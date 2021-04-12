SHOCKING – UK Government release most frightening report yet on Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines

The UK Government have released their tenth report highlighting adverse reactions to both the Pfizer / BioNTech and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines that have occurred since the roll-out began on the 8th December 2020, and this week the Government finally admitted that the AstraZeneca vaccine was to blame for the reports of dangerous blood clots that have also been seen in countries around the world, but is that all we have to worry about?

The U.K. Governments report (which you can find here) has collated data inputted up to the 28th March via the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme. At this point an estimated 10.9 million first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and 19.5 million first doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine, had been administered. There were also around 3.7 million second doses, mostly of which were the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

Our earliest analysis of the data which we brought you back at the beginning of February showed that there had been 49,472 adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and 21,032 adverse reactions to the Oxford vaccine up to the 24th January 2021, with a rate of 1 in every 333 people receiving the jab suffering a serious adverse reaction.

Well we can confirm that in the space of nine weeks the number of reported adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine has increased to 124,371 as of the 28th March. The Oxford jab has fared much worse though with an astounding increase of 419,839 reported adverse reactions as of the 29th March, now standing at a total of 440,871. This now means the current rate of people suffering a serious adverse reaction after having one of the experimental Covid vaccines stands at 1 in every 166 people, however it is thought around only 1% of adverse reactions are actually reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme with many people not knowing of its existence.

The line from the MHRA and UK Government is that ‘it may be difficult to tell the difference between something that has occurred naturally and a suspected adverse reaction. Sometimes these events can be part of the condition being treated rather than being caused by the vaccine’. Repeatedly suggesting that the current rate of adverse reactions is in line with what we would expect to see in the “non-vaccinated” population.

Well we disagree that it’s difficult, and we also disagree that it is in line with the natural rate. If the rate of adverse reactions was in line with the natural rate expected to occur in the “non-vaccinated” population then what we should be seeing is a similar amount of occurrence for each vaccine in relation to how many vaccines have been adminsitered.

So if we use the MHRA’s own estimated numbers we can see that as of the 28th March 2021 approximately 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered. Whereas approximately 14 million first doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered. This accounts for a 43% difference between the two jabs. Therefore the number of specific reactions, and the overall number of reactions should reflect the same difference and be around 43%.

But the number of reported adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine is 254.4% higher than the number of adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, with AstraZeneca standing at 440,871 and Pfizer standing at 124,371. This doesn’t suggest a rate in line with the “statistical norm.” to us.

So we took a look at the specific reactions to see if there were any serious cause for concerns, and this is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

The total number of blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 6728 as of the 28th March 2021. This includes ailments such as thrombocytopenia which is where your body has a low level of platelets in the blood, this is also the condition that has been occurring alongside blood clots which the Government have finally admitted is due to the AstraZeneca vaccine, but have of course played it down. Severe forms of this ailment can lead to bleeding spontaneously from the eyes, gums, or bladder and can result in death. Which is exactly what has happened in the case of the Pfizer vaccine, with 29 cases of thrombocytopenia being reported which have resulted in 1 death thus far

The AstraZeneca vaccine has also caused a single death due to thrombocytopenia, with 83 cases being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 28th March 2021. This means the total number of cases of thrombocytopenia reported as adverse reactions has nearly doubled in just seven days, as there had only been 44 reported cases as of the 21st March.

However what we can also see here is that the Pfizer vaccine has caused more blood disorders than the AstraZeneca jab, even though there have been 7 million less doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered, or 43% less. But what we’re seeing here is a 22% difference, this suggests that the Pfizer vaccine is a serious cause for concern when it comes to blood disorders.

The total number of cardiac disorders reported as adverse reactions to both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccine now stands at 5892 with a total of 100 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the two jabs. This includes serious events such as cardiac arrest of which the Pfizer jab has caused 49 times so far, with 21 of these resulting in death.

The Oxford jab has caused 67 people to suffer cardiac arrest so far with 14 of these sadly resulting in death. What’s also concerning to note here is the difference in the total number of cardiac disorders between the two different vaccines. There should be 43% more occurring due to the AstraZeneca vaccine to be in line with the statistical norm., but instead there have been 176% more occurring due to the AstraZeneca jab. A total of 1567 reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, and a total of 4325 reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Next up we have anaphylactic reactions. An anaphylactic reaction is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger. The trigger here being either the Pfizer jab or Oxford jab. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include feeling faint, finding it hard to breathe, a fast heartbeat and feeling anxious, and the condition needs to be treated in hospital at soon as possible. The Pfizer vaccine has accounted for 230 anaphylactic reactions so far.

