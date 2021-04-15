Breaking News

Doctor sends letter demanding to know if it is Medically Ethical to continue Covid Vaccine rollout due to severity of life altering side effects

A doctor in charge of the vaccine roll-out in his small-town community in British Colombia, has sent a letter to the Ministry of Health asking for urgent clarification on whether or not it is medically ethical to continue the vaccine roll-out. In light of the quantity and severity of life altering side effects seen across his community after just one shot of the Moderna mRNA vaccine.

Dr Charles D. Hoffe of the Lytton Medical Clinic in Lytton, British Colombia, sent the letter to Dr. Bonnie Henry, the British Colombia Provincial Health Officer which contained some startling revelations into the consequences of administering the experimental Moderna vaccine across his community.

‘Dear Dr. Henry,
The first dose of the Moderna vaccine has now been administered to some of my patients in the community of Lytton, BC. This began with the First Nations members of our community in mid January, 2021. 900 doses have now been administered.
I have been quite alarmed at the high rate of serious side-effects from this novel treatment.’

Dr Hoffe revealed that from the relatively small number of people to have received a dose of the Moderna vaccine so far he had encountered numerous allergic reactions, including two cases of anaphylaxis, and one case of vaccine induced sudden death in a patient with no underlying health conditions. The doctor confirmed that he had also come across three people who had been left with disabling neurological conditions which had persisted for over ten weeks since the vaccine was administered. All of these occurred in people aged between 38 and 82.

Dr Hoffe then demanded answers to several questions in which he revealed that he had not had to give any medical care whatsoever, to anyone with Covid-19, leading him to conclude that the experimental vaccines are clearly more dangeros than the alleged Covid-19 disease.

  1. Are these considered normal and acceptable long term side-effects for gene modification
    therapy? Judging by medical reports from around the world, our Lytton experience is not
    unusual.
  2. Do you have any idea what disease processes may have been initiated, to be producing
    these ongoing neurological symptoms?
  3. Do you have any suggestions as to how I should treat the vaccine induced
    neuromuscular weakness, the dizziness, the sensory loss, and the chronic pain
    syndromes in these people, or should they all be simply referred to a neurologist? I
    anticipate that many more will follow, as the vaccine is rolled out. This was only phase
    one, and the first dose.
  4. In stark contrast to the deleterious effects of this vaccine in our community, we have not
    had to give any medical care what-so-ever, to anyone with Covid-19. So in our limited
    experience, this vaccine is quite clearly more dangerous than Covid-19.
  5. I realise that every medical therapy has a risk-benefit ratio, and that serious disease
    calls for serious medicine. But we now know that the recovery rate of Covid-19, is
    similar to the seasonal flu, in every age category. Furthermore, it is well known that
    the side effects following the second shot, are significantly worse than the first. So the
    worst is still to come.
  6. It must be emphasised, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some
    devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an
    experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against an
    illness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been
    ruined.
  7. It is normally considered a fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a
    clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated from the treatment under investigation.
  8. So my last question is this; Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in
    view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In
    Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this
    experimental gene modification therapy.

Following the 8-pointed questions to the NDP’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Hoffe drew further attention to the fact that these horrendous vaccine side effects are “going almost entirely unreported, by those responsible for the vaccine rollout”. The same can be said in the UK, as many people do not even know of the MHRA Yellow Card scheme which has been set up to report adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines. It is thought just 1% of adverse reactions are actually reported.

Dr Hoffe signed off his letter to the Ministry of Health by saying “it is now clearly apparent with medical evidence from around the world, that the side-effect profiles of the various gene modification therapies against Covid-19, have been vastly
understated by their manufacturers, who were eager to prove their safety”.

