal problems such as ulcers, irritable bowel syndrome, and decreased fertility. It can also lead to accelerated ageing and even premature death.

Fear impairs formation of long-term memories and causes damage to certain parts of the brain, such as the hippocampus. This can make it even more difficult to regulate fear and can leave a person anxious most of the time. To someone in chronic fear, the world looks scary and their memories confirm that.

Fear also interrupts processes in the brain that allow a person to regulate emotions, reflect before acting, and act ethically. This impacts thinking and decision-making in negative ways, leaving a person susceptible to intense emotions and impulsive reactions. All of these effects can leave a person unable to act appropriately.

Toying with this emotion is what has allowed authorities to decimate the economy, destroy small business, ruin peoples livelihoods, and collectively waste approximately 67 million years of life and counting in the UK alone.

Which is why we felt it was of the upmost importance to reveal to you the psychological tactics authorities are now using to coerce millions of Brits into having an experimental “vaccine” to allegedly protect them against a disease which kills just 0.2% of those it infects, with the majority of those being over the age of 85 and having other serious underlying conditions. A disease which has been used to enforce medical fascism – COVID-19.

The document was produced by a UK council’s ‘Behaviour Change Unit’ and was published on ‘The Behavioural Science and Public Health Network’. It is titled – ‘COVID-19 Vaccination: Reducing vaccine hesitancy – Review & Recommendations’.

People are quite right to be hesitant of an experimental vaccine, that’s been authorised for emergency use less than twelve months after the emergence of a new disease it is supposed to protect against. There’s also nothing wrong with attempting to reduce that hesitancy, as long as people are given the actual facts and are able to then give properly informed consent.

But that isn’t what this document is about at all, instead it describes the best methods to manipulate and coerce the public into having one of the experimental Covid “vaccines” via psychological warfare.

The document describes how Brits can be easily manipulated into taking the COVID-19 vaccine if the physical and social environment around them supports them to do so, for example making sure “receiving the vaccination is seen as the right thing to do by the majority of people in their peer group” and making sure they are made aware of this.

This is a classic tactic known as peer pressure. Peer pressure is the direct influence on people by peers, or the effect on an individual who is encouraged and wants to follow their peers by changing their attitudes, values or behaviors to conform to those of the influencing group or individual. Peer pressure is not informed consent.

The document also describes how people will be more likely to have the Covid jab if they perceive that there are potentially significant implications to their health from contracting Covid-19. Perceive being the key word here of course as if the person is under the age of 85 the risk is relatively low, as long as they have no underlying health conditions. However if the person is under the age of 60 then the risk is so low that it is negligible.

The ‘Behaviour Change Unit’ recommends that knowledge of the severity of Covid-19 is increased for the general population. But does it recommend to tell the truth? No, it recommends that the general population are told that “getting Covid-19 can affect your heart health, breathing and cause long term fatigue”, and it recommends the young people are told they are “twice as likely to suffer from long-Covid”. Long covid? What a load of boll***s. How can somebody give properly informed consent to have an experimental “vaccine” if they are being fed lies like this?

Another manipulating and coercive tactic described in the document touches on how important it is that the general public perceive that the vaccine is important for ending the pandemic and returning to a sense of normality. The ‘Behaviour Change Unit’ recommend emotional blackmail messaging such as “Get vaccinated to show your loved ones you care”. How exactly does being injected with an experimental gene therapy show your loved ones that you care about them?

They also recommend another message such as “Get vaccinated and let’s get back to normal”. You’ve probably heard the health secretary Matt Hancock constantly spouting that “vaccination is our route back to normal”?. This is called bribery, and we can tell you it is not your route back to normal as Matt Hancock is now telling the British people that “twice weekly testing is our route back to normal”. Bribery does not amount to properly informed consent.

One of the final recommendations given in the document is on how to increase trust and confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine, describing if if people believe it is safe and effective they will be more likely to have it. But do they recommend to tell the truth? Of course they don’t. They recommend that the public are told the Covid jabs have been through the same rigorous development and testing process as other vaccines. This is an outright lie.

In October the government made changes to the Human Medicines Regulations 2012 to allow the MHRA to grant temporary authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine without needing to wait for the EMA. The Covid jabs have not been approved and are only temporarily authorised for emergency use

A temporary use authorisation is valid for one year only and requires the pharmaceutical companies to complete specific obligations, such as ongoing or new studies. Once comprehensive data on the product have been obtained, standard marketing authorisation can be granted. This means that the manufacturer of the vaccine cannot be held liable for any injury or death that occurs due to their vaccine, unless it was due to a quality control issue.

None of the Covid jabs have concluded phase three trials. The Pfizer phase three trial is not due to complete until April 6th 2023. Whilst the AstraZeneca phase three trial is due to complete slightly earlier on February 14th 2023. This means that the current worldwide Covid vaccine roll-out can be described as the largest human experiment ever conducted in history. Anybody who takes this vaccine, which is only temporarily authorised for emergency use is essentially a guinea pig, or a lab rat taking part in a trial.

The final recommendation within the document describes how it is important to be transparent regarding vaccine effectiveness and the potential side effects. That sounds like quite an important thing to do in order for a person to give properly informed consent. But the ‘Behaviour Change Unit’ provides a caveat – they urge authorities to “take care to avoid drawing attention to side effects that are classified as rare”. In plain English this means “make sure people are only told about the generally harmless immediate side effects because if you tell them the truth they will never give their consent to take this experimental gene therapy”.

Luckily for you we provide a weekly analysis of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, which means you can now find out exactly what possible adverse reactions to expect if you do decide to have the experimental Covid-19 “vaccine”. You can find our most recent analysis here.

You’ve already given them over a year of your life, don’t let them coerce and manipulate you into taken an experimental gene therapy with lies and psychological warfare.

