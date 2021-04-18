VIDEO – UK Gov. say “Covid Vaccines are 100% safe for Pregnant Women” – They’re lying and this is criminal

Here’s some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods… the list is endless. But the UK authorities have announced that it is now perfectly acceptable for every single pregnant woman in the United Kingdom to have one of the experimental Covid-19 “vaccines”. This is an absolute outrage.
Watch ‘Denty and Shaz’ dispute the authorities criminal statement that the experimental Covid vaccines are 100% safe for women in the video below…
You can find more great videos from ‘Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.
