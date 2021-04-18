Breaking News

Heartbreaking – Two year old dies after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine

We are devastated to report that a two year old girl has sadly lost her life after being given the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA Covid vaccine.

The death was reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), the USA’s version of the Yellow Card scheme seen in the UK. Details show that the two year-old girl, from Virginia received a second dose of the experimental Pfizer jab on the 25th February 2021. But four days later on the 1st March the two year old was sadly admitted to hospital as she became gravely ill due to the jab.

The report made to VAERS which can be found here by searching for VAERS ID – 1074247, states that the two year-old girl sadly died just two days later on the 3rd March. The report also clearly states that the toddler had no other life threatening conditions, no birth defects, no permanent disability, and no pre-existing conditions.

The experimental Pfizer jab has not been authorised for use in children so we can only assume that she had been tragically offered up as a guinea pig by her parents to take part in the current trials being carried out across the US on children as young as 6 months old. Such as the one that started at Stanford Medicine on the 14th April 2021, in which they began administering shots of the Pfizer jab to children aged between two and five.

Stanford Medicine on Wednesday began administering shots to children ages 2 to 5 in a trial for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, marking another step forward in getting younger children vaccinated.

“We need to make sure that children are protected,” said Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, a paediatric infectious diseases expert who is leading the trial at Stanford. 

If a two year old losing their life due to the Pfizer mRNA “vaccine” is making sure children are protected then stop the world because we want to get off.