But the Oxford jab accounts for 378 cases of anaphylactic reaction as of the 28th March, this is an increase of 54 on the previous week. Sadly this has also resulted in 1 death as of the 28th March 2021, according to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme report.

You’ve probably noticed the increase in ‘How to spot the signs of a stroke’ adverts in recent weeks courtesy of the NHS, well could this have anything to do with the increase in reported central nervous system haemorrhages and cerebrovascular accidents a.k.a strokes to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as a result of the experimental Covid vaccines?

As of the 28th March, the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme has seen 13 reports of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 5 deaths, 11 reports of cerebral infarction, 17 reports of ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death and 4 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 1 death, all as a result of the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine.

But the most reported type of stroke occurring after having the Pfizer jab is a cerebrovascular accident, which is the sudden death of brain cells due to lack of oxygen when the blood flow to the brain is impaired by blockage or rupture of an artery to the brain. With 108 cases of cerebrovascular accident resulting in 5 deaths being reported as a result of having the Pfizer vaccine.

A cerebrovascular accident is also the most common type of stroke to occur after having the AstraZeneca vaccine, with a whopping 259 cases resulting in 18 deaths being reported to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme as of the 28th March 2021. This means the total number of cerebrovascular accidents has more than tripled in just 14 days, with only 85 being reported as of the 14th March.

We have also seen 45 cases of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 17 deaths. This also means the total number has more than quadrupled in just 14 days, with only 10 cases being reported as of the 14th March. However the total number of resulting deaths has increased almost 6-fold, with only 3 having occurred as of the 14th March.

In all there have been 23,534 reported nervous system disorders occurring due to the Pfizer jab as of the 28th March. Remember the number seen due to the AstraZeneca vaccine should be around 43% more for it to be in line with the statistical norm. Well we can confirm there is a 304.6% difference between the two jabs, with 95,234 nervous system disorders being reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine as of the 28th March 2021.

Here’s the MHRA statement released this week finally admitting the AstraZeneca vaccine is to blame for rare blood clots –

‘The MHRA has undertaken a thorough review into UK reports of an extremely rare and unlikely to occur specific type of blood clot in the brain, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis (CVST) occurring together with low levels of platelets (thrombocytopenia) following vaccination with the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. It is also considering other blood clotting cases (thromboembolic events) alongside low platelet levels.

These reports have been analysed by the Government’s independent advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and its COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group, which includes lay representatives and advice from leading haematologists.

Up to and including 31 March 2021, the MHRA had received 79 UK reports of blood clotting cases alongside low levels of platelets following the use of the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca:

44 of the 79 cases were of CVST with thrombocytopenia

35 of the 79 cases were of thrombosis in other major veins with thrombocytopenia

79 cases occurred in 51 women and 28 men, aged from 18 to 79 years. It should be noted that more women have been vaccinated with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca than men.

Sadly, 19 people have died out of the 79 cases – 13 females and 6 males. 11 out of the 19 people who died were under the age of 50, 3 of whom were under 30. 14 of these 19 cases were of CVST with thrombocytopenia and 5 were of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

All 79 cases occurred after a first dose of the vaccine.‘

Just 79? Are they sure? Because the actual data shows us that as of the 28th March 2021 there have been 303 reported cases of thrombosis alone due to the AstraZeneca vaccine with 14 of these sadly resulting in death. As well as 8 cases of venous thrombosis.

And whilst the number reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine is significantly higher than what’s been reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, that doesn’t mean the Pfizer jab is off the hook. As there have been 53 reported causes of thrombosis resulting in 1 death.

Finally we come to the total number of deaths that have tragically been caused by the experimental, emergency approved Covid vaccines, but only the ones that have been reported to hte MHRA Yellow Card scheme as of the 28th March 2021.

The MHRA has received 302 reports of people dying as a result of having the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. As well as 472 reports of people dying due to the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine and 12 reports of death where the brand of vaccine was unspecified.

We’ll leave you with the line that the UK Government and MHRA have used to justify these reported deaths as adverse reactions to the Covid jabs –

‘The majority of these reports were in elderly people or people with underlying illness.’

If only they’d applied that logic to the alleged COVID-19 deaths, the world would probably be a much nicer and happier place today.

