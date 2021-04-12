Nearly 100 Doctors sign a letter warning of the dangers of giving Children the Experimental Covid-19 Vaccines

Nearly one-hundred doctors have signed a letter calling for children to not be endangered by being given the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

In the letter the doctors explained that “There is no room to vaccinate children at this time, we do not understand everything about the virus and the vaccine against it, and the first commandment of medicine is – ‘First do not harm.'”

The letter includes the signatures of 92 Israeli doctos including Dr. Amir Shachar, director of the emergency room at Laniado Hospital, Dr. Yoav Yehezkeli, an expert in internal medicine and a lecturer at Tel Aviv University, and Dr. Avi Mizrahi, director of the intensive care unit at Kaplan Hospital.

The doctors addressed the letter “to the chiefs of the Ministry of Health, to our fellow doctors around the country, and to the entire public.” They also noted that “the increasingly prevalent opinion within the scientific community is that the vaccine cannot lead to herd immunity, therefore there is currently no ‘altruistic’ justification for vaccinating children to protect at-risk populations.”

They added that even today it is unclear whether the vaccine prevents the spread of the virus and for how long it confers protection, and noted that new variants “that may be more resistant to vaccination” are manifesting left, right and centre.

“We believe that not even a handful of children should be endangered through mass vaccination against a disease that is not dangerous to them,” they wrote. “Furthermore, it cannot be ruled out that the vaccine will have long-term adverse effects that have not yet been discovered at this time, including on growth, reproductive system or fertility. Children should be allowed a quick return to routine; the many tests and broad isolation cycles should be stopped, and no separation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated should be created in the public sphere. Vaccination of at-risk populations should be allowed, and under the almost complete vaccination of this population – it is possible to return to full routine (with periodic adjustments) even in the presence of COVID-19 virus.”

They devoted a separate part of the letter to state that there is still not a complete picture of serious and rare effects of the vaccine, due to the fact that many vaccinated people who experienced side have not reported it. “We fear that at this point in time, there is under-reporting of side effects. Moreover, a causal link between events – if any – will only emerge in due course, as more and more events of a certain type accumulate. For example, if there is a serious health event that happens to 12 young people a year in Israel (ie – an average of 1 per month), while the vaccine also causes this serious event infrequently, it will take many months until it is clear that there is an increase in the incidence of the event, and that there is a connection between the vaccine and its appearance.”

The same can be said for the UK where the British public can report adverse reactions to the Covid jabs to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme, it is thought just 1% of adverse reactions are actually reported, with many members of the public not even knowing the scheme exists. (You can read our latest analysis of the adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines here)

The letter signed by 92 respected doctors also read – “Do not rush to vaccinate children as long as the full picture is not clear. Coronavirus disease does not endanger children, and the first rule in medicine is ‘first do not harm’. The full picture is expected in many months, and possibly years. Moreover, one must wait for such documentation not only from Israeli data but from global data. In this context it is worthy to add that ‘black box warnings’ – warnings about severe or life-threatening side effects – accumulate months and years after drug approval, due to the fact that severe but rare toxins appear, naturally, only over time.”

Against the background of estimates of a third dose that adults will be required to receive, they wrote that “we believe it is not appropriate to impose the inconvenience of vaccination on the paediatric population, where coronavirus is not dangerous, especially at this stage” when the vaccine’s “efficiency in the long run is not at all clear.

“Paediatrics in Israel is one of the best in the world, and paediatric intensive care – above all. It is extremely rare for a child to die of a viral disease, and this can happen, unfortunately, as a result of various types of viruses. We do not think it is right to manage private life and public health policy out of an ongoing fear of a viral illness that is very rarely liable to harm our children’s lives.

“In view of the fact that the vaccination of the vulnerable population reduces hospitalizations and mortality from Covid – we believe that the negative effects of the virus will be much smaller when the majority of the at-risk population is vaccinated, as begins to appear to be the case in the country, and this without the need to vaccinate children,” they explained.

“We believe that our children should be allowed to return to the routine of their blessed lives immediately, and should not be vaccinated against Covid-19,” the doctors concluded the joint letter. “Asymptomatic children’s tests, which have no clinical significance but cause widespread indirect damage, and the mass isolation cycles in education frameworks, should be stopped immediately. It should be emphasized to the public that even vaccinated people can be infected and infect, and that the same rules of conduct apply to everyone without connection to vaccination status. We must stop pointing the finger of blame at the unvaccinated, and we must stop violating the rights of the individual. We must immediately stop all forms of exclusion and separation between people in the public sphere.”

More and more doctors are speaking out against the official narrative in relation to Covid-19 and the experimental vaccines, the question is – will the authorities listen?

