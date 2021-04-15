Breaking News

Care home Nurse, 35, dies suddenly after having the Pfizer mRNA jab

By on ( 1 Comment )

A care home nurse from Stockport has sadly died due to a rare brain condition which developed after having both doses of the Pfizer mRNA Covid “vaccine” (Gene Therapy).

Denty and Shaz’ have all the details in the video below…

You can find more great videos from Denty and Shaz‘ via their Twitter page here.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship by Google and Social media has caused support
in our April Fundraising Campaign to drop dramatically.
This is affecting our ability to bring you more of the facts that
the mainstream refuse to. Please consider supporting us so we
can bring you more great investigative reports…

Please click the red button to donate via PayPal
Hate PayPal? Then please click the ‘Donate Now’ button to donate by card

The Anatomy of a Perfect Call to Action & Why they are Critical for Site Conversions - Inbound Now - November 5, 2013
Image result for donate today button
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image.png
Doctor sends letter demanding to know if it is Medically Ethical to continue Covid Vaccine rollout due to severity of life altering side effects
A doctor in charge of the vaccine roll-out in his small-town community …
FACT CHECK: Full Fact say the Covid Vaccines are NOT experimental – they’re lying
The public needs to hear the truth, and that's why we're here. …
Down the Rabbit Hole – Californian Company harvesting blood of kids to “reinvigorate” the elderly at $8K per session
You may remember the pizzagate theory from 2016 that claimed Hillary Clinton …
CNN Legal Analyst Who Celebrated Vaccines Dies After Receiving Pfizer Jab
CNN and MSNBC contributor Midwin Charles has passed away at age 47, …
They’ve lied to you – The NHS had a holiday during the year of COVID-19 and we can prove it…
Boris Johnson imposed dictatorial, authoritarian measures on the British people on the …
IT’S ALL A LIE – Investigation of ONS & NHS data for the year of COVID-19 uncovers the largest lie ever told
In March 2020 the order was given “to stay at home” as …
Why are Authorities so desperate to vaccinate every man, woman, and child? – Hancock, Van Tam, Vallance & Co. all heavily invested in Vaccine Industry
The UK Government is on a mission to vaccinate the entire population …
Tragic & shocking rise in number of Women reporting loss of their unborn & newborn Baby due to Covid Vaccines
When the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines were …
SHOCKING – UK Government release most frightening report yet on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines
The UK Government have released their tenth report highlighting adverse reactions to …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News

0 0 vote
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
jamieboy1

Once again the treacherous NHS complicit in murder.

0
Reply