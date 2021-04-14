CNN Legal Analyst Who Celebrated Vaccines Dies After Receiving Pfizer Jab

CNN and MSNBC contributor Midwin Charles has passed away at age 47, according to a tweet posted by her family on Tuesday 7th.

The TV personality and legal analyst received her first dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA COVID vaccine last a month ago on March 1st, no cause of death has been announced.

After Charles was inoculated, she tweeted about her experience, encouraging others to get vaccinated, saying “Let’s do this!”

Just got vaccinated (qualified because of my asthma) at a FEMA center. Everyone at the site is in uniform. It’s good to see our service men and women! Process was organized, efficient, and everyone is kind and in a good mood.

Let’s do this! 💉 — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) March 1, 2021

On the same day, Charles posted another tweet stating that she was deathly allergic to peanuts and was worried about going into anaphylactic shock when getting vaccinated to the point that she wanted to take her EpiPen to the clinic.

I have a death causing allergy to peanuts and wanted to have my Epi pen with me when I got vaccinated in case I went into anaphylaxis shock. Turns out my “insurance” wouldn’t cover it and it’s $387???? pic.twitter.com/HHgszPjuIj — Midwin Charles, Esq. (@MidwinCharles) March 1, 2021

According to Anaphylaxis Campaign, “Anaphylaxis is a severe and often sudden allergic reaction. It can occur when someone with allergies is exposed to something they are allergic to (known as an allergen). Reactions usually begin within minutes and rapidly progress but can occur up to 2-3 hours later.

“Anaphylaxis is potentially life-threatening, and always requires an immediate emergency response.”

Due to the frequency of adverse reactions (ADRs) occurring because of the COVID vaccines, which have been approved under “emergency use authorisation”, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had to issue a strong recommendation that all coronavirus vaccine centers have intubation kits on site.

The CDC advises that “trained personnel qualified to recognize and treat symptoms of anaphylaxis should be available at vaccination locations at all times.”

Charles did not suffer an anaphylactic attack after her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine but did post to Twitter that she was experiencing “a little soreness at vaccine injection site” within 24 hours afterward, which disappeared two days later.

Two weeks later on March 19th, she reported to her followers that she was experiencing other side effects such as fatigue and shortness of breath.

Only a few weeks later after that, on April 7th, Charles died, although no cause of death has been announced.

However, it will be no surprise if the vaccine is not blamed for her death, as of course, this would be classed as fearmongering…

